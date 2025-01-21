On This Page
Specifications
|
Physical
|
Size: 2.67 in. x 4.33 in. (68.00 mm x 110.05 mm)
|
Connector: Dual SFP28 (copper and optical)
|
Protocol Support
|
Ethernet: 10GBASE-SR, 10GBASE-LR, 10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, SGMII, 1000BASE-X
|
Data Rate: 1/10 Gb/s Ethernet
|
PCI Express Gen3: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s, 8 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
|
Power and Airflow
|
Voltage: 5V_AUX and 3.3V_AUX
|
Power
|
Cable Type
|
Active Mode
|
Standby Mode
|
Typical Power(a)
|
Passive Cables
|
9W
|
–
|
Maximum Power
|
Passive Cables
|
10.63W
|
5V_AUX: 3.4W
3.3V_AUX: 1.24W
|
1.5W Active Cables
|
13.63W
|
–
|
Maximum power available through SFP28 port: 1.5W
|
Airflow(b) (port-to-heatsink)
|
Cable Type
|
Active Mode
|
Standby Mode
|
Passive/Active Cables
|
200LFM
|
100LFM
|
Environmental
|
Temperature
|
Operational
|
0°C to 55°C
|
Non-operational
|
-40°C to 70°C(c)
|
Humidity
|
Operational
|
10% to 85% relative humidity
|
Non-operational
|
10% to 90% relative humidity
|
Altitude (Operational)
|
3050m
|
Regulatory
|
Safety
|
CB / cTUVus / CE
|
EMC
|
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
|
RoHS
|
RoHS compliant
Notes: a. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.
b. Simulated inside an air tunnel (15.2 mm high and 73 mm wide).
c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
|
Physical
|
Size: 2.67 in. x 4.33 in. (68.00 mm x 110.05 mm)
|
Connector: Single SFP28 (copper and optical)
|
Protocol Support
|
Ethernet: 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII
|
Data Rate: 1/10/25 Gb/s Ethernet
|
PCI Express Gen3: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s, 8 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
|
Power and Airflow
|
Voltage: 5V_AUX and 3.3V_AUX
|
Power
|
Cable Type
|
Active Mode
|
Standby Mode
|
Typical Power(a)
|
Passive Cables
|
8.41W
|
TBD
|
Maximum Power
|
Passive Cables
|
10.05W
|
TBD
|
1.5W Active Cables
|
11.55
|
TBD
|
Maximum power available through SFP28 port: 1.5W
|
Airflow (port-to-heatsink)(b)
|
Cable Type
|
Active Mode
|
Standby Mode
|
Passive/Active Cables
|
200LFM
|
100LFM
|
Environmental
|
Temperature
|
Operational
|
0°C to 55°C
|
Non-operational
|
-40°C to 70°C(c)
|
Humidity
|
Operational
|
10% to 85% relative humidity
|
Non-operational
|
10% to 90% relative humidity
|
Altitude (Operational)
|
3050m
|
Regulatory
|
Safety
|
CB / cTUVus / CE
|
EMC
|
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
|
RoHS
|
RoHS compliant
Notes: a. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.
b. Simulated inside an air tunnel (15.2 mm high and 73 mm wide).
c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
|
Physical
|
Size: 2.67 in. x 4.33 in. (68.00 mm x 110.05 mm)
|
Connector: Single SFP28 (copper and optical)
|
Protocol Support
|
Ethernet: 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII
|
Data Rate: 1/10/25 Gb/s Ethernet
|
PCI Express Gen3: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s, 8 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
|
Power and Airflow
|
Voltage: 5V_AUX and 3.3V_AUX
|
Power
|
Cable Type
|
Active Mode
|
Standby Mode
|
Typical Power(a)
|
Passive Cables
|
9.01W
|
TBD
|
Maximum Power
|
Passive Cables
|
10.83W
|
TBD
|
1.5W Active Cables
|
13.83W
|
TBD
|
Maximum power available through SFP28 port: 1.5W
|
Airflow (port-to-heatsink)(b)
|
Passive/Active Cables
|
200LFM
|
100LFM
|
Environmental
|
Temperature
|
Operational
|
0°C to 55°C
|
Non-operational
|
-40°C to 70°C(c)
|
Humidity
|
Operational
|
10% to 85% relative humidity
|
Non-operational
|
10% to 90% relative humidity
|
Altitude (Operational)
|
3050m
|
Regulatory
|
Safety
|
CB / cTUVus / CE
|
EMC
|
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
|
RoHS
|
RoHS compliant
Notes: a. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.
