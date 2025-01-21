On This Page
Specifications
|
Physical
|
Size: 4.52in. x 2.99in. (115mm x 76mm)
|
Connector: Dual SFP28 Ethernet (copper and optical)
|
Bracket: Thumbscrew Bracket
|
Protocol Support
|
Ethernet: 10GBASE-SR, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII
|
Data Rate: 1/10 Gb/s Ethernet
|
PCI Express Gen3: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s, 8 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
|
Power and Airflow
|
Voltage: 3.3V_EDGE, 12V_EDGE
|
Power
|
Cable Type
|
Active Mode
|
Standby Mode
|
12V_EDGE
|
3.3V_EDGE
|
Typical Power(a)
|
Passive Cables
|
8.47W
|
25mW
|
3.3W
|
1.5W Active Cables
|
12W
|
25mW
|
5W
|
Maximum Power
|
Passive Cables
|
10.35W
|
25mW
|
4.58W
|
1.5W Active Cables
|
13.88W
|
25mW
|
6.35W
|
Maximum power available through SFP28 port: 1.5W
|
Airflow
|
Cable Type
|
Heatsink to Port
Hot-Aisle (55°C Ambient)
|
Port to Heatsink
Cold-Aisle (35°C Ambient)
|
Passive Cables
|
150LFM
|
TBD
|
Active 1.5W Cable
|
300LFM
|
TBD
|
Passive Cables
|
100LFM(b)
|
TBD
|
Active 1.5W Cable
|
100LFM(b)
|
TBD
|
Environmental
|
Temperature
|
Operational
|
0°C to 55°C
|
Non-operational
|
-40°C to 70°C(c)
|
Humidity
|
Operational
|
10% to 85% relative humidity
|
Non-operational
|
10% to 90% relative humidity
|
Altitude (Operational)
|
3050m
|
Regulatory
|
Safety
|
CB / cTUVus / CE
|
EMC
|
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
|
RoHS
|
RoHS compliant
Notes: a. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.
b. Maximum inlet temperature for standby mode is 45°C (according to OCP3 spec)
c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
|
Board Mechanical Drawing and Dimensions
All dimensions are in millimeters. PCB mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.13mm.