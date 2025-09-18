On This Page
- Supported Devices
- Supported Cables and Modules
- Validated and Supported QDR Cables
- Validated and Supported FDR10 Cables
- Validated and Supported FDR Cables
- Validated and Supported EDR / 100Gb/s Cables
- Validated and Supported 10GbE Cables
- Validated and Supported 25GbE Cables
- Validated and Supported 40GbE Cables
- Validated and Supported 56GbE Cables
- Validated and Supported 100GbE Cables
- Validated and Supported 200GbE Cables
- Supported 3rd Party Cables and Modules
- Tested Switches
- Tools, Switch Firmware and Driver Software
- Supported FlexBoot, UEFI
- PRM Revision Compatibility
Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA ConnectX-4 adapters firmware . This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand - SDR, QDR, FDR10, FDR, EDR
Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 56GbE1, 100Gb
1. 56GbE is an NVIDIA propriety link speed and can be achieved while connecting NVIDIA adapter cards to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.
This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed below:
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
PSID
MARKETING DESCRIPTION
900-9X426-0014-ST0
MCX453A-FCAT
MT_2160110021
ConnectX-4 VPI adapter card; FDR IB (56Gb/s) and 40GbE; single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
900-9X426-0015-ST0
MCX413A-GCAT
MT_2600110035
ConnectX-4 EN network interface card; 50GbE single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
900-9X426-0054-ST0
MCX454A-FCAT
MT_2170110021
ConnectX-4 VPI adapter card; FDR IB (56Gb/s) and 40GbE; dual-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
900-9X4AC-0054-ST1
MCX416A-BCAT
MT_2130111027
ConnectX-4 EN network interface card; 40GbE dual-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6
900-9X4AC-0056-ST1
MCX416A-CCAT
MT_2150110033
ConnectX-4 EN network interface card; 100GbE dual-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6
900-9X426-0014-ST1
MCX413A-BCAT
MT_2120110027
ConnectX-4 EN network interface card; 40GbE single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
900-9X4AC-0014-ST1
MCX415A-BCAT
MT_2120111027
ConnectX-4 EN network interface card; 40GbE single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6
900-9X4AC-0056-ST3
MCX456A-ECAT
MT_2190110032
ConnectX-4 VPI adapter card; EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE; dual-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6
900-9X4AC-0016-ST1
MCX415A-CCAT
MT_2140110033
ConnectX-4 EN network interface card; 100GbE single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6
900-9X426-0055-ST0
MCX414A-GCAT
MT_2610110035
ConnectX-4 EN network interface card; 50GbE dual-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
900-9X4AC-0015-ST0
MCX415A-GCAT
MT_2120110035
ConnectX-4 EN network interface card; 50GbE single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6
900-9X4AC-0014-ST0
MCX455A-FCAT
MT_2160111021
ConnectX-4 VPI adapter card; FDR IB (56Gb/s) and 40GbE; single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6
900-9X4AC-0016-ST0
MCX455A-ECAT
MT_2180110032
ConnectX-4 VPI adapter card; EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE; single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6
900-9X426-0054-SQ0
MCX414A-BCAT
MT_2130110027
ConnectX-4 EN network interface card; 40GbE dual-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
900-9X4AC-0055-ST0
MCX416A-GCAT
MT_2130110035
ConnectX-4 EN network interface card; 50GbE dual-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6
900-9X4AC-0054-ST0
MCX456A-FCAT
MT_2170111021
ConnectX-4 VPI adapter card; FDR IB (56Gb/s) and 40GbE; dual-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6
Validated and Supported QDR Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
QDR
MC2206125-007
Mellanox® passive copper cable, IB QDR, 40Gb/s, QSFP,7m
Validated and Supported FDR10 Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
FDR10
MC2206128-004
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
FDR10
MC2206128-005
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
FDR10
MC2206130-001
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
FDR10
MC2206130-002
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
FDR10
MC2206130-003
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
FDR10
MC2206130-00A
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
FDR10
MC2206310-003
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
FDR10
MC2206310-005
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
FDR10
MC2206310-010
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
FDR10
MC2206310-015
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
FDR10
MC2206310-020
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
FDR10
MC2206310-030
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
FDR10
MC2206310-050
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
FDR10
MC2206310-100
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
FDR10
MC2210411-SR4E
Mellanox® optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 850nm, up to 300m
Validated and Supported FDR Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
FDR
MC2207126-004
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
FDR
MC2207128-003
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
FDR
MC2207128-0A2
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m
FDR
MC2207130-001
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
FDR
MC2207130-002
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
FDR
MC2207130-00A
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
FDR
MC2207130-0A1
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m
FDR
MC220731V-003
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
FDR
MC220731V-005
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
FDR
MC220731V-007
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 7m
FDR
MC220731V-010
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
FDR
MC220731V-012
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 12m
FDR
MC220731V-015
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
FDR
MC220731V-020
