Interfaces

There are two, LED0 and LED1, and speed. LED0 is bi-color (yellow and green) LED and LED1 is a single color (green) LED. I/O LEDs per port to indicate link status.

Link Indications

LED and State Description 1Hz blinking Yellow Beacon command for locating the adapter card 4Hz blinking Yellow Indicates an error with the link. The error can be one of the following: Error Type Description LED Behavior I2C I2C access to the networking ports fails Blinks until the error is fixed Over-current Over-current condition of the networking ports Blinks until the error is fixed LED0 - Link Speed A constant Green indicates a link with the maximum networking speed.

A constant Yellow indicates a link with less than the maximum networking speed

If LED0 is off, then the link has not been established. LED1 - Activity A blinking Green indicates a valid link with data transfer.

If LED1 is off, then there is no activity

Heatsink Interface

A heatsink is attached to the ConnectX-4 Lx IC in order to dissipate the heat from the ConnectX-4 Lx IC. It is attached either by using four spring-loaded push pins that insert into four mounting holes or by screws.

ConnectX-4 Lx IC has a thermal shutdown safety mechanism that automatically shuts down the ConnectX-4 Lx card in cases of a high-temperature event, improper thermal coupling or heatsink removal.