b. Simulated inside an air tunnel (15.2 mm high and 73 mm wide).
c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
|
Physical
|
Size: 2.67 in. x 4.33 in. (68.00 mm x 110.05 mm)
|
Connector: Single SFP28 (copper and optical)
|
Protocol Support
|
Ethernet: 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII
|
Data Rate: 1/10/25 Gb/s Ethernet
|
PCI Express Gen3: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s, 8 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
|
Power and Airflow
|
Voltage: 5V_AUX and 3.3V_AUX
|
Power
|
Cable Type
|
Active Mode
|
Standby Mode
|
Typical Power(a)
|
Passive Cables
|
8.41W
|
TBD
|
Maximum Power
|
Passive Cables
|
10.05W
|
TBD
|
1.5W Active Cables
|
11.5W
|
TBD
|
Maximum power available through SFP28 port: 1.5W
|
Airflow (port-to-heatsink)(b)
|
Cable Type
|
Active Mode
|
Standby Mode
|
Passive/Active Cables
|
200LFM
|
100LFM
|
Environmental
|
Temperature
|
Operational
|
0°C to 55°C
|
Non-operational
|
-40°C to 70°C(c)
|
Humidity
|
Operational
|
10% to 85% relative humidity
|
Non-operational
|
10% to 90% relative humidity
|
Altitude (Operational)
|
3050m
|
Regulatory
|
Safety
|
CB / cTUVus / CE
|
EMC
|
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
|
RoHS
|
RoHS compliant
Notes: a. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.
b. Simulated inside an air tunnel (15.2 mm high and 73 mm wide). Airflow direction - port to heatsink.
c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
|
Physical
|
Size: 2.67 in. x 4.33 in. (68.00 mm x 110.05 mm)
|
Connector: Dual SFP28 (copper and optical)
|
Protocol Support
|
Ethernet: 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII
|
Data Rate: 1/10/25 Gb/s Ethernet
|
PCI Express Gen3: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s, 8 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
|
Power and Airflow
|
Voltage: 5V_AUX and 3.3V_AUX
|
Power
|
Cable Type
|
Active Mode
|
Standby Mode
|
Typical Power(a)
|
Passive Cables
|
9.01W
|
TBD
|
Maximum Power
|
Passive Cables
|
10.83W
|
TBD
|
1.5W Active Cables
|
13.83W
|
TBD
|
Maximum power available through SFP28 port: 1.5W
|
Airflow (port-to-heatsink)(b)
|
Cable Type
|
Active Mode
|
Standby Mode
|
Passive/Active Cables
|
200LFM
|
100LFM
|
Environmental
|
Temperature
|
Operational
|
0°C to 55°C
|
Non-operational
|
-40°C to 70°C(c)
|
Humidity
|
Operational
|
10% to 85% relative humidity
|
Non-operational
|
10% to 90% relative humidity
|
Altitude (Operational)
|
3050m
|
Regulatory
|
Safety
|
CB / cTUVus / CE
|
EMC
|
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
|
RoHS
|
RoHS compliant
Notes: a. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.
b. Simulated inside an air tunnel (15.2 mm high and 73 mm wide). Airflow direction - port to heatsink.
