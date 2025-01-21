NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Lx Ethernet Adapter Cards for OCP 2.0 User Manual
Specifications

MCX4421A-XCQN Specifications

Physical

Size: 2.67 in. x 4.33 in. (68.00 mm x 110.05 mm)

Connector: Dual SFP28 (copper and optical)

Protocol Support

Ethernet: 10GBASE-SR, 10GBASE-LR, 10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, SGMII, 1000BASE-X

Data Rate: 1/10 Gb/s Ethernet

PCI Express Gen3: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s, 8 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Power and Airflow

Voltage: 5V_AUX and 3.3V_AUX

Power

Cable Type

Active Mode

Standby Mode

Typical Power(a)

Passive Cables

9W

Maximum Power

Passive Cables

10.63W

5V_AUX: 3.4W

3.3V_AUX: 1.24W

1.5W Active Cables

13.63W

Maximum power available through SFP28 port: 1.5W

Airflow(b) (port-to-heatsink)

Cable Type

Active Mode

Standby Mode

Passive/Active Cables

200LFM

100LFM

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C(c)

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Notes: a. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

b. Simulated inside an air tunnel (15.2 mm high and 73 mm wide).

c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX4411A-ACAN/MCX4411A-ACUN Specifications

Physical

Size: 2.67 in. x 4.33 in. (68.00 mm x 110.05 mm)

Connector: Single SFP28 (copper and optical)

Protocol Support

Ethernet: 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII

Data Rate: 1/10/25 Gb/s Ethernet

PCI Express Gen3: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s, 8 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Power and Airflow

Voltage: 5V_AUX and 3.3V_AUX

Power

Cable Type

Active Mode

Standby Mode

Typical Power(a)

Passive Cables

8.41W

TBD

Maximum Power

Passive Cables

10.05W

TBD

1.5W Active Cables

11.55

TBD

Maximum power available through SFP28 port: 1.5W

Airflow (port-to-heatsink)(b)

Cable Type

Active Mode

Standby Mode

Passive/Active Cables

200LFM

100LFM

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C(c)

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Notes: a. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

b. Simulated inside an air tunnel (15.2 mm high and 73 mm wide).

c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX4421A-ACAN/MCX4421A-ACUN Specifications

Physical

Size: 2.67 in. x 4.33 in. (68.00 mm x 110.05 mm)

Connector: Single SFP28 (copper and optical)

Protocol Support

Ethernet: 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII

Data Rate: 1/10/25 Gb/s Ethernet

PCI Express Gen3: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s, 8 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Power and Airflow

Voltage: 5V_AUX and 3.3V_AUX

Power

Cable Type

Active Mode

Standby Mode

Typical Power(a)

Passive Cables

9.01W

TBD

Maximum Power

Passive Cables

10.83W

TBD

1.5W Active Cables

13.83W

TBD

Maximum power available through SFP28 port: 1.5W

Airflow (port-to-heatsink)(b)

Passive/Active Cables

200LFM

100LFM

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C(c)

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Notes: a. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

b. Simulated inside an air tunnel (15.2 mm high and 73 mm wide).

c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX4411A-ACQN Specifications

Physical

Size: 2.67 in. x 4.33 in. (68.00 mm x 110.05 mm)

Connector: Single SFP28 (copper and optical)

Protocol Support

Ethernet: 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII

Data Rate: 1/10/25 Gb/s Ethernet

PCI Express Gen3: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s, 8 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Power and Airflow

Voltage: 5V_AUX and 3.3V_AUX

Power

Cable Type

Active Mode

Standby Mode

Typical Power(a)

Passive Cables

8.41W

TBD

Maximum Power

Passive Cables

10.05W

TBD

1.5W Active Cables

11.5W

TBD

Maximum power available through SFP28 port: 1.5W

Airflow (port-to-heatsink)(b)

Cable Type

Active Mode

Standby Mode

Passive/Active Cables

200LFM

100LFM

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C(c)

