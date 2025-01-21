On This Page
- MCX4421A-XCQN Board Label (Example)
- MCX4411A-ACAN Board Label (Example)
- MCX4421A-ACAN Board Label (Example)
- MCX4411A-ACQN Board Label (Example)
- MCX4421A-ACQN Board Label (Example)
- MCX4411A-ACUN Board Label (Example)
- MCX4421A-ACUN Board Label (Example)
- MCX4431A-GCAN Board Label (Example)
- MCX4431M-GCAN Board Label (Example)
- MCX4431A-GCUN Board Label (Example)
Finding the MAC on the Adapter Card
Each NVIDIA adapter card has a different identifier printed on the label: serial number and the card MAC for the Ethernet protocol.
|
The product revisions indicated on the labels in the following figures do not necessarily represent the latest revisions of the cards.
|
The product revisions indicated on the labels in the following figures do not necessarily represent the latest revisions of the cards.
|
The country of manufacturing indicated on the board labels is not exclusive; the products can be manufactured in other countries.
MCX4431A-GCUN