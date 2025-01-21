Physical Size: 2.67 in. x 4.33 in. (68.00 mm x 110.05 mm) Connector: Single SFP28 (copper and optical) Protocol Support Ethernet: 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII Data Rate: 1/10/25 Gb/s Ethernet PCI Express Gen3: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s, 8 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible) Power and Airflow Voltage: 5V_AUX and 3.3V_AUX Power Cable Type Active Mode Standby Mode Typical Power(a) Passive Cables 8.41W TBD Maximum Power Passive Cables 10.05W TBD 1.5W Active Cables 11.5W TBD Maximum power available through SFP28 port: 1.5W Airflow (port-to-heatsink)(b) Cable Type Active Mode Standby Mode Passive/Active Cables 200LFM 100LFM Environmental Temperature Operational 0°C to 55°C Non-operational -40°C to 70°C(c) Humidity Operational 10% to 85% relative humidity Non-operational 10% to 90% relative humidity Altitude (Operational) 3050m Regulatory Safety CB / cTUVus / CE EMC CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM RoHS RoHS compliant

Notes: a. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

b. Simulated inside an air tunnel (15.2 mm high and 73 mm wide). Airflow direction - port to heatsink.

c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.