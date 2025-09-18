Known Issues

2245422 Description: When MKEY_BY_NAME is enabled by NVCONFIG and a large number of VFs are configured, VM restart (VF/PF FLR) will take longer than when MKEY_BY_NAME is disabled

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SR-IOV

Discovered in Version: 12.28.1002

2075728 Description: Minor performance degradation in CREATE_QP throughput.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Performance

Discovered in Version: 12.27.1016

2071210 Description: mlxconfig query for the BOOT_INTERRUPT_DIS TLV shows a wrong value in the "current value" field.

Workaround: Use "next boot" indication to see the right value.

Keywords: mlxconfig

Discovered in Version: 12.27.1016

2058677 Description: In Socket Direct supported cards, after performing mlxfwreset, the expansion ROM register might be writable on all hosts for less than 1 second.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Expansion ROM, Socket Direct

Discovered in Version: 12.27.1016

2057653 Description: quota_exceeded_command and invalid_command counters do not function properly. In this firmware version, the quota_exceeded_command counter’s value always remains 0, whereas the invalid_command counter increases only for some Ethernet commands failure events.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: quota_exceeded_command, invalid_command, vnic_env counters

Discovered in Version: 12.27.1016

1840289 Description: Since Packet Pacing enforce max_tc value is “1”, features that require multiple TCs will not be active when this mode is available.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Packet Pacing

Discovered in Version: 12.26.1040

1796628 Description: Due to performance considerations, unicast loopback traffic will go through the NIC SX tables, and multicast loopback traffic will skip the NIC SX tables.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Performance, unicast loopback traffic, multicast loopback traffic

Discovered in Version: 12.26.1040

1754253 Description: Firmware downgrade followed by mlxfwreset/mstfwreset action may cause sideband management connection issues.

Workaround: Reset the BMC

Keywords: mlxfwreset/mstfwreset

Discovered in Version: 12.25.1020

1699214 Description: NODNIC VF is partially tested. It is fully tested only in ConnectX-5 adapter cards.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: NODNIC VF

Discovered in Version: 12.25.1020

1689186 Description: Changing priority to TC map during traffic might cause packet drops.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: QoS

Discovered in Version: 12.25.1020

1604699 Description: Ethernet RFC 2819 counter ether_stats_oversize_pkts and Ethernet IEEE 802.3 counter a_frame_too_long_errors share the same resource. Clearing each of them will affect the other.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Counters

Discovered in Version: 12.25.1020

- Description: In Ethernet mode, at 10/40GbE speeds, only NO-FEC in Force mode is supported. Other user configurations are overridden.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Ethernet, 10GbE, 40GbE, RS-FEC

Discovered in Version: 12.25.1020

1498399 Description: If the XRC switches between SRQ/RMPs while there is an outstanding ODP on the responder XRC QP, a CQE with an error might be generated (that is not a PFAULT abort).

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: XRC SRQ/RMP ODP

Discovered in Version: 12.25.1020

1546401 Description: vport_tc and para_vport_tc are not supported in this version.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SR-IOV vport_tc and para_vport_tc

Discovered in Version: 12.24.1000

1546492 Description: Executing the update_lid command while the IB port sniffer utility is active can stop the utility.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: IB Sniffer

Discovered in Version: 12.24.1000

1537898 Description: Initializing a function while the IB port sniffer utility is active can stop the utility.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: IB Sniffer

Discovered in Version: 12.24.1000

1332714/1345824 Description: The maximum “read” size of MTRC_STDB is limited to 272 Bytes.

Workaround: Set the MTRC_STDB.read_size to the maximum value of 0x110=272 Bytes

Keywords: Access register, MTRC_STDB, tracer to dmesg, fwtrace to dmesg

Discovered in Version: 12.23.1020

1408994 Description: FTE with both forward (FWD) and encapsulation (ENCAP) actions is not supported in the SX NIC Flow Table.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SX NIC Flow Table

Discovered in Version: 12.23.1020

1350794 Description: Encapsulation / Decapsulation support in steering has the following limitations: Encapsulation / Decapsulation can be open on the FDB only if all VFs are non active.

Encapsulation / Decapsulation supports single mode only: FDB / NIC. Opening tables of both types is not supported.

Encapsulation / Decapsulation per device support:

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Steering Encapsulation / Decapsulation

Discovered in Version: 12.23.1020

1027553 Description: While using e-switch vport sVLAN stripping, the RX steering values on the sVLAN might not be accurate.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: e-sw vport sVLAN stripping, RX steering

Discovered in Version: 12.24.1000

1799917 Description: Untagged CVLAN packets in the Steering Flow Tables do not match the SVLAN tagged packets.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Steering Flow Tables, CVLAN/SVLAN packets

Discovered in Version: 12.23.1020

1355883 Description: Running the QUERY_VPORT_COUNTER command with clear bit results in discard counters being reset.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Discard counters

Discovered in Version: 12.22.1002

1277762 Description: An Ethernet multicast loopback packet is not counted (even if it is not a local loopback packet) when running the nic_receive_steering_discard command.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Ethernet multicast loopback packet

Discovered in Version: 12.22.1002

1114610 Description: During DC CNAK stress tests, DC CNAK timeout (CNAK drops) might occur.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: DC CNAK

Discovered in Version: 12.22.1002

1047184 Description: RDMA resq_local_length_error and resp_remote_invalid_request counters do not function properly.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RDMA counters

Discovered in Version: 12.21.1000

1168594 Description: RoCE Dual Port Mode (a.k.a Multi-Port vHCA: MPV) is not supported in Multi-Host setups.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Multi-Port vHCA, Multi-Host

Discovered in Version: 12.21.1000

1072337 Description: If a packet is modified in e-sw flow steering, the SX sniffer Flow Table (of the VF) will see the sniffed packet after the modification.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SX sniffer Flow Table