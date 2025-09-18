NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v12.28.4704
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Firmware  NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v12.28.4704  Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

This version does not include Bug Fixes. For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 18, 2025.
content here