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
FDR
MC220731V-025
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m
FDR
MC220731V-030
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
FDR
MC220731V-040
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m
FDR
MC220731V-050
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
FDR
MC220731V-075
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m
FDR
MC220731V-100
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
FDR
MCP1700-F001C
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Red Pulltab
FDR
MCP1700-F001D
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Yellow Pulltab
FDR
MCP1700-F002C
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Red Pulltab
FDR
MCP1700-F002D
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Yellow Pulltab
FDR
MCP1700-F003C
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Red Pulltab
FDR
MCP1700-F003D
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Yellow Pulltab
FDR
MCP170L-F001
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
FDR
MCP170L-F002
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m
FDR
MCP170L-F003
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
FDR
MCP170L-F00A
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m
FDR
MCP170L-F01A
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m
FDR
MMA1B00-F030D
Mellanox® transceiver, FDR, QSFP+, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 30m, DDMI
Validated and Supported EDR / 100Gb/s Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
EDR
MCP1600-E001
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E001E30
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E002
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E002E30
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E003
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E003E26
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E004E26
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E005E26
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E00A
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E00AE30
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E00BE30
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E01A
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E01AE30
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E01BE30
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.25m, Black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E02A
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E02AE26
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG
EDR
MFA1A00-E001
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
EDR
MFA1A00-E003
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
EDR
MFA1A00-E005
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
EDR
MFA1A00-E010
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
EDR
MFA1A00-E015
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
EDR
MFA1A00-E020
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
EDR
MFA1A00-E030
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
EDR
MFA1A00-E050
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
EDR
MFA1A00-E100
Mellanox® active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m
EDR
MMA1B00-E100
Mellanox® transceiver, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
EDR
MFA1A00-E003-TG
Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
EDR
MFA1A00-E005-TG
Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
EDR
MFA1A00-E010-TG
Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
EDR
MFA1A00-E015-TG
Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
EDR
MFA1A00-E020-TG
Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
EDR
MFA1A00-E030-TG
Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
EDR
MMS1C10-CM
Mellanox® active optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m
EDR links raise with RS-FEC.
Validated and Supported 10GbE Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
10GE
MFM1T02A-LR
Mellanox® SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-LR
10GE
MFM1T02A-SR
Mellanox® SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-SR
10GE
MAM1Q00A-QSA
Mellanox® cable module, ETH 10GbE, 40Gb/s to 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+
10GE
MC2309124-005
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 5m
10GE
MC2309124-007
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 7m
10GE
MC2309130-001
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 1m
10GE
MC2309130-002
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 2m
10GE
MC2309130-003
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 3m
10GE
MC2309130-00A
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 0.5m
10GE
MC3309124-004
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 4m
10GE
MC3309124-005
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 5m
10GE
MC3309124-006
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 6m
10GE
MC3309124-007
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 7m
10GE
MC3309130-001
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m
10GE
MC3309130-002
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m
10GE
MC3309130-003
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m
10GE
MC3309130-00A
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 0.5m
10GE
MC3309130-0A1
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m
10GE
MC3309130-0A2
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m
10GE
MCP2100-X001B
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2100-X002B
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2100-X003B
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2101-X001B
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Green Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2104-X001B
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2104-X002B
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2104-X003B
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2104-X01AB
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2104-X02AB
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
Validated and Supported 25GbE Cables
The 25GbE cables can be supported only when connected to the MAM1Q00A-QSA28 module.