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Notes: a. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

b. Simulated inside an air tunnel (15.2 mm high and 73 mm wide). Airflow direction - port to heatsink.

c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX4421A-ACQN Specifications

Physical

Size: 2.67 in. x 4.33 in. (68.00 mm x 110.05 mm)

Connector: Dual SFP28 (copper and optical)

Protocol Support

Ethernet: 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII

Data Rate: 1/10/25 Gb/s Ethernet

PCI Express Gen3: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s, 8 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Power and Airflow

Voltage: 5V_AUX and 3.3V_AUX

Power

Cable Type

Active Mode

Standby Mode

Typical Power(a)

Passive Cables

9.01W

TBD

Maximum Power

Passive Cables

10.83W

TBD

1.5W Active Cables

13.83W

TBD

Maximum power available through SFP28 port: 1.5W

Airflow (port-to-heatsink)(b)

Cable Type

Active Mode

Standby Mode

Passive/Active Cables

200LFM

100LFM

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C(c)

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Notes: a. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

b. Simulated inside an air tunnel (15.2 mm high and 73 mm wide). Airflow direction - port to heatsink.

c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX4431A-GCAN/MCX4431A-GCUN Specifications

Physical

Size: 2.67 in. x 4.33 in (68.00 mm x 110.05 mm)

Connector: Single QSFP28 (copper and optical)

Protocol Support

Ethernet: 50GBASE-R4, 50G-R2 (EC), 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 25GBASE-CR/CR-S, 25GBASE-SR, 25GBASE-LR, 25G-R (EC), 10GBASE-SR, 10GBASE-LR, 10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, SGMII / 1000BASE-X

Data Rate: 1/10/25/40/50 Gb/s Ethernet

PCI Express Gen3: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s, 8 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Power and Airflow

Voltage: 5V_AUX, 3.3V_AUX

Power

Cable Type

Active Mode

Standby Mode

Typical Power(a)

Passive Cables

9.07W

TBD

Maximum Power

Passive Cables

10.82W

TBD

1.5W Active Cables

14.32W

TBD

Maximum power available through QSFP28 port: 3.5W

Airflow(b) (port-to-heatsink)

Cable Type

Active Mode

Standby Mode

Passive/Active Cables

250LFM

100LFM

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C(c)

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Notes: a. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

b. Simulated inside an air tunnel (15.2 mm high and 73 mm wide).

c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX4431M-GCAN Specifications

Physical

Size: 3.07 in. x 4.33 in (78.00 mm x 110.05 mm)

Connector: Single QSFP28 (copper and optical)

Protocol Support

Ethernet: 50GBASE-R4, 50G-R2 (EC), 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 25GBASE-CR/CR-S, 25GBASE-SR, 25GBASE-LR, 25G-R (EC), 10GBASE-SR, 10GBASE-LR, 10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, SGMII / 1000BASE-X

Data Rate: 1/10/25/40/50 Gb/s Ethernet

PCI Express Gen3: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s, 8 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Power and Airflow

Voltage: 5V_AUX, 3.3V_AUX

Power

Cable Type

Active Mode

Standby Mode

Typical Power(a)

Passive Cables

11.2W

TBD

Maximum Power

Passive Cables

13.08W

TBD

1.5W Active Cables

16.58W

TBD

Maximum power available through QSFP28 port: 3.5W

Airflow(b) (port-to-heatsink)

Cable Type

Active Mode

Standby Mode

Passive/Active Cables

300LFM

100LFM

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C(c)

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Notes: a. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

b. Simulated inside an air tunnel (15.2 mm high and 73 mm wide). Airflow direction - port to heatsink.

c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

Board Mechanical Drawing and Dimensions

Note

For the 3D Model of the card, please refer to 3D Models at http://www.nvidia.com/page/3d_models.

Note

All dimensions are in millimeters. The PCB mechanical tolerances is +/- 0.13mm.

Single-port 10/25 Gb/s Cards

Dual-port 10/25 Gb/s Cards

Single-port 50Gb/s Cards

Multi-host Single-port 50Gb/s Cards

