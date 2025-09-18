NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v12.28.4704
Firmware Compatible Products

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA ConnectX-4 adapters firmware . This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • InfiniBand - SDR, QDR, FDR10, FDR, EDR

  • Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 56GbE1, 100Gb

1. 56GbE is an NVIDIA propriety link speed and can be achieved while connecting NVIDIA adapter cards to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.

Supported Devices

This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed below:

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

PSID

MARKETING DESCRIPTION

900-9X426-0014-ST0

MCX453A-FCAT

MT_2160110021

ConnectX-4 VPI adapter card; FDR IB (56Gb/s) and 40GbE; single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6

900-9X426-0015-ST0

MCX413A-GCAT

MT_2600110035

ConnectX-4 EN network interface card; 50GbE single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6

900-9X426-0054-ST0

MCX454A-FCAT

MT_2170110021

ConnectX-4 VPI adapter card; FDR IB (56Gb/s) and 40GbE; dual-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6

900-9X4AC-0054-ST1

MCX416A-BCAT

MT_2130111027

ConnectX-4 EN network interface card; 40GbE dual-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6

900-9X4AC-0056-ST1

MCX416A-CCAT

MT_2150110033

ConnectX-4 EN network interface card; 100GbE dual-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6

900-9X426-0014-ST1

MCX413A-BCAT

MT_2120110027

ConnectX-4 EN network interface card; 40GbE single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6

900-9X4AC-0014-ST1

MCX415A-BCAT

MT_2120111027

ConnectX-4 EN network interface card; 40GbE single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6

900-9X4AC-0056-ST3

MCX456A-ECAT

MT_2190110032

ConnectX-4 VPI adapter card; EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE; dual-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6

900-9X4AC-0016-ST1

MCX415A-CCAT

MT_2140110033

ConnectX-4 EN network interface card; 100GbE single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6

900-9X426-0055-ST0

MCX414A-GCAT

MT_2610110035

ConnectX-4 EN network interface card; 50GbE dual-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6

900-9X4AC-0015-ST0

MCX415A-GCAT

MT_2120110035

ConnectX-4 EN network interface card; 50GbE single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6

900-9X4AC-0014-ST0

MCX455A-FCAT

MT_2160111021

ConnectX-4 VPI adapter card; FDR IB (56Gb/s) and 40GbE; single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6

900-9X4AC-0016-ST0

MCX455A-ECAT

MT_2180110032

ConnectX-4 VPI adapter card; EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE; single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6

900-9X426-0054-SQ0

MCX414A-BCAT

MT_2130110027

ConnectX-4 EN network interface card; 40GbE dual-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6

900-9X4AC-0055-ST0

MCX416A-GCAT

MT_2130110035

ConnectX-4 EN network interface card; 50GbE dual-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6

900-9X4AC-0054-ST0

MCX456A-FCAT

MT_2170111021

ConnectX-4 VPI adapter card; FDR IB (56Gb/s) and 40GbE; dual-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6

Supported Cables and Modules

Validated and Supported QDR Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

QDR

MC2206125-007

Mellanox® passive copper cable, IB QDR, 40Gb/s, QSFP,7m

Validated and Supported FDR10 Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

FDR10

MC2206128-004

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m

FDR10

MC2206128-005

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

FDR10

MC2206130-001

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m

FDR10

MC2206130-002

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

FDR10

MC2206130-003

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

FDR10

MC2206130-00A

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m

FDR10

MC2206310-003

Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

FDR10

MC2206310-005

Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

FDR10

MC2206310-010

Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m

FDR10

MC2206310-015

Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m

FDR10

MC2206310-020

Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m

FDR10

MC2206310-030

Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m

FDR10

MC2206310-050

Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m

FDR10

MC2206310-100

Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m

FDR10

MC2210411-SR4E

Mellanox® optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 850nm, up to 300m

