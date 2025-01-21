Document Revision History
Date
Description of Changes
May. 2023
Added non-operational storage temperature specifications.
Nov. 2022
Updated Specifications.
Feb. 2021
Added Standby Mode power numbers for passive cables for OPNs MCX4421A-XCQN.
Nov. 2020
Added airflow for standby modes.
Feb. 2020
Added altitude criteria to "Specifications".
Jan. 2020
Updated the card voltage in "Specifications".
Added MCX4431A-GCUN to relevant sections.
Nov. 2019
Updated board labels in "Finding the MAC and Serial Number on the Adapter Card".
Oct. 2019
Updated the supported Ethernet protocols in "Specifications".
May. 2019
Updated PCB and bracket tolerances in "Specifications".
May. 2019
Updated board labels and added a note to "Finding the MAC and Serial Number on the Adapter Card"
Mar. 2019
Updated Specifications tables
Dec. 2018
Nov. 2017
Jul. 2017
Sep. 2016
Aug. 2016
Jun. 2016
Apr. 2016
Mar. 2016
Feb. 2016
Updated Bracket Installation Instructions
Feb. 2016
Dec. 2015
Dec. 2015
Nov. 2015
First release