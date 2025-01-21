Physical Size: 4.52in. x 2.99in. (115mm x 76mm) Connector: Dual SFP28 Ethernet (copper and optical) Bracket: Thumbscrew Bracket Protocol Support Ethernet: 10GBASE-SR, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII Data Rate: 1/10 Gb/s Ethernet PCI Express Gen3: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s, 8 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible) Power and Airflow Voltage: 3.3V_EDGE, 12V_EDGE Power Cable Type Active Mode Standby Mode 12V_EDGE 3.3V_EDGE Typical Power(a) Passive Cables 8.47W 25mW 3.3W 1.5W Active Cables 12W 25mW 5W Maximum Power Passive Cables 10.35W 25mW 4.58W 1.5W Active Cables 13.88W 25mW 6.35W Maximum power available through SFP28 port: 1.5W Airflow Cable Type Heatsink to Port Hot-Aisle (55°C Ambient) Port to Heatsink Cold-Aisle (35°C Ambient) Passive Cables 150LFM TBD Active 1.5W Cable 300LFM TBD Passive Cables 100LFM(b) TBD Active 1.5W Cable 100LFM(b) TBD Environmental Temperature Operational 0°C to 55°C Non-operational -40°C to 70°C(c) Humidity Operational 10% to 85% relative humidity Non-operational 10% to 90% relative humidity Altitude (Operational) 3050m Regulatory Safety CB / cTUVus / CE EMC CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM RoHS RoHS compliant

Notes: a. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

b. Maximum inlet temperature for standby mode is 45°C (according to OCP3 spec)

c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.