Validated and Supported FDR Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

FDR

MC2207126-004

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 4m

FDR

MC2207128-003

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

FDR

MC2207128-0A2

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m

FDR

MC2207130-001

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m

FDR

MC2207130-002

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

FDR

MC2207130-00A

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m

FDR

MC2207130-0A1

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m

FDR

MC220731V-003

Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

FDR

MC220731V-005

Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

FDR

MC220731V-007

Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 7m

FDR

MC220731V-010

Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m

FDR

MC220731V-012

Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 12m

FDR

MC220731V-015

Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m

FDR

MC220731V-020

Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m

FDR

MC220731V-025

Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m

FDR

MC220731V-030

Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m

FDR

MC220731V-040

Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m

FDR

MC220731V-050

Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m

FDR

MC220731V-075

Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m

FDR

MC220731V-100

Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m

FDR

MCP1700-F001C

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Red Pulltab

FDR

MCP1700-F001D

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Yellow Pulltab

FDR

MCP1700-F002C

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Red Pulltab

FDR

MCP1700-F002D

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Yellow Pulltab

FDR

MCP1700-F003C

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Red Pulltab

FDR

MCP1700-F003D

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Yellow Pulltab

FDR

MCP170L-F001

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m

FDR

MCP170L-F002

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m

FDR

MCP170L-F003

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

FDR

MCP170L-F00A

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m

FDR

MCP170L-F01A

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m

FDR

MMA1B00-F030D

Mellanox® transceiver, FDR, QSFP+, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 30m, DDMI

Validated and Supported EDR / 100Gb/s Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

EDR

MCP1600-E001

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E001E30

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E002

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E002E30

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E003

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E003E26

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E004E26

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E005E26

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E00A

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E00AE30

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E00BE30

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E01A

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E01AE30

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E01BE30

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.25m, Black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E02A

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E02AE26

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG

EDR

MFA1A00-E001

Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m

EDR

MFA1A00-E003

Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

EDR

MFA1A00-E005

Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m

EDR

MFA1A00-E010

Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m

EDR

MFA1A00-E015

Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m

EDR

MFA1A00-E020

Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m

EDR

MFA1A00-E030

Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m

EDR

MFA1A00-E050

Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m

EDR

MFA1A00-E100

Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m

EDR

MMA1B00-E100

Mellanox® transceiver, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m

EDR

MFA1A00-E003-TG

Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

EDR

MFA1A00-E005-TG

Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m

EDR

MFA1A00-E010-TG

Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m

EDR

MFA1A00-E015-TG

Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m

EDR

MFA1A00-E020-TG

Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m

EDR

MFA1A00-E030-TG

Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m

EDR

MMS1C10-CM

Mellanox® active optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m

Note

EDR links raise with RS-FEC.


Validated and Supported 10GbE Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

10GE

MFM1T02A-LR

Mellanox® SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-LR

10GE

MFM1T02A-SR

Mellanox® SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-SR

10GE

MAM1Q00A-QSA

Mellanox® cable module, ETH 10GbE, 40Gb/s to 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+

10GE

MC2309124-005

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 5m

10GE

MC2309124-007

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 7m

10GE

MC2309130-001

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 1m

10GE

MC2309130-002

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 2m

10GE

MC2309130-003

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 3m

10GE

MC2309130-00A

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 0.5m

10GE

MC3309124-004

Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 4m

10GE

MC3309124-005

Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 5m

10GE

MC3309124-006

Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 6m

10GE

MC3309124-007

Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 7m

10GE

MC3309130-001

Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m

10GE

MC3309130-002

Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m

10GE

MC3309130-003

Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m

10GE

MC3309130-00A

Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 0.5m

10GE

MC3309130-0A1

Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m

10GE

MC3309130-0A2

Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m

10GE

MCP2100-X001B

Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2100-X002B

Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2100-X003B

Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2101-X001B

Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Green Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2104-X001B

Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2104-X002B

Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2104-X003B

Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2104-X01AB

Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2104-X02AB

Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

Validated and Supported 25GbE Cables

Note

The 25GbE cables can be supported only when connected to the MAM1Q00A-QSA28 module.

