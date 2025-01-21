Introduction
This is the User Guide for Ethernet adapter cards based on the ConnectX®-4 Lx integrated circuit device. These adapters connectivity provide the highest performing low latency and most flexible interconnect solution for PCI Express Gen 3.0 servers used in Enterprise Data Centers and High-Performance Computing environments.
The following provides the ordering part number, port speed, number of ports, and PCI Express speed. Each adapter is shipped with two bracket heights - short and tall (assembled).
ConnectX-4 Lx 10Gb/s Ethernet Cards for OCP Spec 2.0
|
ConnectX-4 Lx 10GbE for OCP Spec 2.0
|
Part Number
|
MCX4421A-XCQN
|
OCP Spec 2.0 Stacking Height
|
Complying with OCP Type1 stacking height
|
Network Connector Type
|
Dual-port SFP28
|
Ethernet Data Rate
|
1/10 Gb/s
|
PCI Express Connectors
|
PCIe Gen 3.0 SERDES @ 8.0GT/s
|
Dimensions
|
2.71 in. x 5.6 in. (68.90mm x 142.24 mm) – low profile
|
Host Management
|
Supported
|
RoHS
|
RoHS Compliant
|
IC Part Number
|
MT27712A0-FDCF-XE
|
Device ID
|
4117 for Physical Function (PF)
4118 for Virtual Function (VF)
|
Part Number
|
MCX4411A-ACQN
|
MCX4411A-ACAN
|
MCX4411A-ACUN
|
MCX4421A-ACUN
|
MCX4421A-ACQN
|
MCX4421A-ACAN
|
Ethernet Data Rate
|
1/10/25 Gb/s
|
1/10/25 Gb/s
|
1/10/25 Gb/s
|
OCP Spec 2.0 Stacking Height
|
Complying with OCP Type 1 stacking height
|
Network Connector Type
|
Single-port SFP28
|
Dual-port SFP28
|
Ethernet Data Rate
|
1/10/25 Gb/s
|
PCI Express Connectors
|
PCIe Gen 3.0 SERDES @ 8.0GT/s
|
Dimensions
|
2.71 in. x 5.6 in. (68.90mm x 142.24 mm) – low profile
|
Host Management
|
√
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
√
|
-
|
UEFI
|
-
|
-
|
√
|
√
|
-
|
-
|
RoHS
|
RoHS Compliant
|
IC Part Number
|
MT27712A0-FDCF-AE
|
Device ID
|
4117 for Physical Function (PF)
4118 for Virtual Function (VF)
|
Part Number
|
MCX4131A-BCAT
|
MCX4131A-GCAT
|
MCX4431A-GCUN
|
Ethernet Data Rate
|
1/10/25/40 Gb/s
|
1/10/25/40/50 Gb/s
|
1/10/25/40/50 Gb/s
|
OCP Spec 2.0 Stacking Height
|
Complying with OCP Type 1 stacking height
|
Network Connector Type
|
Single-port SFP28
|
PCI Express Connectors
|
PCIe Gen 3.0 x8 SerDes @ 8.0GT/s
|
Dimensions
|
2.71 in. x 5.6 in. (68.90mm x 142.24 mm) – low profile
|
RoHS
|
RoHS Compliant
|
IC Part Number
|
MT27711A0-FDCF-BE
|
MT27711A0-FDCF-GE
|
MT27711A0-FDCF-GE
|
Host Management
|
-
|
-
|
√
|
UEFI
|
-
|
-
|
√
|
Device ID
|
4117 for Physical Function (PF)
4118 for Virtual Function (VF)
For more detailed information see .Specifications v3.1.
This section describes hardware features and capabilities. Please refer to the relevant driver and/or firmware release notes for feature availability.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
PCI Express (PCIe)
|
Uses PCIe Gen 3.0 (8GT/s) through an x8 edge connector. Gen 1.1 and 2.0 compatible.
