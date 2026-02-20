NVIDIA UFM Cable Validation Tool v1.8.1
Users Management APIs

Get All Users

  • Description – Gets all users.

  • Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/users

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 500 – INTERNAL SERVER ERROR

  • Response Data Example

    [
    {
        "name": "admin",
        "account_type": "admin"
    }
]

Get User

  • Description – Gets the user by the given name.

  • Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/users/<user_name>

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

  • Response Data Example

    {
"name": "admin",
"account_type": "admin"
}

Create User

  • Description – Creates a user.

  • Request URL – POST /cablevalidation/users

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Request Data Example

    {"account_type":"cabler","password":"user1","name":"user1"}

  • Status Codes

    • 201 – CREATED

    • 500 – INTERNAL SERVER ERROR

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST

  • Response - 201: Created

Update User

  • Description – Updates account type or password or both.

  • Request URL – PATCH /cablevalidation/users/<user_name>

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Request Data Example

     {"account_type":"nvidia","password":"test"}

  • Status Codes

    • 204 – NO CONTENT

    • 500 – INTERNAL SERVER ERROR

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST

  • Response - NA

Delete User

  • Description – Deletes user by the given name.

  • Request URL – DELETE /cablevalidation/users/<user_name>

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 204 – NO CONTENT

    • 500 – INTERNAL SERVER ERROR

  • Response - NA

Get Account Types

  • Description – Gets user account types.

  • Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/users/account_types

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 500 – INTERNAL SERVER ERROR

  • Response Data Example

    ["nvidia", "admin", "cabler", "developer"]

