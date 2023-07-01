NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC User Manual

About This Manual
This User Manual describes NVIDIA® ConnectX®-8 SuperNICs. It provides details as to the interfaces of the board, specifications, required software and firmware for operating the board, and relevant documentation.
Intended Audience
This manual is intended for the installer and user of these cards. The manual assumes basic familiarity with InfiniBand and Ethernet network and architecture specifications.
Ordering Part Numbers
Model
NVIDIA SKU
Port Type
Supported Speed
Form Factor
PCIe Express
Socket Direct Extension Option
Crypto
Timing Capabilities
Secure Boot
Bracket Type
Lifecycle
C8240
900-9X81Q-00CN-ST0
Dual-port QSFP112
InfiniBand: NDR IB
Ethernet: 400GbE (Default)
Half-Height, Half-Length (HHHL)
PCIe 6 x16
✓
✓
PPS In/Out, SMAs, SyncE
✓
Tall Bracket
Mass Production
C8180
900-9X81E-00EX-ST0
Single-cage OSFP
InfiniBand: 800Gbs XDR IB (Default)
Ethernet: 2x400GbE
Half-Height, Half-Length (HHHL)
PCIe 6 x16
✓
✓
PPS In/Out, SMAs, SyncE
✓
Tall Bracket
Mass Production
900-9X81E-00EX-DT0
Single-cage OSFP
InfiniBand: 800Gbs XDR IB (Default)
Ethernet: 2x400GbE
Half-Height, Half-Length (HHHL)
PCIe 6 x16
✓
✓
PPS In/Out, SMAs, SyncE
✓
Tall Bracket
Mass Production
C8180L
Partner Cooled
900-9X81E-00EX-SL0
Single-cage OSFP
InfiniBand: 800Gbs XDR IB (Default)
Ethernet: 2x400GbE
Half-Height, Half-Length (HHHL)
PCIe 6 x16
✓
✓
PPS In/Out, SMAs, SyncE
✓
Tall Bracket
Mass Production
Technical Support
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:
URL: https://www.nvidia.com > Support
E-mail: enterprisesupport@nvidia.com
Customers who purchased NVIDIA Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.
Related Documentation
User Manual describing DOCA Host features, performance, band diagnostic, tools content and configuration.
User Manual describing DOCA SDK platform development.
User Manual describing WinOF-2 features, performance, Ethernet diagnostic, tools content and configuration.
MFT User Manual (NVIDIA Firmware Tools)
User Manual describing the set of MFT firmware management tools for a single node.
InfiniBand Architecture Specification Release 1.2.1, Vol 2 - Release 1.4, Vol 2 - Release 1.5 and Vol 1 - Release 1.7.
IEEE Std 802.3 Specification
Industry Standard PCI Express Base and Card Electromechanical Specifications.
LinkX cables and transceivers are designed to maximize the performance of High-Performance Computing networks, requiring high-bandwidth, low-latency connections between compute nodes and switch nodes. NVIDIA offers one of the industry’s most complete line of 25, 100, 200, and 400GbE in Ethernet and EDR, HDR, NDR and XDR including Direct Attach Copper cables (DACs), copper splitter cables, Active Optical Cables (AOCs) and transceivers in a wide range of lengths from 0.5m to 10km. In addition to meeting Ethernet and IBTA standards, NVIDIA tests every product in an end-to-end environment ensuring a Bit Error Rate of less than 1E-15 .
NVIDIA ConnectX-8 Electrical and Thermal Specifications
You can access the "NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC Product Specifications" document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.
When discussing memory sizes, MB and MBytes are used in this document to mean size in MegaBytes. The use of Mb or Mbits (small b) indicates size in MegaBits. IB is used in this document to mean InfiniBand. In this document, PCIe is used to mean PCI Express.
Revision History
A list of the changes made to this document is provided in Document Revision History.