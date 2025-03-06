NVIDIA Device Attestation and CoRIM-based Reference Measurement Sharing v3.0

Device attestation based on SPDM standard and OCP guidelines is introduced in NVIDIA® BlueField®-3, NVIDIA® ConnectX®-8 and NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 using SPDM v1.1. Attestation is a mechanism in which a host/platform automatically verifies the authenticity and integrity of the hardware and software state of a device The mechanism is based on a hardware RoT (either internal to a specific device, or external to it). This provides the added value of increased security and assurance that the device, or platform, has not being misconfigured and has the expected software and/or firmware running on it.

Reference measurements are shared based on the CoRIM/CoMID model. More details are provided in the CoRIM section of this document.

This document adheres to the terminology used by the IETF Remote ATtestation ProcedureS (RATS) working group. Specifically, for networking products, NVIDIA acts as the Endorser for attested devices (Attesters) and also functions as a Reference Value Provider by supplying Golden Measurements. In doing so, NVIDIA facilitates the implementation of custom verifiers and supports various types of relying parties.

CoRIM/CoMID

CBOR

SPDM