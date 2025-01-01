NVIDIA Quantum-X800 (XDR) Clusters

The NVIDIA Quantum-X800 platform is the next generation of NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand. Unleashing 800 gigabits per second (Gb/s) of end-to-end connectivity with ultra-low latency, NVIDIA Quantum-X800 is purpose-built for training and deploying trillion-parameter-scale AI models. The NVIDIA Quantum-X800 family of products include Q3400, Q3200, ConnectX-8 SuperNIC and XDR cables and transceivers.

On this page, you will discover a catalog of products and their respective versions that have been rigorously tested together and endorsed by NVIDIA, forming what we refer to as the Validated Configuration. We strongly advise deploying clusters in a configuration where all components are operating on the most up-to-date Validated Configuration version for optimal performance and compatibility.

Tested and Supported Software Products

Note The tested and supported information below reflects the most recent GA release.

Tested and Supported Switches

Speed NVIDIA OPN Legacy OPN Description LifeCycle Phase XDR 920-9B34F-00RX-FS0 Q3200-RA Quantum-3 based Two-Adjoining XDR InfiniBand Switches, Q3200-RA, 2U, with 36 XDR Ports over 18 OSFP cages per Switch, 4 Power Supplies (Power Cords Not Included), Standard Depth, Managed, C2P Airflow, Rail Kit Prototype XDR 920-9B36F-00RX-8S0 Q3400-RA NVIDIA Quantum-3 based XDR InfiniBand Switch, Q3400-RA, 4U, 144 XDR Ports over 72 OSFP Cages, 8 Power Supplies (Power Cords Not Included), Standard Depth, Managed, C2P Airflow, Rail Kit Prototype

Tested and Supported SuperNICs

Ordering Part Number Marketing Description Lifecycle Phase 900-9X81E-00EX-ST0 NVIDIA ConnectX-8 C8180 HHHL SuperNIC, 800Gbs XDR IB (default mode) / 2x400GbE, Single-cage OSFP, PCIe 6 x16 with x16 PCIe Socket Direct/Multi Host Extension option, Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled, Tall bracket Mass Production (MP) 900-9X81E-00EX-DT0 NVIDIA ConnectX-8 C8180 HHHL SuperNIC, 800Gbs XDR IB (default mode) / 2x400GbE, Single-cage OSFP, PCIe 6 x16 with x16 PCIe Down Stream Port Extension Option, Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled, Tall bracket MP 900-9X81Q-00CN-ST0 NVIDIA ConnectX-8 C8240 HHHL SuperNIC, 400GbE (default mode) / 400Gb/s IB, Dual-port QSFP112, PCIe 6 x16 with x16 PCIe Socket Direct/Multi Host Extension option, Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled, Tall bracket MP 900-9X81E-00EX-SL0 NVIDIA ConnectX-8 C8180L HHHL SuperNIC, 800Gbs XDR IB (default mode) / 2x400GbE, Single-cage OSFP, PCIe 6 x16 with x16 PCIe Socket Direct/Multi Host Extension option, Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled, Tall bracket, Partner cooled P-Rel

Tested and Supported Cables

IB Data Rate Eth Data Rate NVIDIA SKU Marketing Description LifeCycle Phase XDR NA 980-9IAH0-00XM00 NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 1600Gbps,OSFP, 2xMPO, 1310nm SMF, EML, up to 500m, RHS EVT XDR NA 980-9IAI0-00XM00 NVIDIA single port transceiver, 800Gbps,OSFP DR4, MPO APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 500m, RHS, Low Power EVT XDR NA 980-9IAU0-00XM00 NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 2xDR4, 1600Gbps, OSFP, 2xMPO(APC), 1310nm SMF, up to 500m, RHS, Gen2 Pre-Sale XDR NA 980-9IAY0-00XM00 NVIDIA single port transceiver, DR4, 800Gbps, OSFP, MPO(APC), 1310nm SMF, up to 500m, RHS, Gen2 Pre-Sale XDR 1600GE 980-9IAM1-00X001 NVIDIA Active copper cable, 1600Gbps to 1600Gbps, OSFP, 1.1m, RHS to RHS, standard package P-Rel XDR 1600GE 980-9IAM2-00X001 NVIDIA Active copper cable, 1600Gbps to 1600Gbps, OSFP, 1.1m, RHS to RHS P-Rel XDR 800GE 980-9IAT0-00XM00 NVIDIA single port transceiver for ConnectX-8 Mezz Card, 800Gbps,OSFP, MPO, 1310nm SMF, EML, up to 500m, RHS EVT XDR 1600GE 980-9IAM4-00X001 NVIDIA Active copper cable, 1600Gbps to 1600Gbps, OSFP, 1.1m, RHS to RHS, new backshell P-Rel XDR 1600GE 980-9IAO5-00X001 NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, 1600Gb/s to 2x800Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 1m, IHS to RHS Prototype

Tested and Supported UFM Appliance

NVIDIA OPN Description LifeCycle Phase 920-9B020-00RI-0D0 NVIDIA UFM Appliance 3.5 for UFM Telemetry or UFM Enterprise, 1U appliance with 2x ConnectX-8 XDR Single-port 800Gb/s InfiniBand adapter, UFM license sold separately, UFM SW installed. Prototype

Referenced Documents

Below is a list of documents for your reference.

