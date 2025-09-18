Known Issues
For a list of older versions' Known Issues that are not listed in this chapter, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes in https://docs.mellanox.com/category/adapterfw.
Ethernet Rate Limit per VF in RoCE Mode Limitations
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
w/o LAG (TOTAL_VFS>32)
With LAG (TOTAL_VFS<32)
w/o LAG
w/o QoS
Full QoS
w/o QoS
Full QoS
w/o QoS
Full QoS
127
45
32
20
127
100
Ethernet Rate Limit per VF in InfiniBand Mode Limitations
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
w/o LAG
w/o LAG
w/o QoS
Full QoS
w/o QoS
Full QoS
127
26
127
55
Known Issues
Internal Ref.
Issue
2245422
Description: When MKEY_BY_NAME is enabled by NVCONFIG and a large number of VFs are configured, VM restart (VF/PF FLR) will take longer than when MKEY_BY_NAME is disabled
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: SR-IOV
Discovered in Version: 12.28.1002
2075728
Description: Minor performance degradation in CREATE_QP throughput.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Performance
Discovered in Version: 12.27.1016
2071210
Description: mlxconfig query for the BOOT_INTERRUPT_DIS TLV shows a wrong value in the "current value" field.
Workaround: Use "next boot" indication to see the right value.
Keywords: mlxconfig
Discovered in Version: 12.27.1016
2058677
Description: In Socket Direct supported cards, after performing mlxfwreset, the expansion ROM register might be writable on all hosts for less than 1 second.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Expansion ROM, Socket Direct
Discovered in Version: 12.27.1016
2057653
Description: quota_exceeded_command and invalid_command counters do not function properly. In this firmware version, the quota_exceeded_command counter’s value always remains 0, whereas the invalid_command counter increases only for some Ethernet commands failure events.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: quota_exceeded_command, invalid_command, vnic_env counters
Discovered in Version: 12.27.1016
1840289
Description: Since Packet Pacing enforce max_tc value is “1”, features that require multiple TCs will not be active when this mode is available.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Packet Pacing
Discovered in Version: 12.26.1040
1796628
Description: Due to performance considerations, unicast loopback traffic will go through the NIC SX tables, and multicast loopback traffic will skip the NIC SX tables.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Performance, unicast loopback traffic, multicast loopback traffic
Discovered in Version: 12.26.1040
1754253
Description: Firmware downgrade followed by mlxfwreset/mstfwreset action may cause sideband management connection issues.
Workaround: Reset the BMC
Keywords: mlxfwreset/mstfwreset
Discovered in Version: 12.25.1020
1699214
Description: NODNIC VF is partially tested. It is fully tested only in ConnectX-5 adapter cards.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: NODNIC VF
Discovered in Version: 12.25.1020
1689186
Description: Changing priority to TC map during traffic might cause packet drops.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: QoS
Discovered in Version: 12.25.1020
1604699
Description: Ethernet RFC 2819 counter ether_stats_oversize_pkts and Ethernet IEEE 802.3 counter a_frame_too_long_errors share the same resource. Clearing each of them will affect the other.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Counters
Discovered in Version: 12.25.1020
-
Description: In Ethernet mode, at 10/40GbE speeds, only NO-FEC in Force mode is supported. Other user configurations are overridden.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Ethernet, 10GbE, 40GbE, RS-FEC
Discovered in Version: 12.25.1020
1498399
Description: If the XRC switches between SRQ/RMPs while there is an outstanding ODP on the responder XRC QP, a CQE with an error might be generated (that is not a PFAULT abort).
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: XRC SRQ/RMP ODP
Discovered in Version: 12.25.1020
1546401
Description: vport_tc and para_vport_tc are not supported in this version.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: SR-IOV vport_tc and para_vport_tc
Discovered in Version: 12.24.1000
1546492
Description: Executing the update_lid command while the IB port sniffer utility is active can stop the utility.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: IB Sniffer
Discovered in Version: 12.24.1000
1537898
Description: Initializing a function while the IB port sniffer utility is active can stop the utility.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: IB Sniffer
Discovered in Version: 12.24.1000
1332714/1345824
Description: The maximum “read” size of MTRC_STDB is limited to 272 Bytes.
Workaround: Set the MTRC_STDB.read_size to the maximum value of 0x110=272 Bytes
Keywords: Access register, MTRC_STDB, tracer to dmesg, fwtrace to dmesg
Discovered in Version: 12.23.1020
1408994
Description: FTE with both forward (FWD) and encapsulation (ENCAP) actions is not supported in the SX NIC Flow Table.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: SX NIC Flow Table
Discovered in Version: 12.23.1020
1350794
Description: Encapsulation / Decapsulation support in steering has the following limitations:
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Steering Encapsulation / Decapsulation
Discovered in Version: 12.23.1020
1027553
Description: While using e-switch vport sVLAN stripping, the RX steering values on the sVLAN might not be accurate.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: e-sw vport sVLAN stripping, RX steering
Discovered in Version: 12.24.1000
1799917
Description: Untagged CVLAN packets in the Steering Flow Tables do not match the SVLAN tagged packets.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Steering Flow Tables, CVLAN/SVLAN packets
Discovered in Version: 12.23.1020
1355883
Description: Running the QUERY_VPORT_COUNTER command with clear bit results in discard counters being reset.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Discard counters
Discovered in Version: 12.22.1002
1277762
Description: An Ethernet multicast loopback packet is not counted (even if it is not a local loopback packet) when running the nic_receive_steering_discard command.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Ethernet multicast loopback packet
Discovered in Version: 12.22.1002
1114610
Description: During DC CNAK stress tests, DC CNAK timeout (CNAK drops) might occur.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: DC CNAK
Discovered in Version: 12.22.1002
1047184
Description: RDMA resq_local_length_error and resp_remote_invalid_request
counters do not function properly.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: RDMA counters
Discovered in Version: 12.21.1000
1168594
Description: RoCE Dual Port Mode (a.k.a Multi-Port vHCA: MPV) is not supported in Multi-Host setups.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Multi-Port vHCA, Multi-Host
Discovered in Version: 12.21.1000
1072337
Description: If a packet is modified in e-sw flow steering, the SX sniffer Flow Table (of the VF) will see the sniffed packet after the modification.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: SX sniffer Flow Table
Discovered in Version: 12.21.1000