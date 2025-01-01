NVIDIA Quantum-X800 (XDR) Clusters
The NVIDIA Quantum-X800 platform is the next generation of NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand. Unleashing 800 gigabits per second (Gb/s) of end-to-end connectivity with ultra-low latency, NVIDIA Quantum-X800 is purpose-built for training and deploying trillion-parameter-scale AI models. The NVIDIA Quantum-X800 family of products include Q3400, Q3200, ConnectX-8 SuperNIC and XDR cables and transceivers.

On this page, you will discover a catalog of products and their respective versions that have been rigorously tested together and endorsed by NVIDIA, forming what we refer to as the Validated Configuration. We strongly advise deploying clusters in a configuration where all components are operating on the most up-to-date Validated Configuration version for optimal performance and compatibility.

Tested and Supported Software Products

Products
September 2025
July 2025
April 2025
January 2025
Early-January 2025
ConnectX-8 Firmware
40.46.3048
40.46.1006
40.45.1200
40.44.1036
40.44.0212
DOCA-OFED
3.1.0-091513
3.1.0-091000
3.0.0
2.10.0-0.5.3
2.9.0-5.4.9
MFT
4.33.0-3002
4.33.0-169
4.32.0-120
4.31.0-149
4.30.2-20
XDR Switch NVOS
25.02.5019
25.02.5002
25.02.4002
25.02.3000
25.02.2002
Quantum-3 Firmware (part of NVOS)
35.2016.1078
35.2016.1046
35.2014.4054
35.2014.3112
35.2014.2162
HPC-X
2.24.1
2.24
2.23
2.22.1
2.22.0
IButils
2.23
2.23
2.22.1
2.21.0
2.20.0
OpenSM
5.24.23
5.24
5.23.0
5.22.11
5.22.0
NVIDIA SHARP
3.12
3.12
3.11
3.10.3
3.10.2
UFM XDR Enterprise Appliance
2.2.2-3
2.2.1-7
-
-
-
UFM Enterprise
6.22.1-5
6.22.1-5
6.21.1-1
6.20.0
6.19.6-1
UFM Telemetry
1.22.21.22.0
1.21.2
1.20.1
1.19.14
Note

The tested and supported information below reflects the most recent GA release.

Tested and Supported Switches

SpeedNVIDIA OPNLegacy OPNDescriptionLifeCycle Phase
XDR920-9B34F-00RX-FS0Q3200-RAQuantum-3 based Two-Adjoining XDR InfiniBand Switches, Q3200-RA, 2U, with 36 XDR Ports over 18 OSFP cages per Switch, 4 Power Supplies (Power Cords Not Included), Standard Depth, Managed, C2P Airflow, Rail KitPrototype
XDR920-9B36F-00RX-8S0Q3400-RANVIDIA Quantum-3 based XDR InfiniBand Switch, Q3400-RA, 4U, 144 XDR Ports over 72 OSFP Cages, 8 Power Supplies (Power Cords Not Included), Standard Depth, Managed, C2P Airflow, Rail KitPrototype

Tested and Supported SuperNICs

Ordering Part NumberMarketing DescriptionLifecycle Phase
900-9X81E-00EX-ST0NVIDIA ConnectX-8 C8180 HHHL SuperNIC, 800Gbs XDR IB (default mode) / 2x400GbE, Single-cage OSFP, PCIe 6 x16 with x16 PCIe Socket Direct/Multi Host Extension option, Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled, Tall bracketMass Production (MP)
900-9X81E-00EX-DT0NVIDIA ConnectX-8 C8180 HHHL SuperNIC, 800Gbs XDR IB (default mode) / 2x400GbE, Single-cage OSFP, PCIe 6 x16 with x16 PCIe Down Stream Port Extension Option, Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled, Tall bracketMP
900-9X81Q-00CN-ST0NVIDIA ConnectX-8 C8240 HHHL SuperNIC, 400GbE (default mode) / 400Gb/s IB, Dual-port QSFP112, PCIe 6 x16 with x16 PCIe Socket Direct/Multi Host Extension option, Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled, Tall bracketMP
900-9X81E-00EX-SL0NVIDIA ConnectX-8 C8180L HHHL SuperNIC, 800Gbs XDR IB (default mode) / 2x400GbE, Single-cage OSFP, PCIe 6 x16 with x16 PCIe Socket Direct/Multi Host Extension option, Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled, Tall bracket, Partner cooledP-Rel

Tested and Supported Cables

IB Data RateEth Data RateNVIDIA SKUMarketing DescriptionLifeCycle Phase
XDRNA980-9IAH0-00XM00NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 1600Gbps,OSFP, 2xMPO, 1310nm SMF, EML, up to 500m, RHSEVT
XDRNA980-9IAI0-00XM00NVIDIA single port transceiver, 800Gbps,OSFP DR4, MPO APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 500m, RHS, Low PowerEVT
XDRNA980-9IAU0-00XM00NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 2xDR4, 1600Gbps, OSFP, 2xMPO(APC), 1310nm SMF, up to 500m, RHS, Gen2Pre-Sale
XDRNA980-9IAY0-00XM00NVIDIA single port transceiver, DR4,  800Gbps, OSFP, MPO(APC), 1310nm SMF, up to 500m, RHS, Gen2Pre-Sale
XDR1600GE980-9IAM1-00X001NVIDIA Active copper cable, 1600Gbps to 1600Gbps, OSFP, 1.1m, RHS to RHS, standard packageP-Rel
XDR1600GE980-9IAM2-00X001NVIDIA Active copper cable, 1600Gbps to 1600Gbps, OSFP, 1.1m, RHS to RHSP-Rel
XDR800GE980-9IAT0-00XM00NVIDIA single port transceiver for ConnectX-8 Mezz Card, 800Gbps,OSFP, MPO, 1310nm SMF, EML, up to 500m, RHSEVT
XDR1600GE980-9IAM4-00X001NVIDIA Active copper cable, 1600Gbps to 1600Gbps, OSFP, 1.1m, RHS to RHS, new backshellP-Rel
XDR1600GE980-9IAO5-00X001NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, 1600Gb/s to 2x800Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 1m, IHS to RHSPrototype

Tested and Supported UFM Appliance

NVIDIA OPNDescriptionLifeCycle Phase
920-9B020-00RI-0D0NVIDIA UFM Appliance 3.5 for UFM Telemetry or UFM Enterprise, 1U appliance with 2x ConnectX-8 XDR Single-port 800Gb/s InfiniBand adapter, UFM license sold separately, UFM SW installed.Prototype

Referenced Documents

Below is a list of documents for your reference.

ProductDocument Link
ConnectX-8 Hardware User Manualhttps://docs.nvidia.com/networking/display/connectx8supernic
ConnectX-8 Firmware Release Noteshttps://docs.nvidia.com/networking/software/adapter-firmware/index.html#connectx-8
NV-OS Software User Manualshttps://docs.nvidia.com/networking/software/switch-software/index.html#infiniband-nvos
Quantum-X800 Bring-up Procedurehttps://docs.nvidia.com/networking/display/infinibandclusterbringupprocedure
DOCA-Host (DOCA-OFED)https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/dpu-doca/index.html#doca
UFM Colleteralhttps://docs.nvidia.com/networking/software/management-software/index.html