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
25GE
MAM1Q00A-QSA28
Mellanox® cable module, ETH 25GbE, 100Gb/s to 25Gb/s, QSFP28 to SFP28
25GE
MCP2M00-A001
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, 30AWG
25GE
MCP2M00-A001E30N
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
25GE
MCP2M00-A002
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, 30AWG
25GE
MCP2M00-A002E30N
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
25GE
MCP2M00-A003E26N
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
25GE
MCP2M00-A003E30L
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
25GE
MCP2M00-A004E26L
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
25GE
MCP2M00-A005E26L
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
25GE
MCP2M00-A00A
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, 30AWG
25GE
MCP2M00-A00AE30N
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
25GE
MCP2M00-A01AE30N
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
25GE
MCP2M00-A02AE26N
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
25GE
MCP2M00-A02AE30L
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
25GE
MFA2P10-A003
Mellanox active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m
25GE
MFA2P10-A005
Mellanox active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m
25GE
MFA2P10-A007
Mellanox active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m
25GE
MFA2P10-A010
Mellanox active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m
25GE
MFA2P10-A015
Mellanox active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 15m
25GE
MFA2P10-A020
Mellanox active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m
25GE
MFA2P10-A030
Mellanox active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m
25GE
MFA2P10-A050
Mellanox active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 50m
25GE
MMA2P00-AS
Mellanox transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m
25GE
SFP25G-AOC10M-TG
Mellanox customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m, Aqua
25GE
SFP25G-AOC30M-TG
Mellanox customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m, Aqua
25GE
SFP25G-AOC07M-TG
Mellanox customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m, Aqua
25GE
SFP25G-AOC05M-TG
Mellanox customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m, Aqua
25GE
SFP25G-AOC03M-TG
Mellanox customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m, Aqua
25GE
SFP25G-AOC20M-TG
Mellanox customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m, Aqua
25GE
MMA2P00-ASHT
Mellanox transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, 85c, up to 100m
25GE
MMA2P00-AS_FF
Mellanox transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m
25GE
MMA2P00-AS-SP
Mellanox transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m, single package
25GE
MMA2L20-AR
Mellanox® optical transceiver, 25GbE, 25Gb/s, SFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR up to 10km
Validated and Supported 40GbE Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
40GE
MC2206128-004
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
40GE
MC2206128-005
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
40GE
MC2206130-001
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
40GE
MC2206130-002
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
40GE
MC2206130-003
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
40GE
MC2206130-00A
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
40GE
MC2210126-004
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
40GE
MC2210126-005
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
40GE
MC2210128-003
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
40GE
MC2210130-001
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
40GE
MC2210130-002
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
40GE
MC2210310-003
Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
40GE
MC2210310-005
Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
40GE
MC2210310-010
Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
40GE
MC2210310-015
Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
40GE
MC2210310-020
Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
40GE
MC2210310-030
Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
40GE
MC2210310-050
Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
40GE
MC2210310-100
Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
40GE
MC2210411-SR4E
Mellanox® optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 850nm, up to 300m
40GE
MC2609125-005
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 5m
40GE
MC2609130-001
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1m
40GE
MC2609130-003
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m
40GE
MCP1700-B001E
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Black Pulltab
40GE
MCP1700-B002E
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Black Pulltab
40GE
MCP1700-B003E
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Black Pulltab
40GE
MCP1700-B01AE
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m, Black Pulltab
40GE
MCP1700-B02AE
Mellanox® passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m, Black Pulltab
40GE
MMA1B00-B150D
Mellanox® transceiver, 40GbE, QSFP+, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 150m, DDMI
40GE
MCP7900-X01AA