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

25GE

MAM1Q00A-QSA28

Mellanox® cable module, ETH 25GbE, 100Gb/s to 25Gb/s, QSFP28 to SFP28

25GE

MCP2M00-A001

Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, 30AWG

25GE

MCP2M00-A001E30N

Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GE

MCP2M00-A002

Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, 30AWG

25GE

MCP2M00-A002E30N

Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GE

MCP2M00-A003E26N

Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N

25GE

MCP2M00-A003E30L

Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L

25GE

MCP2M00-A004E26L

Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L

25GE

MCP2M00-A005E26L

Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L

25GE

MCP2M00-A00A

Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, 30AWG

25GE

MCP2M00-A00AE30N

Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GE

MCP2M00-A01AE30N

Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GE

MCP2M00-A02AE26N

Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N

25GE

MCP2M00-A02AE30L

Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L

25GE

MFA2P10-A003

Mellanox active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m

25GE

MFA2P10-A005

Mellanox active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m

25GE

MFA2P10-A007

Mellanox active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m

25GE

MFA2P10-A010

Mellanox active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m

25GE

MFA2P10-A015

Mellanox active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 15m

25GE

MFA2P10-A020

Mellanox active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m

25GE

MFA2P10-A030

Mellanox active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m

25GE

MFA2P10-A050

Mellanox active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 50m

25GE

MMA2P00-AS

Mellanox transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m

25GE

SFP25G-AOC10M-TG

Mellanox customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m, Aqua

25GE

SFP25G-AOC30M-TG

Mellanox customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m, Aqua

25GE

SFP25G-AOC07M-TG

Mellanox customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m, Aqua

25GE

SFP25G-AOC05M-TG

Mellanox customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m, Aqua

25GE

SFP25G-AOC03M-TG

Mellanox customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m, Aqua

25GE

SFP25G-AOC20M-TG

Mellanox customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m, Aqua

25GE

MMA2P00-ASHT

Mellanox transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, 85c, up to 100m

25GE

MMA2P00-AS_FF

Mellanox transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m

25GE

MMA2P00-AS-SP

Mellanox transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m, single package

25GE

MMA2L20-AR

Mellanox® optical transceiver, 25GbE, 25Gb/s, SFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR up to 10km

Validated and Supported 40GbE Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

40GE

MC2206128-004

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m

40GE

MC2206128-005

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

40GE

MC2206130-001

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m

40GE

MC2206130-002

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

40GE

MC2206130-003

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

40GE

MC2206130-00A

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m

40GE

MC2210126-004

Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m

40GE

MC2210126-005

Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

40GE

MC2210128-003

Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

40GE

MC2210130-001

Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m

40GE

MC2210130-002

Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

40GE

MC2210310-003

Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

40GE

MC2210310-005

Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

40GE

MC2210310-010

Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m

40GE

MC2210310-015

Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m

40GE

MC2210310-020

Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m

40GE

MC2210310-030

Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m

40GE

MC2210310-050

Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m

40GE

MC2210310-100

Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m

40GE

MC2210411-SR4E

Mellanox® optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 850nm, up to 300m

40GE

MC2609125-005

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 5m

40GE

MC2609130-001

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1m

40GE

MC2609130-003

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m

40GE

MCP1700-B001E

Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Black Pulltab

40GE

MCP1700-B002E

Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Black Pulltab

40GE

MCP1700-B003E

Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Black Pulltab

40GE

MCP1700-B01AE

Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m, Black Pulltab

40GE

MCP1700-B02AE

Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m, Black Pulltab

40GE

MMA1B00-B150D

Mellanox® transceiver, 40GbE, QSFP+, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 150m, DDMI

40GE

MCP7900-X01AA

Mellanox®passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Blue Pulltab, customized label

40GE

MCP7904-X002A

Mellanox®passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, customized label

40GE

MCP7904-X003A

Mellanox®passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, customized label

40GE

MCP7904-X01AA

Mellanox®passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label

40GE

MCP7904-X02AA

Mellanox®passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label

40GE

MC2210511-LR4

Optical Module 40Gb/s FDR 10 QSFP LC-LC 1310nm LR4 up to 10km

Validated and Supported 56GbE Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

