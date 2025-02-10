NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC Firmware Release Notes v40.44.1036

Version Date Description 40.44.1036 February 2025 Initial release of this Release Notes version.

The NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC leverages NVIDIA’s next-generation adapter architecture to deliver unparalleled end-to-end 800Gb/s networking with performance isolation, essential for efficiently managing generative AI clouds. It provides 800Gb/s data throughput with PCI Express (PCIe) Gen6, offering up to 48 lanes for various use cases such as PCIe switching inside NVIDIA GPU systems. It also supports advanced NVIDIA In-Network Computing, MPI_Alltoall, as well as fabric enhancement features like quality of service and congestion control. The ConnectX-8 SuperNIC, featuring single-port OSFP224 and dual-port 112 connectors for the adapters, is compatible with various form factors, including OCP 3.0 and Card Electromechanical (CEM) PCIe x16. ConnectX-8 SuperNIC also supports NVIDIA Socket Direct™ 16-lane auxiliary card expansion.

