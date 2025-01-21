NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Lx Ethernet Adapter Cards for OCP 2.0 User Manual
Finding the MAC on the Adapter Card

Each NVIDIA adapter card has a different identifier printed on the label: serial number and the card MAC for the Ethernet protocol.

The product revisions indicated on the labels in the following figures do not necessarily represent the latest revisions of the cards.

The country of manufacturing indicated on the board labels is not exclusive; the products can be manufactured in other countries.

MCX4421A-XCQN Board Label (Example)

worddav51f9d0a5326d927c627b6be47c25a468-version-1-modificationdate-1737452711181-api-v2.png

MCX4411A-ACAN Board Label (Example)

worddavfd20168deb53a1abce1cfb88cf7c65fa-version-1-modificationdate-1737452710933-api-v2.png

MCX4421A-ACAN Board Label (Example)

worddavb6314aaa85ffabc293a7820a27ab8c56-version-1-modificationdate-1737452710676-api-v2.png

MCX4411A-ACQN Board Label (Example)

worddavccf113c7b209afa0a3c5be9553af2e09-version-1-modificationdate-1737452710403-api-v2.png

MCX4421A-ACQN Board Label (Example)

worddav75d07f8ea9ce9e3dc4a4c6fefbc84814-version-1-modificationdate-1737452710141-api-v2.png

MCX4411A-ACUN Board Label (Example)

worddavcc9a7506afd33195d8321a38a65dfe7e-version-1-modificationdate-1737452709822-api-v2.png

MCX4421A-ACUN Board Label (Example)

worddav3203bfacb6f37c306a5e9e51d4c851c9-version-1-modificationdate-1737452709554-api-v2.png

MCX4431A-GCAN Board Label (Example)

worddav07fb65f616600426c520d96c2f4928df-version-1-modificationdate-1737452709300-api-v2.png

MCX4431M-GCAN Board Label (Example)

worddavf9cf6cee05e044c3f5d0656b69371d28-version-1-modificationdate-1737452709034-api-v2.png

worddavbc1b22b5e22dcac5ccc908bfbe237784-version-1-modificationdate-1737452708741-api-v2.png

MCX4431A-GCUN Board Label (Example)

worddav959d13f3a1cb7b88e9e1d814c86a83fd-version-1-modificationdate-1737452708436-api-v2.png

worddava5e88125091df34f4849aa9f67d88177-version-1-modificationdate-1737452708124-api-v2.png

MCX4431A-GCUN
