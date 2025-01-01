Adapter Firmware
Firmware which is added at the time of manufacturing, is used to run user programs on the device and can be thought of as the software that allows hardware to run. Embedded firmware is used to control the functions of various hardware devices and systems, much like a computer’s operating system (OS) controls the function of software applications. Firmware may be written into read-only memory (ROM), erasable programmable read-only memory (EPROM) or flash memory.

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.46.3048
Useful Information

  • To download ConnectX-7 firmware, visit the download center.
  • For the NVIDIA Quantum-2 (NDR) Clusters releases matrix, go here.
  • For the Adapter Hardware documentation, go here.
  • For NVIDIA Device Attestation and CoRIM information, go here.

LTS Releases

These are the latest updates to the current LTS releases. For all previous GA and LTS version, see Previous Releases below.

For the Long-Term Support (LTS) releases matrix, go here.

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.43.8002 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.39.8002 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.35.8002 LTS
Previous Releases

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.46.1006
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.43.3608 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.39.5050 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.35.4554 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.45.1200
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.43.2566 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.45.1020
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.44.1206
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.44.1036
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.43.2026 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.43.1014
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.42.1000
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.41.1000
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.40.1000
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.39.4082 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.39.3560 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.39.3004 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.39.2048 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.39.1002
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.38.1900
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.38.1002
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.37.1014
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.36.2024
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.36.2020
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.36.1700
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.36.1010
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.35.4506 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.35.4030 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.35.3502 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.35.3006 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.35.2000 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.35.1012
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.34.4000
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.34.1002
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.33.4030
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.33.2028
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.46.3048
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.43.8002 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.39.8002 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.35.8002 LTS
Previous Releases

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.46.1006
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.45.1020
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.43.3608 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.43.2566 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.39.5050 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.39.4082 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.35.4554 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.35.4506 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.44.1036
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.43.2026 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.43.1014
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.39.3560 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.35.4030 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.42.1000
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.41.1000
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.40.1000
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.39.3004 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.39.2048 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.39.1002
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.38.1900
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.37.1014
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.36.1010
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.35.3502 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.35.3006 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.35.2302 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.35.2000 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.35.1012
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.34.4000
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.34.1002
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.33.1048
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.32.2004
NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 Dx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.32.1010
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.46.3048
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.43.8002 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.39.8002 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.35.8002 LTS
Previous Releases

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.46.1006
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.45.1020
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.43.3608 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.43.2566 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.39.5050 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.39.4082 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.35.4554 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.35.4506 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.43.2026 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.43.1014
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.39.3560 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.35.4030 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.42.1000
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.41.1000
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.40.1000
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.39.3004 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.39.2048 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.39.1002
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.38.1900
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.38.1002
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.37.1014
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.36.1010
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.35.3502 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.35.3006 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.35.1012
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.35.2000 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.34.1002
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.33.1048
NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.32.1010
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.46.3048
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.43.8002 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.39.8002 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.35.8002 LTS
Previous Releases

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.46.1006
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.45.1020
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.43.3608 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.43.2566 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.39.5050 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.39.4082 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.35.4554 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.35.4506 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.44.1036
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.43.2026 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.43.1014
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.39.3560 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.35.4030 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.42.1000
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.41.1000
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.40.1000
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.39.3004 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.39.2048 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.39.1002
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.38.1900
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.38.1002
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.37.1014
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.36.1010
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.35.3502 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.35.3006 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.35.2302 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.35.2000 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 De Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.35.1012
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.32.2306
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.43.1014
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.43.3608 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.43.8002 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.39.8002 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.35.8002 LTS
Previous Releases

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.39.5050 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.35.4554 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.43.2566 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.39.4082 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.35.4506 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.43.2026 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.39.3560 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.35.4030 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.42.1000
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.41.1000
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.40.1000
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.39.3004 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.39.2048 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.39.1002
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.38.1900
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.38.1002
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.37.1014
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.36.1010
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.35.3502 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.35.3006 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.35.2000 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.35.1012
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.34.1002
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.33.1048
NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.32.1010
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.31.1014
NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v16.35.1012
NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v16.35.8002 LTS
Previous Releases

NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v16.35.4554 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v16.35.4506 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v16.35.4030 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v16.35.3502 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v16.35.3006 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v16.35.2000 LTS
NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v16.34.1002
NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v16.33.1048
NVIDIA® ConnectX®-5 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v16.32.1010
NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v16.31.2006
NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v16.31.1014
NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v16.30.1004
NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v16.29.2002
NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v16.29.1016
NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v16.28.4000
NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v16.28.2006
NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v16.28.1002
ConnectX-5 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v16.27.2008