NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Lx Ethernet Adapter Cards for OCP 2.0 User Manual

About This Manual

This User Manual describes NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 Lx Ethernet adapter cards for Open Compute Project, spec 2.0. It provides details as to the interfaces of the board, specifications, required software and firmware for operating the board, and relevant documentation.

EOL'd (End of Life) Ordering Part Numbers

The table below provides the ordering part numbers (OPN) for ConnectX-4 Lx Ethernet adapter cards for OCP Spec 2.0.

NVIDIA SKU Legacy OPN Marketing Description OCP Spec and Type 900-9X414-0052-SN0 MCX4421A-XCQN ConnectX®-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP with Host Management, 10GbE dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, no bracket OCP Spec 2.0 Type 1 Stacking Height 900-9X414-0013-SN1 MCX4411A-ACAN ConnectX®-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP, without host management, 25GbE single-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, no bracket 900-9X414-0053-SN1 MCX4421A-ACAN ConnectX®-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP, without host management, 25GbE dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, no bracket 900-9X414-0013-SN3 MCX4411A-ACQN ConnectX®-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP with Host Management, 25GbE single-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, no bracket 900-9X414-0053-SN3 MCX4421A-ACQN ConnectX®-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP with Host Management, 25GbE dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, no bracket 900-9X414-0013-SN0 MCX4411A-ACUN ConnectX®-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP, without host management, 25GbE single-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, UEFI Enabled, no bracket 900-9X414-0053-SN0 MCX4421A-ACUN ConnectX®-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP, without host management, 25GbE dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, UEFI Enabled, no bracket 900-9X473-0015-SN1 MCX4431A-GCAN ConnectX®-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP, with Host Management, 50GbE single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, no bracket 900-9X473-0015-SN0 MCX4431A-GCUN ConnectX®-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP2.0, Type 1, with Host Management, 50GbE single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, UEFI Enabled, no bracket 900-9X473-0015-MN0 MCX4431M-GCAN ConnectX®-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP with Multi-Host and Host Management, 50GbE single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, no bracket OCP Spec 2.0 Type 2 Stacking Height

Intended Audience

This manual is intended for the installer and user of these cards. The manual assumes basic familiarity with Ethernet network and architecture specifications.

Technical Support

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Customers who purchased NVIDIA Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.

Related Documentation

NVIDIA SKU Legacy OPN Marketing Description OCP Spec and Type NVIDIA MLNX_OFED for Linux User Manual and Release Notes User Manual and Release Notes describing MLNx_OFED features, performance, band diagnostic, tools content and configuration. See NVIDIA MLNX_OFED for Linux Documentation. 900-9X414-0052-SN0 MCX4421A-XCQN ConnectX®-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP with Host Management, 10GbE dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, no bracket OCP Spec 2.0 Type 1 Stacking Height 900-9X414-0013-SN1 MCX4411A-ACAN ConnectX®-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP, without host management, 25GbE single-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, no bracket 900-9X414-0053-SN1 MCX4421A-ACAN ConnectX®-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP, without host management, 25GbE dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, no bracket 900-9X414-0013-SN3 MCX4411A-ACQN ConnectX®-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP with Host Management, 25GbE single-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, no bracket 900-9X414-0053-SN3 MCX4421A-ACQN ConnectX®-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP with Host Management, 25GbE dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, no bracket 900-9X414-0013-SN0 MCX4411A-ACUN ConnectX®-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP, without host management, 25GbE single-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, UEFI Enabled, no bracket 900-9X414-0053-SN0 MCX4421A-ACUN ConnectX®-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP, without host management, 25GbE dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, UEFI Enabled, no bracket 900-9X473-0015-SN1 MCX4431A-GCAN ConnectX®-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP, with Host Management, 50GbE single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, no bracket 900-9X473-0015-SN0 MCX4431A-GCUN ConnectX®-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP2.0, Type 1, with Host Management, 50GbE single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, UEFI Enabled, no bracket 900-9X473-0015-MN0 MCX4431M-GCAN ConnectX®-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP with Multi-Host and Host Management, 50GbE single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, no bracket OCP Spec 2.0 Type 2 Stacking Height WinOF-2 for Windows User Manual and Release Notes User Manual describing WinOF-2 features, performance, Ethernet diagnostic, tools content and configuration. See WinOF-2 for Windows Documentation. NVIDIA VMware for Ethernet User Manual and Release Notes User Manual describing the various components of the NVIDIA ConnectX® NATIVE ESXi stack. See VMware® ESXi Documentation. NVIDIA Firmware Update NVIDIA firmware update and query utility used to update the firmware. See NVIDIA Firmware Utility (mlxup) Documentation. NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) User Manual User Manual describing the set of MFT firmware management tools for a single node. See MFT User Manual. IEEE Std 802.3 Specification IEEE Ethernet Specifications PCI Express Specifications Industry Standard PCI Express Base and Card Electromechanical Specifications. Open Compute Project Specification 3.0 OCP Spec 3.0 LinkX Interconnect Solutions LinkX Ethernet cables and transceivers are designed to maximize the performance of High-Performance Computing networks, requiring high-bandwidth, low-latency connections between compute nodes and switch nodes. NVIDIA offers one of the industry’s broadest portfolio of 40GbE, 56GbE, 100GbE, 200GbE and 400GbE cables, including Direct Attach Copper cables (DACs), copper splitter cables, Active Optical Cables (AOCs) and transceivers in a wide range of lengths from 0.5m to 10km. In addition to meeting Ethernet standards, NVIDIA tests every product in an end-to-end environment ensuring a Bit Error Rate of less than 1E-15 . Read more at LinkX Cables and Transceivers.

Document Conventions

When discussing memory sizes, MB and MBytes are used in this document to mean size in mega Bytes. The use of Mb or Mbits (small b) indicates size in mega bits. In this document PCIe is used to mean PCI Express.