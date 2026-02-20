On This Page
Resources APIs
Description – Gets all clusters.
Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/clusters
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
Response Example
[
"default"]
Description – Get a list of all data halls
Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/resources/data_halls
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
Response Example
[
"DH1",
"DH2"]
Description – Get a list of scalable units.
Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/resources/scalable_units
Request Params
data_hall: If set, the API will return the scalable units for the specified data hall; otherwise, it will return all scalable units in the system.
Type - string
Optional - yes
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 - NOT FOUND
Response Example
[
"SU1",
"SU2"]
Description – Gets a list of rack names.
Request URL –
GET /cablevalidation/resources/racks
Request Params
cluster: Name of the cluster. If set, the response will return the racks in that specific cluster.
Type - string
Optional - true
Default - default
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT FOUND
Response Example
[
"PXX",
"PXH"]
Description – Gets a single rack by name.
Request URL –
GET /cablevalidation/resources/racks/<rack_name>
Request Params
cluster: Name of the cluster. If set, the response will return the rack in that specific cluster.
Type - string
Optional - true
Default - default
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT FOUND
Response Example
{
"name":
"AAA",
"port_type":
"ib",
"dh":
"DH1",
"su":
"SU1",
"units": [{
"unit":
"35",
"nodedesc":
"swx-ray09 mlx5_0",
"nodetype":
"Switch",
"system_info": {
"Manufacturer":
"Nvidia",
"Product Name":
"Q3400_RA",
"Version":
"V0-F*Tb-L*GcNaEi-P*PaPa-O*Tb",
"Serial Number":
"MT2421X00988"},
"device_health": {
"Power Supply": {
"Failed":
11,
"Active":
1},
"Power Supply Fans": {
"Failed":
1,
"Active":
1},
"Fans": {
"Failed":
0,
"Active":
8} },
"ports": [ {
"port":
"sw26p1",
"port_name":
"",
"syndrome":
"Wrong-neighbor",
"peer_port":
"sw10p1",
"peer_node":
"x-spine-1"}] }] }
Description – Gets a single rack by name.
Request URL –
GET /cablevalidation/resources/nodes
Request Params
cluster: Name of the cluster. If set, the response will return the nodes in that specific cluster.
Type - string
Optional - true
Default - default
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT FOUND
Response Example
[ {
"node_desc":
"MQM8700 sw-hdr-proton01",
"node_name":
"sw-hdr-proton01",
"type":
"Switch",
"rack":
"PXX",
"unit":
27,
"cluster":
"default",
"su_number":
null,
"data_hall":
null,
"health_summary": {
"Power Supply": {
"failed":
1,
"active":
1},
"Power Supply Fans": {
"failed":
1,
"active":
1},
"Fans": {
"failed":
0,
"active":
12},
"Ports": {
"failed":
0,
"active":
2} },
"is_managed":
true,
"system_info": {
"Manufacturer":
"Mellanox Technologies Ltd.",
"Product Name":
"MQM8700",
"Version":
"AF",
"Serial Number":
"MT2019T11025"},
"asset_tag":
null,
"ip":
"10.209.44.74",
"last_update_time":
1754222504}]
Description – Gets resource utilization.
Request URL –
GET /cablevalidation/resources/resource_utilization
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
Response Example
{
"storage": {
"space_total":
"1.8T",
"space_used":
"156G",
"space_available":
"1.5T",
"space_percent_used":
"10%",
"type":
"ext4"},
"memory": {
"sys_mem_total":
"125Gi",
"sys_mem_used":
"10Gi",
"sys_mem_free":
"71Gi",
"sys_mem_used_percent":
"8.24%",
"swap_mem_total":
"15Gi",
"swap_mem_used":
"0B",
"swap_mem_free":
"15Gi",
"swap_mem_used_percent":
"0.0%"},
"cpu_util": {
"timestamp":
1743960805.0907748,
"cpu_util_all_cores":
"1.43%",
"cpu_util_current_core":
"0.33%"} }