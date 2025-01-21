Interfaces

A heatsink is attached to the ConnectX-4 Lx IC in order to dissipate the heat from the ConnectX-4 Lx IC. It is attached either by using four spring-loaded push pins that insert into four mounting holes or by screws.

ConnectX-4 Lx IC has a thermal shutdown safety mechanism that automatically shuts down the ConnectX-4 Lx card in cases of a high-temperature event, improper thermal coupling, or heatsink removal.