56GE

MC2207126-004

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 4m

56GE

MC2207128-003

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

56GE

MC2207128-0A2

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m

56GE

MC2207130-001

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m

56GE

MC2207130-002

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

56GE

MC2207130-00A

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m

56GE

MC2207130-0A1

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m

56GE

MC220731V-003

Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

56GE

MC220731V-005

Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

56GE

MC220731V-010

Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m

56GE

MC220731V-015

Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m

56GE

MC220731V-020

Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m

56GE

MC220731V-025

Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m

56GE

MC220731V-030

Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m

56GE

MC220731V-040

Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m

56GE

MC220731V-050

Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m

56GE

MC220731V-075

Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m

56GE

MC220731V-100

Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m

56GE

MCP1700-F001C

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Red Pulltab

56GE

MCP1700-F001D

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Yellow Pulltab

56GE

MCP1700-F002C

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Red Pulltab

56GE

MCP1700-F002D

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Yellow Pulltab

56GE

MCP1700-F003C

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Red Pulltab

56GE

MCP1700-F003D

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Yellow Pulltab

56GE

MCP170L-F001

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m

56GE

MCP170L-F002

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m

56GE

MCP170L-F003

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

56GE

MCP170L-F00A

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m

56GE

MCP170L-F01A

Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m

Validated and Supported 100GbE Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

100GE

MCP1600-C001

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1m 30AWG

100GE

MCP1600-C001E30N

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GE

MCP1600-C002

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2m 30AWG

100GE

MCP1600-C002E30N

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GE

MCP1600-C003

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3m 28AWG

100GE

MCP1600-C003E26N

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N

100GE

MCP1600-C003E30L

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L

100GE

MCP1600-C005E26L

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L

100GE

MCP1600-C00A

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 0.5m 30AWG

100GE

MCP1600-C00AE30N

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GE

MCP1600-C00BE30N

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GE

MCP1600-C01A

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1.5m 30AWG

100GE

MCP1600-C01AE30N

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GE

MCP1600-C02A

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2.5m 30AWG

100GE

MCP1600-C02AE26N

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N

100GE

MCP1600-C02AE30L

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28,2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L

100GE

MCP1600-C03A

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3.5m 26AWG

100GE

MCP1600-E001

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG

100GE

MCP1600-E002

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG

100GE

MCP1600-E003

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG

100GE

MCP1600-E01A

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG

100GE

MCP1600-E02A

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG

100GE

MCP7F00-A001R

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG

100GE

MCP7F00-A001R30N

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GE

MCP7F00-A002R

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG

100GE

MCP7F00-A002R30N

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GE

MCP7F00-A003R26N

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GE

MCP7F00-A003R30L

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GE

MCP7F00-A005R26L

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L

100GE

MCP7F00-A01AR

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs,1.5m, 30AWG

100GE

MCP7F00-A01AR30N

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GE

MCP7F00-A02AR26N

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GE

MCP7F00-A02AR30L

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GE

MCP7F00-A02ARLZ

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, LSZH, Colored, 28AWG

100GE

MCP7F00-A03AR26L

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L

100GE

MCP7H00-G001

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, 30AWG

100GE

MCP7H00-G001R

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG

100GE

MCP7H00-G001R30N

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GE

MCP7H00-G002R

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG

100GE

MCP7H00-G002R30N

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GE

MCP7H00-G003R

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 3m, 28AWG

100GE

MCP7H00-G003R26N

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GE

MCP7H00-G003R30L

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GE

MCP7H00-G004R26L

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 4m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L

100GE

MCP7H00-G01AR

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1.5m, 30AWG

100GE

MCP7H00-G01AR30N

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GE

MCP7H00-G02AR

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2.5m, 30AWG

100GE

MCP7H00-G02AR26N

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GE

MCP7H00-G02AR30L

Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GE

MFA1A00-C003

Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

100GE

MFA1A00-C005

Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m

100GE

MFA1A00-C010

Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m

100GE

MFA1A00-C015

Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m

100GE

MFA1A00-C020

Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m

100GE

MFA1A00-C030

Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m

100GE

MFA1A00-C050

Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m

100GE

MFA1A00-C100

Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m

100GE

MFA7A20-C003

Mellanox® active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m

100GE

MFA7A20-C005

Mellanox® active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 5m

100GE

MFA7A20-C010

Mellanox® active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 10m

100GE

MFA7A20-C020

Mellanox® active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 20m

100GE

MFA7A50-C003

Mellanox® active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m

100GE

MFA7A50-C005

Mellanox® active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m

100GE

MFA7A50-C010

Mellanox® active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 10m

100GE

MFA7A50-C015

Mellanox® active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 15m

100GE

MFA7A50-C020

Mellanox® active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 20m

100GE

MFA7A50-C030

Mellanox® active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 30m

100GE

MMA1B00-C100D

Mellanox® transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI

100GE

MFA1A00-C001-TG

Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m

100GE

MFA1A00-C002-TG

Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 2m

100GE

MFA1A00-C003-TG

Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

100GE

MFA1A00-C005-TG

Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m

100GE

MFA1A00-C007-TG

Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 7m

100GE

MFA1A00-C010-TG

Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m

100GE

MFA1A00-C015-TG

Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m

100GE

MFA1A00-C020-TG

Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m

100GE

MFA1A00-C030-TG

Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m

100GE

MFA1A00-C050-TG

Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m

Validated and Supported 200GbE Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