Mellanox®passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Blue Pulltab, customized label
40GE
MCP7904-X002A
Mellanox®passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, customized label
40GE
MCP7904-X003A
Mellanox®passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, customized label
40GE
MCP7904-X01AA
Mellanox®passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label
40GE
MCP7904-X02AA
Mellanox®passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label
40GE
MC2210511-LR4
Optical Module 40Gb/s FDR 10 QSFP LC-LC 1310nm LR4 up to 10km
Validated and Supported 56GbE Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
56GE
MC2207126-004
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
56GE
MC2207128-003
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
56GE
MC2207128-0A2
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m
56GE
MC2207130-001
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
56GE
MC2207130-002
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
56GE
MC2207130-00A
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
56GE
MC2207130-0A1
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m
56GE
MC220731V-003
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
56GE
MC220731V-005
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
56GE
MC220731V-010
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
56GE
MC220731V-015
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
56GE
MC220731V-020
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
56GE
MC220731V-025
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m
56GE
MC220731V-030
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
56GE
MC220731V-040
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m
56GE
MC220731V-050
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
56GE
MC220731V-075
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m
56GE
MC220731V-100
Mellanox® active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
56GE
MCP1700-F001C
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Red Pulltab
56GE
MCP1700-F001D
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Yellow Pulltab
56GE
MCP1700-F002C
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Red Pulltab
56GE
MCP1700-F002D
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Yellow Pulltab
56GE
MCP1700-F003C
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Red Pulltab
56GE
MCP1700-F003D
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Yellow Pulltab
56GE
MCP170L-F001
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
56GE
MCP170L-F002
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m
56GE
MCP170L-F003
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
56GE
MCP170L-F00A
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m
56GE
MCP170L-F01A
Mellanox® passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m
Validated and Supported 100GbE Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
100GE
MCP1600-C001
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1m 30AWG
100GE
MCP1600-C001E30N
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
100GE
MCP1600-C002
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2m 30AWG
100GE
MCP1600-C002E30N
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
100GE
MCP1600-C003
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3m 28AWG
100GE
MCP1600-C003E26N
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
100GE
MCP1600-C003E30L
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
100GE
MCP1600-C005E26L
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
100GE
MCP1600-C00A
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 0.5m 30AWG
100GE
MCP1600-C00AE30N
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
100GE
MCP1600-C00BE30N
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
100GE
MCP1600-C01A
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1.5m 30AWG
100GE
MCP1600-C01AE30N
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
100GE
MCP1600-C02A
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2.5m 30AWG
100GE
MCP1600-C02AE26N
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
100GE
MCP1600-C02AE30L
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28,2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
100GE
MCP1600-C03A
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3.5m 26AWG
100GE
MCP1600-E001
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG
100GE
MCP1600-E002
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG
100GE
MCP1600-E003
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG
100GE
MCP1600-E01A
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG
100GE
MCP1600-E02A
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG
100GE
MCP7F00-A001R
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG
100GE
MCP7F00-A001R30N
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GE
MCP7F00-A002R
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG
100GE
MCP7F00-A002R30N
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GE
MCP7F00-A003R26N
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
100GE
MCP7F00-A003R30L
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
100GE
MCP7F00-A005R26L
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
100GE
MCP7F00-A01AR
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs,1.5m, 30AWG
