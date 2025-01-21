Introduction

This is the User Guide for Ethernet adapter cards based on the ConnectX®-4 Lx integrated circuit device. These adapters connectivity provide the highest performing low latency and most flexible interconnect solution for PCI Express Gen 3.0 servers used in Enterprise Data Centers and High-Performance Computing environments.

Important Notes:

ConnectX-4 Lx OCP 3.0 cards were tested for Shock & Vibe in accordance with NVIDIA specifications and setups, as the OCP spec 3.0 available at that time did not contain any S&V definitions. A newer version of the OCP spec 3.0 has defined S&V specifications and NVIDIA is in the midst of retesting these cards to comply with OCP spec 3.0. In some of the OCP 3.0 cards, the insertion force that is required to install the card into a particular PCI connector may exceed the maximum insertion force that is allowed by the connector’s spec. NVIDIA is updating the OCP 3.0 cards to ensure the proper insertion process.

Note Please note the following OPN has a thumbscrew bracket. For other retention mechanisms brackets, please contact NVIDIA.

The following provides the ordering part number, port speed, number of ports, and PCI Express speed.

ConnectX-4 Lx for OCP 3.0 Adapter Card Overview

Part Number MCX4621A-XCAB MCX4621A-ACAB Form Factor / Dimensions Small Form Factor (SFF) / 4.52in. x 2.99in. (115mm x 76mm) Network Connector Type Dual-port SFP28 Ethernet Data Rate 10Gb/s 10/25 Gb/s PCI Express Connectors PCIe Gen 3.0 SERDES @ 8.0GT/s x8 lanes Bracket Thumbscrew Bracket Host Management ✓ ✓ RoHS RoHS Compliant