200GE

MCP1650-V001E30

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V002E26

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V003E26

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 3m, black pulltab, 26AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V00AE30

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V01AE30

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V02AE26

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V00AE30

Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

Supported 3rd Party Cables and Modules

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

10GbE

1-2053783-3

038-003-697, QSFP/QSFP, 100 OHM

10GbE

44X1371-N31295E

10G Amphenol Copper 7m cable

10GbE

BN-QS-SP-CBL-5M

40G QSFP+ to 4xSFP+ DAC Breakout Direct Attach Cable 5m

10GbE

BN-QS-SP-CBL-5M

40G QSFP+ to 4xSFP+ DAC Breakout Direct Attach Cable 5m

10GbE

CAB-SFP-SFP-1M

Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 1 Meter

10GbE

CAB-SFP-SFP-3M

Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 3 Meter

10GbE

CAB-SFP-SFP-3M

Arista Compatible 10G SFP+ Passive Cable 3m

10GbE

CAB-SFP-SFP-5M

Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 5 Meter

10GbE

FTLX1471D3BCL-ME

10GBASE-LR SFP+ 1310nm 10km DOM Transceiver Module

10GbE

SFP-10GB-SR

Cisco SFP+ 10GB SR optic module

10GbE

SFP-H10GB-CU1M

Cisco 1-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive

10GbE

SFP-H10GB-CU3M

Cisco 3-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive

10GbE

SFP-H10GB-CU5M

Cisco 5-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive

25GbE

SFP-H25G-CU1M

25GBASE-CR1 Copper Cable 1-meter

25GbE

SFP-H25G-CU2M

25GBASE-CR1 Copper Cable 2-meter

40GbE

AFBR-79EBPZ-CS2

QSFP-40G-SR-BD

40GbE

BN-QS-QS-CBL-5M

40G QSFP+ DAC Direct Attach Cable 5m

40GbE

L45593-D118-B50

PASSIVE COPPER CABLE ETH 40GBE QSFP 3M

40GbE

QSFP-4SFP10G-CU5M

PASSIVE COPPER SPLITTER CABLE ETH 40GBE TO 4X10GBE 5M

40GbE

QAOC-40G4F1A25-C

CISCO-DELTA 25m 40GbE AOC

40GbE

QSFP-40G-SR4

Cisco 40GBASE-SR4, 4 lanes, 850 nm MMF

40GbE

QSFP-40G-SR-BD

Cisco 40GBASE-SR-BiDi, duplex MMF

40GbE

QSFP-H40G-ACU10M

Cisco 40GBASE-CR4 QSFP direct-attach copper cable, 10-meter, active

40GbE

QSFP-H40G-AOC10M

Cisco 40GBase-AOC QSFP direct-attach Active Optical Cable, 10-meter

40GbE

QSFP-H40G-AOC25M

Cisco AOC 40GBE QSFP 25M

40GbE

QSFP-H40G-CU3M

Cisco PASSIVE COPPER CABLE ETH 40GBE QSFP 3M

100GbE

10137498-2005LF

HPE 100GbE 2m copper cable

100GbE

10137498-2010LF

HPE 100GbE 4m copper cable

100GbE

AFBR-89CDDZ

QSFP28 Pluggable, Parallel Fiber-Optics Module 100 Gigabit Ethernet 850nm SR4, MMF, MPO Connector

100GbE

CAB-Q-Q-100GbE-3M

Passive 3 meter , QSFP+ to QSFP+ QSFP100 TWINAX 103.125Gbps-CR4

100GbE

FCBN425QE1C10-C1

100GbE Quadwire® QSFP28 Active Optical Cable 10M

Tested Switches

Tested EDR / 100Gb/s Switches

Speed

Switch Silicon

OPN # / Name

Description

Vendor

EDR

Switch-IB

MSB7790-XXX

36-port Unmanaged EDR 100Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems

