Introduction

This is the User Guide for Ethernet adapter cards based on the ConnectX®-4 Lx integrated circuit device. These adapters connectivity provide the highest performing low latency and most flexible interconnect solution for PCI Express Gen 3.0 servers used in Enterprise Data Centers and High-Performance Computing environments.

The following provides the ordering part number, port speed, number of ports, and PCI Express speed. Each adapter is shipped with two bracket heights - short and tall (assembled).

ConnectX-4 Lx 10Gb/s Ethernet Cards for OCP Spec 2.0

ConnectX-4 Lx 10GbE for OCP Spec 2.0 Part Number MCX4421A-XCQN OCP Spec 2.0 Stacking Height Complying with OCP Type1 stacking height Network Connector Type Dual-port SFP28 Ethernet Data Rate 1/10 Gb/s PCI Express Connectors PCIe Gen 3.0 SERDES @ 8.0GT/s Dimensions 2.71 in. x 5.6 in. (68.90mm x 142.24 mm) – low profile Host Management Supported RoHS RoHS Compliant IC Part Number MT27712A0-FDCF-XE Device ID 4117 for Physical Function (PF) 4118 for Virtual Function (VF)

ConnectX-4 Lx 25Gb/s Ethernet Cards for OCP Spec 2.0

ConnectX-4 Lx 40/50 Gb/s Ethernet Adapter Cards

For more detailed information see .Specifications v3.1.