c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
|
Physical
|
Size: 2.67 in. x 4.33 in (68.00 mm x 110.05 mm)
|
Connector: Single QSFP28 (copper and optical)
|
Protocol Support
|
Ethernet: 50GBASE-R4, 50G-R2 (EC), 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 25GBASE-CR/CR-S, 25GBASE-SR, 25GBASE-LR, 25G-R (EC), 10GBASE-SR, 10GBASE-LR, 10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, SGMII / 1000BASE-X
|
Data Rate: 1/10/25/40/50 Gb/s Ethernet
|
PCI Express Gen3: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s, 8 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
|
Power and Airflow
|
Voltage: 5V_AUX, 3.3V_AUX
|
Power
|
Cable Type
|
Active Mode
|
Standby Mode
|
Typical Power(a)
|
Passive Cables
|
9.07W
|
TBD
|
Maximum Power
|
Passive Cables
|
10.82W
|
TBD
|
1.5W Active Cables
|
14.32W
|
TBD
|
Maximum power available through QSFP28 port: 3.5W
|
Airflow(b) (port-to-heatsink)
|
Cable Type
|
Active Mode
|
Standby Mode
|
Passive/Active Cables
|
250LFM
|
100LFM
|
Environmental
|
Temperature
|
Operational
|
0°C to 55°C
|
Non-operational
|
-40°C to 70°C(c)
|
Humidity
|
Operational
|
10% to 85% relative humidity
|
Non-operational
|
10% to 90% relative humidity
|
Altitude (Operational)
|
3050m
|
Regulatory
|
Safety
|
CB / cTUVus / CE
|
EMC
|
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
|
RoHS
|
RoHS compliant
Notes: a. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.
b. Simulated inside an air tunnel (15.2 mm high and 73 mm wide).
c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
|
Physical
|
Size: 3.07 in. x 4.33 in (78.00 mm x 110.05 mm)
|
Connector: Single QSFP28 (copper and optical)
|
Protocol Support
|
Ethernet: 50GBASE-R4, 50G-R2 (EC), 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 25GBASE-CR/CR-S, 25GBASE-SR, 25GBASE-LR, 25G-R (EC), 10GBASE-SR, 10GBASE-LR, 10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, SGMII / 1000BASE-X
|
Data Rate: 1/10/25/40/50 Gb/s Ethernet
|
PCI Express Gen3: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s, 8 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
|
Power and Airflow
|
Voltage: 5V_AUX, 3.3V_AUX
|
Power
|
Cable Type
|
Active Mode
|
Standby Mode
|
Typical Power(a)
|
Passive Cables
|
11.2W
|
TBD
|
Maximum Power
|
Passive Cables
|
13.08W
|
TBD
|
1.5W Active Cables
|
16.58W
|
TBD
|
Maximum power available through QSFP28 port: 3.5W
|
Airflow(b) (port-to-heatsink)
|
Cable Type
|
Active Mode
|
Standby Mode
|
Passive/Active Cables
|
300LFM
|
100LFM
|
Environmental
|
Temperature
|
Operational
|
0°C to 55°C
|
Non-operational
|
-40°C to 70°C(c)
|
Humidity
|
Operational
|
10% to 85% relative humidity
|
Non-operational
|
10% to 90% relative humidity
|
Altitude (Operational)
|
3050m
|
Regulatory
|
Safety
|
CB / cTUVus / CE
|
EMC
|
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
|
RoHS
|
RoHS compliant
Notes: a. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.
b. Simulated inside an air tunnel (15.2 mm high and 73 mm wide). Airflow direction - port to heatsink.
c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
For the 3D Model of the card, please refer to 3D Models at http://www.nvidia.com/page/3d_models.
All dimensions are in millimeters. The PCB mechanical tolerances is +/- 0.13mm.
|
Single-port 10/25 Gb/s Cards
|
Dual-port 10/25 Gb/s Cards
|
|
|
Single-port 50Gb/s Cards
|
Multi-host Single-port 50Gb/s Cards
|
|