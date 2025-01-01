NVIDIA Quantum-X800 (XDR) Clusters

The NVIDIA Quantum-X800 platform is the next generation of NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand. Unleashing 800 gigabits per second (Gb/s) of end-to-end connectivity with ultra-low latency, NVIDIA Quantum-X800 is purpose-built for training and deploying trillion-parameter-scale AI models. The NVIDIA Quantum-X800 family of products include Q3400, Q3200, ConnectX-8 SuperNIC and XDR cables and transceivers.
On this page, you will discover a catalog of products and their respective versions that have been rigorously tested together and endorsed by NVIDIA, forming what we refer to as the Validated Configuration. We strongly advise deploying clusters in a configuration where all components are operating on the most up-to-date Validated Configuration version for optimal performance and compatibility.
The tested and supported information below reflects the most recent GA release.
Tested and Supported Switches
Speed
NVIDIA OPN
Legacy OPN
Description
LifeCycle Phase
XDR
920-9B34F-00RX-FS0
Q3200-RA
Quantum-3 based Two-Adjoining XDR InfiniBand Switches, Q3200-RA, 2U, with 36 XDR Ports over 18 OSFP cages per Switch, 4 Power Supplies (Power Cords Not Included), Standard Depth, Managed, C2P Airflow, Rail Kit
Prototype
XDR
920-9B36F-00RX-8S0
Q3400-RA
NVIDIA Quantum-3 based XDR InfiniBand Switch, Q3400-RA, 4U, 144 XDR Ports over 72 OSFP Cages, 8 Power Supplies (Power Cords Not Included), Standard Depth, Managed, C2P Airflow, Rail Kit