NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC Firmware Release Notes v40.44.0212
Release Notes Update History

VersionDateDescription
40.44.0212January 2024Initial release of this Release Notes version,
This version introduces Changes and New Features and Bug Fixes.

Overview

The NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC leverages NVIDIA’s next-generation adapter architecture to deliver unparalleled end-to-end 800Gb/s networking with performance isolation, essential for efficiently managing generative AI clouds. It provides 800Gb/s data throughput with PCI Express (PCIe) Gen6, offering up to 48 lanes for various use cases such as PCIe switching inside NVIDIA GPU systems. It also supports advanced NVIDIA In-Network Computing, MPI_Alltoall, as well as fabric enhancement features like quality of service and congestion control. The ConnectX-8 SuperNIC, featuring single-port OSFP224 and dual-port 112 connectors for the adapters, is compatible with various form factors, including OCP 3.0 and Card Electromechanical (CEM) PCIe x16. ConnectX-8 SuperNIC also supports NVIDIA Socket Direct™ 16-lane auxiliary card expansion.

Firmware Download

Please visit Firmware Downloads.
