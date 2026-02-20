SSH Configuration and Usage in Agent Deployment/Uninstall

Copy Copied!

[ssh] # SSH private key file path for HOST devices only # NOTE: SSH keys are NOT used for switch devices (switches require password authentication) # Switch passwords are mandatory as agents use them to communicate with switches for port information # Path must be accessible inside the collector container CV_SSH_KEY_FILE= # SSH connection timeout in seconds ( default : 20 ) # Applied to both SSH commands and SFTP transfers SSH_CONN_TIMEOUT= 20 # Enable automatic SSH key discovery ( default : true ) # Only applies to HOST devices when no password is provided # Searches: SSH agent, ~/.ssh/id_rsa, ~/.ssh/id_dsa, ~/.ssh/id_ecdsa, ~/.ssh/id_ed25519 SSH_LOOK_FOR_KEYS= true