NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v12.28.2302
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Firmware  NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v12.28.2302
Download PDF

On This Page

Release Notes Update History

RevisionDateDescription
12.28.2302September 02, 2024Initial release of this Release Notes version,
This version introduces Changes and New Features.

Overview

Firmware which is added at the time of manufacturing, is used to run user programs on the device and can be thought of as the software that allows hardware to run. Embedded firmware is used to control the functions of various hardware devices and systems, much like a computer’s operating system (OS) controls the function of software applications. Firmware may be written into read-only memory (ROM), erasable programmable read-only memory (EPROM) or flash memory.

Firmware Download

Please visit Firmware Download

Document Revision History

A list of the changes made to this document are provided in Document Revision History.
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 2, 2024
content here