Mellanox

EDR

Switch-IB

MSB7700-XXX

36-port Managed EDR 100Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems

Mellanox

EDR

Switch-IB 2

MSB7800-XXX

36-port Managed EDR 100Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems

Mellanox

Tested 10/40GbE Switches

Speed

Switch Silicon

OPN # / Name

Description

Vendor

10GbE

N/A

5548UP

32x 10GbE SFP+ Switch System

Cisco

10/40GbE

N/A

7050Q

16 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Arista

10/40GbE

N/A

7050S

48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Arista

10/40GbE

N/A

G8264

48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Lenovo

10/40GbE

N/A

QFX3500

48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Juniper

10/40GbE

N/A

S4810P-AC

48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Force10

10/40GbE

N/A

3064

48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Cisco

10/40GbE

N/A

8164F

48x 10GbE SFP+ and 2 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Dell

10/40GbE

N/A

S5000

48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Dell

10/40GbE

N/A

3132Q

4x 10GbE SFP+ and 32 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Cisco

40GbE

N/A

7050QX

32x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Arista

40GbE

N/A

G8316

16x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Lenovo

40GbE

N/A

S6000

32x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Dell

Tested 100GbE Switches

Speed

Switch Silicon

OPN # / Name

Description

Vendor

100GbE

Spectrum-3

MSN4600-XXXX

64-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System

NVIDIA

100GbE

Spectrum-2

MSN3700C-XXXX

32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System

NVIDIA

100GbE

Spectrum-2

MSN3420-XXXX

48 SFP + 12 QSFP ports Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System

NVIDIA

100GbE

Spectrum

MSN2410-XXXX

48-port 25GbE + 8-port 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System

NVIDIA

100GbE

Spectrum

MSN2700-XXXX

32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System

NVIDIA

100GbE

N/A

QFX5200-32C-32

32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Juniper

100GbE

N/A

S6820-56HF

48 SFP+ + 8 QSFP Ports 100GbE Switch Ethernet

H3C

100GbE

N/A

CE6860-1-48S8CQ-EI

Huawei 100GbE Ethernet switch

Huawei

100GbE

N/A

7060CX-32S

32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Arista

100GbE

N/A

3232C

32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Cisco

100GbE

N/A

N9K-C9236C

36-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Cisco

100GbE

N/A

93180YC-EX

48-port 25GbE + 6-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Cisco

100GbE

N/A

T7032-IX7

32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Quanta

Tools, Switch Firmware and Driver Software

The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:

Supported Version

MLNX_OFED

5.1-2.5.8.0 / 5.1-0.6.6.0 / 5.0-2.1.8.0

MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)

5.1-2.5.8.0 / 5.1-0.6.6.0 / 5.0-2.1.8.0

WinOF-2

2.50.50000 / 2.40.50000 / 2.30

MFT

4.15.1 / 4.15.0 / 4.14.0-105

MLNX-OS

3.9.0900 onwards

Onyx

3.9.0900 onwards

ConnectX-4 Firmware

12.28.2006 / 12.28.1002 / 12.27.1016

SwitchX-IB™ Firmware

11.2008.0236 / 11.2000.2626

SwitchX-IB 2 Firmware

15.2008.0236 / 15.2000.2626

Linux Inbox Drivers

  • RH7.6

  • Ubuntu 16.04.05

Windows Inbox Drivers

  • Windows 2012

  • Windows 2012 R2

  • Windows 2016

Supported FlexBoot, UEFI

Note

Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards. For further information see Supported Devices.

This firmware version is compiled with the following expansion ROMs and versions:

Expansion ROM

Supported Version

FlexBoot

3.6.102

UEFI

14.21.17

PRM Revision Compatibility

This firmware version complies with the following Programmer’s Reference Manual:

  • Adapters Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 0.54 or later, which has Command Interface Revision 0x5. The command interface revision can be retrieved by means of the QUERY_FW command and is indicated by the field cmd_interface_rev.
