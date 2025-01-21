NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Lx Ethernet Adapter Cards for OCP 3.0 User Manual
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Adapters  NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Lx Ethernet Adapter Cards for OCP 3.0 User Manual  Document Revision History

Document Revision History

Date

Description of Changes

May. 2023

Added non-operational storage temperature specifications.

Oct. 2020

  • Updated airflow numbers in "Specifications".

  • Updated networking ports LEDs indications.

Oct. 2020

Updated "Specifications" with new power numbers and added standby power numbers.

Sep. 2020

Added OCP 3.0 bracket replacement instructions.

May. 2020

Added MCX4621A-XCAB to relevant sections in the document.

Feb. 2020

Added altitude criteria to "Specifications".

Jan. 2020

Updated airflow specifications in "Specifications".

Nov. 2019

Added a note to "Introduction".

Oct. 2019

Updated the supported Ethernet protocols in "Specifications".

Aug. 2019

Added a note to "Introduction".

May. 2019

Updated PCB tolerance and MCX4621A-ACAB airflow in "Specifications".

Apr. 2019

Migrated to on-line format; minor reorganization.

Dec. 2018

First release
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 21, 2025
content here