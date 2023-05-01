NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Lx Ethernet Adapter Cards for OCP 3.0 User Manual

About This Manual

This User Manual describes NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 Lx Ethernet adapter cards for Open Compute Project, spec 3.0. It provides details as to the interfaces of the board, specifications, required software and firmware for operating the board, and relevant documentation.

EOL'd (End of Life) Ordering Part Numbers

The table below provides the ordering part numbers (OPN) for ConnectX-4 Lx Ethernet adapter cards for OCP Spec 3.0.

NVIDIA SKU Legacy OPN Marketing Description 900-9X422-0052-SB0 MCX4621A-XCAB ConnectX®-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP 3.0, with host management, 10GbE Dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, Thumbscrew bracket, ROHS Compliant 900-9X422-0053-SB0 MCX4621A-ACAB ConnectX®-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP 3.0, with host management, 25GbE Dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, Thumbscrew bracket, ROHS Compliant

Intended Audience

This manual is intended for the installer and user of these cards. The manual assumes basic familiarity with Ethernet network and architecture specifications.

Technical Support

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Customers who purchased NVIDIA Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.

Related Documentation

Document Conventions

When discussing memory sizes, MB and MBytes are used in this document to mean size in MegaBytes. The use of Mb or Mbits (small b) indicates size in MegaBits. In this document, PCIe is used to mean PCI Express.