Troubleshooting
Server unable to find the adapter
The adapter no longer works
Adapters stopped working after installing another adapter
Link indicator light is off
Link light is on, but with no communication established
Event message received of insufficient power
Environment Information
cat /etc/issue uname -a cat /proc/cupinfo
grep 'model name'
uniq ofed_info -s ifconfig -a ip link show ethtool <interface> ethtool -i <interface_of_Mellanox_port_num> ibdev2netdev
Card Detection
lspci
grep -i Mellanox
Mellanox Firmware Tool (MFT)
Download and install MFT: MFT Documentation Refer to the User Manual for installation instructions. Once installed, run: mst start mst status flint -d <mst_device> q
Ports Information
ibstat ibv_devinfo
Firmware Version Upgrade
To download the latest firmware version, refer to the NVIDIA Update and Query Utility.
Collect Log File
cat /var/log/messages dmesg >> system.log journalctl (Applicable on new operating systems) cat /var/log/syslog
From the Windows desktop choose the Start menu and run: msinfo32 To export system information to a text file, choose the Export option from the File menu. Assign a file name and save.
Mellanox Firmware Tool (MFT)
Download and install MFT: MFT Documentation Refer to the User Manual for installation instructions. Once installed, open a CMD window and run: WinMFT mst start mst status flint –d <mst_device> q
Ports Information
vstat
Firmware Version Upgrade
Download the latest firmware version using the PSID/board ID from here. flint –d <mst_device> –i <firmware_bin_file> b
Collect Log File
