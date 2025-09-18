Bug Fixes History

NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v12.28.4704
Note

This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.

2080917

Description: Fixed and issue that resulted in driver startup failure when working in pass-through mode and dual port devices.

Keywords: Pass-through mode, dual port devices

Discovered in Version: 12.28.1002

Fixed in Release: 12.28.2006

2131495

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the DCR to be destroyed before the retry option managed to work when the retry timeout is too big. in this case the DCR' time-to-live was increased, and the the maximum retry timeout was decreased.

Keywords: Timeout DC

Discovered in Version: 12.27.1016

Fixed in Release: 12.28.1002

2200390

Description: Increased PHY power consumption limit to 1.5w.

Keywords: Power consumption limit increase

Discovered in Version: 12.27.1016

Fixed in Release: 12.28.1002

2169365

Description: Fixed an issue that caused PortCounters.PortRcvErr / PPCNT.infiniband_counters.PortRcvErr not to report port icrc errors.

Keywords: InfiniBand, ICRC, PortRcvErr, PortCounters

Discovered in Version: 12.27.1016

Fixed in Release: 12.28.1002

2126484

Description: Fixed a rare case where the the device hanged while running the sw reset flow under heavy stress and with many open resources.

Keywords: sw reset

Discovered in Version: 12.27.2008

Fixed in Release: 12.27.4000

2119975

Description: Fixed low PXE performance while using the VSC to trigger the send_ring_doorbells.

Keywords: NODNIC, DOORBELL

Discovered in Version: 12.27.2008

Fixed in Release: 12.27.4000

2120096

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented IPoIB and DC from working together.

Keywords: IB DC, IPoIB

Discovered in Version: 12.27.2008

Fixed in Release: 12.27.4000

2120096

Description: Fixed DC functionality issues.

Keywords: DC

Discovered in Version: 12.27.2008

Fixed in Release: 12.27.4000

2107103

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the desched_threshold field from working properly.

Keywords: DCQCN

Discovered in Version: 12.27.1016

Fixed in Release: 12.27.2008

1949324

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the ZTR counters query to always return 0.

Keywords: ZTR counters

Discovered in Version: 12.26.4012

Fixed in Release: 12.27.1016

2064453

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the adapter card from going into the bypass mode when the BMC disabled the hardware arbitration.

Keywords: BMC, hardware arbitration, bypass mode

Discovered in Version: 12.26.4012

Fixed in Release: 12.27.1016

2003634

Description: Fixed a performance degradation issue, and a high packet drop when SR-IOV was enabled and packets went through the FDB default behaviour.

Keywords: SR-IOV, FDB, Packet drop

Discovered in Version: 12.25.1020

Fixed in Release: 12.27.1016

1938614

Description: Due to the string DB not being updated after Live-Patch, the tracer cannot function after Live-Patch.

Keywords: Live-Patch, LFWP, mlxfwreset, strings

Discovered in Version: 12.26.1040

Fixed in Release: 12.27.1016

1993707

Description: Fixed a rare issue that caused other active functions to receive a malformed CQE during driver (PF or VF) unload or FLR flows.

Keywords: Malformed CQE

Discovered in Version: 12.25.1020

Fixed in Release: 12.27.1016

1973826

Description: Fixed an issue that cause the firmware to hang when an FLR occurred at the same time as the teardown. As a result, the teardown flow took a lock, and never released it because it was being aborted by an FLR.

Keywords: FLR, teardown

Discovered in Version: 12.26.1040

Fixed in Release: 12.27.1016

1929850

Description: Creating an NVMoF offloaded target while running the LFWP flow may cause the device to become unstable.

Keywords: Live Firmware Patch, LFWP, NVME

Discovered in Version: 12.26.1040

Fixed in Release: 12.26.4012

1778343

Description: Fixed an issue that caused IPoIB not to function when there were DC CNAK QPs active.

Keywords: IPoIB

Discovered in Version: 12.25.1020

Fixed in Release: 12.26.1040

1803791

Description: On rare occasions, when firmware coalesce Host stuck events occur, a async event might be delayed to be reported, and not be triggered until the next time the PCIe hangs on one of the hosts.

Keywords: PCIe Error Notification

Discovered in Version: 12.25.1020

Fixed in Release: 12.26.1040

1824111

Description: Renamed the GMP Mellanox Vendor Specific External Capability mask enum from IsDiagnosticCountersSupported to IsDiagnosticDataSupported.

Keywords: GMP Mellanox Vendor Specific External Capability mask DiagnosticData

Discovered in Version: 12.25.1020

Fixed in Release: 12.26.1040

1822787

Description: Fixed an issue that caused a function to misbehave when a PCIe TLP was set with a poisoned indication.

Keywords: PCIe TLP

Discovered in Version: 12.25.1020

Fixed in Release: 12.26.1040