100GE
MCP7F00-A01AR30N
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GE
MCP7F00-A02AR26N
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
100GE
MCP7F00-A02AR30L
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
100GE
MCP7F00-A02ARLZ
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, LSZH, Colored, 28AWG
100GE
MCP7F00-A03AR26L
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
100GE
MCP7H00-G001
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, 30AWG
100GE
MCP7H00-G001R
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG
100GE
MCP7H00-G001R30N
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GE
MCP7H00-G002R
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG
100GE
MCP7H00-G002R30N
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GE
MCP7H00-G003R
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 3m, 28AWG
100GE
MCP7H00-G003R26N
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
100GE
MCP7H00-G003R30L
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
100GE
MCP7H00-G004R26L
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 4m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
100GE
MCP7H00-G01AR
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1.5m, 30AWG
100GE
MCP7H00-G01AR30N
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GE
MCP7H00-G02AR
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2.5m, 30AWG
100GE
MCP7H00-G02AR26N
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
100GE
MCP7H00-G02AR30L
Mellanox® passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
100GE
MFA1A00-C003
Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
100GE
MFA1A00-C005
Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
100GE
MFA1A00-C010
Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
100GE
MFA1A00-C015
Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
100GE
MFA1A00-C020
Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
100GE
MFA1A00-C030
Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
100GE
MFA1A00-C050
Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
100GE
MFA1A00-C100
Mellanox® active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m
100GE
MFA7A20-C003
Mellanox® active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m
100GE
MFA7A20-C005
Mellanox® active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 5m
100GE
MFA7A20-C010
Mellanox® active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 10m
100GE
MFA7A20-C020
Mellanox® active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 20m
100GE
MFA7A50-C003
Mellanox® active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m
100GE
MFA7A50-C005
Mellanox® active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m
100GE
MFA7A50-C010
Mellanox® active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 10m
100GE
MFA7A50-C015
Mellanox® active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 15m
100GE
MFA7A50-C020
Mellanox® active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 20m
100GE
MFA7A50-C030
Mellanox® active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 30m
100GE
MMA1B00-C100D
Mellanox® transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI
100GE
MFA1A00-C001-TG
Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
100GE
MFA1A00-C002-TG
Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 2m
100GE
MFA1A00-C003-TG
Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
100GE
MFA1A00-C005-TG
Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
100GE
MFA1A00-C007-TG
Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 7m
100GE
MFA1A00-C010-TG
Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
100GE
MFA1A00-C015-TG
Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
100GE
MFA1A00-C020-TG
Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
100GE
MFA1A00-C030-TG
Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
100GE
MFA1A00-C050-TG
Mellanox® customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
Validated and Supported 200GbE Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
200GE
MCP1650-V001E30
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG
200GE
MCP1650-V002E26
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG
200GE
MCP1650-V003E26
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 3m, black pulltab, 26AWG
200GE
MCP1650-V00AE30
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
200GE
MCP1650-V01AE30
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
200GE
MCP1650-V02AE26
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG
200GE
MCP1650-V00AE30
Mellanox® Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
10GbE
1-2053783-3
038-003-697, QSFP/QSFP, 100 OHM
10GbE
44X1371-N31295E
10G Amphenol Copper 7m cable
10GbE
BN-QS-SP-CBL-5M
40G QSFP+ to 4xSFP+ DAC Breakout Direct Attach Cable 5m
10GbE
BN-QS-SP-CBL-5M
40G QSFP+ to 4xSFP+ DAC Breakout Direct Attach Cable 5m
10GbE
CAB-SFP-SFP-1M
Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 1 Meter
10GbE
CAB-SFP-SFP-3M
Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 3 Meter
10GbE
CAB-SFP-SFP-3M
Arista Compatible 10G SFP+ Passive Cable 3m
10GbE
CAB-SFP-SFP-5M
Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 5 Meter
10GbE
FTLX1471D3BCL-ME
10GBASE-LR SFP+ 1310nm 10km DOM Transceiver Module
10GbE
SFP-10GB-SR
Cisco SFP+ 10GB SR optic module
10GbE
SFP-H10GB-CU1M
