Document Revision History
|
Date
|
Description of Changes
|
May. 2023
|
Added non-operational storage temperature specifications.
|
Oct. 2020
|
|
Oct. 2020
|
Updated "Specifications" with new power numbers and added standby power numbers.
|
Sep. 2020
|
Added OCP 3.0 bracket replacement instructions.
|
May. 2020
|
Added MCX4621A-XCAB to relevant sections in the document.
|
Feb. 2020
|
Added altitude criteria to "Specifications".
|
Jan. 2020
|
Updated airflow specifications in "Specifications".
|
Nov. 2019
|
Added a note to "Introduction".
|
Oct. 2019
|
Updated the supported Ethernet protocols in "Specifications".
|
Aug. 2019
|
Added a note to "Introduction".
|
May. 2019
|
Updated PCB tolerance and MCX4621A-ACAB airflow in "Specifications".
|
Apr. 2019
|
Migrated to on-line format; minor reorganization.
|
Dec. 2018
|
First release