|
Up to 50 Gigabit Ethernet
|
NVIDIA adapters comply with the following IEEE 802.3 standards:
• 50GbE / 40GbE / 25GbE / 10GbE / 1GbE
• IEEE 802.3by, Ethernet Consortium25, 50 Gigabit Ethernet, supporting all FEC modes
• IEEE 802.3ba 40 Gigabit Ethernet
• IEEE 802.3by 25 Gigabit Ethernet
• IEEE 802.3ae 10 Gigabit Ethernet
• IEEE 802.3ap based auto-negotiation and KR startup
• Proprietary Ethernet protocols (20/40GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4)
• IEEE 802.3ad, 802.1AX Link Aggregation
• IEEE 802.1Q, 802.1P VLAN tags and priority
• IEEE 802.1Qau (QCN)
• Congestion Notification
• IEEE 802.1Qaz (ETS)
• IEEE 802.1Qbb (PFC)
• IEEE 802.1Qbg
• IEEE 1588v2
• Jumbo frame support (9.6KB)
|
Memory
|
|
Overlay Networks
|
In order to better scale their networks, data center operators often create overlay networks that carry traffic from individual virtual machines over logical tunnels in encapsulated formats such as NVGRE and VXLAN. While this solves network scalability issues, it hides the TCP packet from the hardware offloading engines, placing higher loads on the host CPU. ConnectX-4 Lx effectively addresses this by providing advanced NVGRE and VXLAN hardware offloading engines that encapsulate and de-capsulate the overlay protocol.
|
RDMA and RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE)
|
ConnectX-4 Lx, utilizing IBTA RDMA (Remote Data Memory Access) and RoCE (RDMA over Converged Ethernet) technology, delivers low-latency and high-performance over Band and Ethernet networks. Leveraging data center bridging (DCB) capabilities as well as ConnectX-4 Lx advanced congestion control hardware mechanisms, RoCE provides efficient low-latency RDMA services over Layer 2 and Layer 3 networks.
|
NVIDIA PeerDirect™
|
PeerDirect™ communication provides high efficiency RDMA access by eliminating unnecessary internal data copies between components on the PCIe bus (for example, from GPU to CPU), and therefore significantly reduces application run time. ConnectX-4 Lx advanced acceleration technology enables higher cluster efficiency and scalability to tens of thousands of nodes.
|
CPU Offload
|
Adapter functionality enables reduced CPU overhead leaving more CPU resources available for computation tasks.
Open vSwitch (OVS) offload using ASAP 2(TM)
• Flexible match-action flow tables
• Tunneling encapsulation/decapsulation
|
Quality of Service (QoS)
|
Support for port-based Quality of Service enabling various application requirements for latency and SLA.
|
Hardware-based I/O Virtualization
|
ConnectX-4 Lx provides dedicated adapter resources and guaranteed isolation and protection for virtual machines within the server.
|
Storage Acceleration
|
A consolidated compute and storage network achieves significant cost-performance advantages over multi-fabric networks. Standard block and file access protocols can leverage RDMA for high-performance storage access.
• NVMe over Fabric offloads for target machine
|
SR-IOV
|
ConnectX-4 Lx SR-IOV technology provides dedicated adapter resources and guaranteed isolation and protection for virtual machines (VM) within the server.
|
NC-SI
|
The adapter supports a Network Controller Sideband Interface (NC-SI), MCTP over SMBus and MCTP over PCIe - Baseboard Management Controller interface.
|
High-Performance Accelerations
|
• Tag Matching and Rendezvous Offloads
• Adaptive Routing on Reliable Transport
• Burst Buffer Offloads for Background Checkpointing
|
UEFI
|
UEFI is a standard firmware interface designed to replace BIOS. NVIDIA UEFI Network driver allows boot over network via PXE (Preboot eXecution Environment). This network driver allows remote boot over InfiniBand or Ethernet, or Boot over iSCSI (Bo-iSCSI) in UEFI mode, and also supports the SecureBoot standard. The UEFI Network driver allows IT managers the flexibility to deploy servers with a single adapter card into InfiniBand or Ethernet networks while also enabling booting from LAN or remote storage targets. In addition to boot capabilities, NVIDIA UEFI Network driver provides firmware management and diagnostic protocols compliant with the UEFI specification.
For further information, refer to the NVIDIA PreBoot Drivers User Manual.
Supported in MCX4111A-ACUT, MCX4121A-ACUT and MCX4431A-GCUN.
|
Secure Firmware
|
A “Secure firmware update” is the ability of a device to verify digital signatures of new firmware binaries, in order to assure that only officially approved versions can be installed from the host, the network or a Board Management Controller (BMC). The firmware of devices with “secure firmware update” functionality (secure FW), restricts access to specific commands and registers that can be used to modify the firmware binary image on the flash, as well as commands that can jeopardize security in general.
For further information, refer to the MFT User Manual.
Supported in MCX4121A-ACST.
RHEL/CentOS
Windows
FreeBSD
VMware
OpenFabrics Enterprise Distribution (OFED)
OpenFabrics Windows Distribution (WinOF-2)
Interoperable with 1/10/25/40/50 Gb/s Ethernet switches
Passive copper cable with ESD protection
Powered connectors for optical and active cable support