Cisco 1-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive
10GbE
SFP-H10GB-CU3M
Cisco 3-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive
10GbE
SFP-H10GB-CU5M
Cisco 5-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive
25GbE
SFP-H25G-CU1M
25GBASE-CR1 Copper Cable 1-meter
25GbE
SFP-H25G-CU2M
25GBASE-CR1 Copper Cable 2-meter
40GbE
AFBR-79EBPZ-CS2
QSFP-40G-SR-BD
40GbE
BN-QS-QS-CBL-5M
40G QSFP+ DAC Direct Attach Cable 5m
40GbE
L45593-D118-B50
PASSIVE COPPER CABLE ETH 40GBE QSFP 3M
40GbE
QSFP-4SFP10G-CU5M
PASSIVE COPPER SPLITTER CABLE ETH 40GBE TO 4X10GBE 5M
40GbE
QAOC-40G4F1A25-C
CISCO-DELTA 25m 40GbE AOC
40GbE
QSFP-40G-SR4
Cisco 40GBASE-SR4, 4 lanes, 850 nm MMF
40GbE
QSFP-40G-SR-BD
Cisco 40GBASE-SR-BiDi, duplex MMF
40GbE
QSFP-H40G-ACU10M
Cisco 40GBASE-CR4 QSFP direct-attach copper cable, 10-meter, active
40GbE
QSFP-H40G-AOC10M
Cisco 40GBase-AOC QSFP direct-attach Active Optical Cable, 10-meter
40GbE
QSFP-H40G-AOC25M
Cisco AOC 40GBE QSFP 25M
40GbE
QSFP-H40G-CU3M
Cisco PASSIVE COPPER CABLE ETH 40GBE QSFP 3M
100GbE
10137498-2005LF
HPE 100GbE 2m copper cable
100GbE
10137498-2010LF
HPE 100GbE 4m copper cable
100GbE
AFBR-89CDDZ
QSFP28 Pluggable, Parallel Fiber-Optics Module 100 Gigabit Ethernet 850nm SR4, MMF, MPO Connector
100GbE
CAB-Q-Q-100GbE-3M
Passive 3 meter , QSFP+ to QSFP+ QSFP100 TWINAX 103.125Gbps-CR4
100GbE
FCBN425QE1C10-C1
100GbE Quadwire® QSFP28 Active Optical Cable 10M
Tested EDR / 100Gb/s Switches
Speed
Switch Silicon
OPN # / Name
Description
Vendor
EDR
Switch-IB
MSB7790-XXX
36-port Unmanaged EDR 100Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems
Mellanox
EDR
Switch-IB
MSB7700-XXX
36-port Managed EDR 100Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems
Mellanox
EDR
Switch-IB 2
MSB7800-XXX
36-port Managed EDR 100Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems
Mellanox
Tested 10/40GbE Switches
Speed
Switch Silicon
OPN # / Name
Description
Vendor
10GbE
N/A
5548UP
32x 10GbE SFP+ Switch System
Cisco
10/40GbE
N/A
7050Q
16 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Arista
10/40GbE
N/A
7050S
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Arista
10/40GbE
N/A
G8264
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Lenovo
10/40GbE
N/A
QFX3500
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Juniper
10/40GbE
N/A
S4810P-AC
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Force10
10/40GbE
N/A
3064
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Cisco
10/40GbE
N/A
8164F
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 2 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Dell
10/40GbE
N/A
S5000
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Dell
10/40GbE
N/A
3132Q
4x 10GbE SFP+ and 32 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Cisco
40GbE
N/A
7050QX
32x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Arista
40GbE
N/A
G8316
16x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Lenovo
40GbE
N/A
S6000
32x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Dell
Tested 100GbE Switches
Speed
Switch Silicon
OPN # / Name
Description
Vendor
100GbE
Spectrum-3
MSN4600-XXXX
64-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
NVIDIA
100GbE
Spectrum-2
MSN3700C-XXXX
32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
NVIDIA
100GbE
Spectrum-2
MSN3420-XXXX
48 SFP + 12 QSFP ports Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
NVIDIA
100GbE
Spectrum
MSN2410-XXXX
48-port 25GbE + 8-port 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
NVIDIA
100GbE
Spectrum
MSN2700-XXXX
32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
NVIDIA
100GbE
N/A
QFX5200-32C-32
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Juniper
100GbE
N/A
S6820-56HF
48 SFP+ + 8 QSFP Ports 100GbE Switch Ethernet
H3C
100GbE
N/A
CE6860-1-48S8CQ-EI
Huawei 100GbE Ethernet switch
Huawei
100GbE
N/A
7060CX-32S
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Arista
100GbE
N/A
3232C
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Cisco
100GbE
N/A
N9K-C9236C
36-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Cisco
100GbE
N/A
93180YC-EX
48-port 25GbE + 6-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Cisco
100GbE
N/A
T7032-IX7
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Quanta
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
Supported Version
MLNX_OFED
5.1-2.5.8.0 / 5.1-0.6.6.0 / 5.0-2.1.8.0
MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)
5.1-2.5.8.0 / 5.1-0.6.6.0 / 5.0-2.1.8.0
WinOF-2
2.50.50000 / 2.40.50000 / 2.30
MFT
4.15.1 / 4.15.0 / 4.14.0-105
MLNX-OS
3.9.0900 onwards
Onyx
3.9.0900 onwards
ConnectX-4 Firmware
12.28.2006 / 12.28.1002 / 12.27.1016
SwitchX-IB™ Firmware
11.2008.0236 / 11.2000.2626
SwitchX-IB 2 Firmware
15.2008.0236 / 15.2000.2626
Linux Inbox Drivers
Windows Inbox Drivers
Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards. For further information see Supported Devices.
This firmware version is compiled with the following expansion ROMs and versions:
Expansion ROM
Supported Version
FlexBoot
3.6.102
UEFI
14.21.17
This firmware version complies with the following Programmer’s Reference Manual:
Adapters Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 0.54 or later, which has Command Interface Revision 0x5. The command interface revision can be retrieved by means of the QUERY_FW command and is indicated by the field cmd_interface_rev.