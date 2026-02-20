On This Page
Resource Filter
The Resource Filter is a shared filtering mechanism within the Cable Validation Tool (CVT) that provides a unified and flexible way to refine data across multiple views and workflows. It is designed to enhance usability, consistency, and efficiency in data selection.
This filter is used in several key areas of the application, such as the Circuits View and the Deploy Agents step of the Deploy Agent Wizard.
The main purpose of the Resource Filter is to help users easily narrow down large datasets—such as circuits or agents—based on hierarchical or contextual criteria.
The filter is accessible through a Filter button that appears on any page or component supporting this functionality.
For example, in the Deploy Agents step of the Deploy Agent Wizard, the Filter button appears as shown below:
When the user clicks the Filter button, a modal window opens, allowing them to define their filtering criteria.
The General Filter Modal supports three distinct modes, providing flexibility depending on the user’s context and workflow:
Layout (Hierarchical Mode)
Enables drill-down selection through topology layers: Data Hall → SU → Rack.
Dynamically filters devices as the user navigates through each level.
Provides a clear hierarchical context for every selection step.
Data Center (DC Mode)
Displays all available resources (e.g., devices) within the selected data center.
Not preferred with large-scale environments.
1.4.1.3. Rack Mode
Provides a flat, searchable list of all racks in the topology.
Useful for systems that do not include Data Halls or SUs, or when the rack name is already known.
A summary panel is displayed on the left side of the modal, showing all selected filters.
Users can review and remove individual filters directly from this panel before applying the filter.
Once Apply is clicked:
The system filters the resources or devices according to the selected criteria.
The applied filter details appear beside the Filter button for visibility, as shown below:
The Resource Filter remembers your last applied filters when you navigate between pages that share the same filtering mechanism.
For example, a filter applied in Circuit View will automatically appear in Flapping Circuit View.
However, filters that are opened inside a modal window (for example, within a wizard or pop-up dialog) are not remembered.
Each time you reopen the modal, you’ll need to set your filters again.