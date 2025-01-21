NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Lx Ethernet Adapter Cards for OCP 3.0 User Manual
Specifications

MCX4621A-XCAB Specifications

Physical

Size: 4.52in. x 2.99in. (115mm x 76mm)

Connector: Dual SFP28 Ethernet (copper and optical)

Bracket: Thumbscrew Bracket

Protocol Support

Ethernet: 10GBASE-SR, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII

Data Rate: 1/10 Gb/s Ethernet

PCI Express Gen3: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s, 8 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Power and Airflow

Voltage: 3.3V_EDGE, 12V_EDGE

Power

Cable Type

Active Mode

Standby Mode

12V_EDGE

3.3V_EDGE

Typical Power(a)

Passive Cables

8.47W

25mW

3.3W

1.5W Active Cables

12W

25mW

5W

Maximum Power

Passive Cables

10.35W

25mW

4.58W

1.5W Active Cables

13.88W

25mW

6.35W

Maximum power available through SFP28 port: 1.5W

Airflow

Cable Type

Heatsink to Port

Hot-Aisle (55°C Ambient)

Port to Heatsink

Cold-Aisle (35°C Ambient)

Passive Cables

150LFM

TBD

Active 1.5W Cable

300LFM

TBD

Passive Cables

100LFM(b)

TBD

Active 1.5W Cable

100LFM(b)

TBD

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C(c)

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Notes: a. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

b. Maximum inlet temperature for standby mode is 45°C (according to OCP3 spec)

c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX4621A-ACAB Specifications

Physical

Size: 4.52in. x 2.99in. (115mm x 76mm)

Connector: Dual SFP28 Ethernet (copper and optical)

Bracket: Thumbscrew Bracket

Protocol Support

Ethernet: 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII

Data Rate: 1/10/25 Gb/s Ethernet

PCI Express Gen3: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s, 8 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Power and Airflow

Voltage: 3.3V_EDGE, 12V_EDGE

Power

Cable Type

Active Mode

Standby Mode

12V_EDGE

3.3V_EDGE

Typical Power(a)

Passive Cables

8.82W

25mW

3.3W

1.5W Active Cables

12.36W

25mW

5W

Maximum Power

Passive Cables

10.82W

25mW

4.58W

1.5W Active Cables

14.35W

25mW

6.35W

Maximum power available through SFP28 port: 1.5W

Airflow

Cable Type

Heatsink to Port

Hot-Aisle (55°C Ambient)

Port to Heatsink

Cold-Aisle (35°C Ambient)

Passive Cables

150LFM

TBD

Active 1.5W Cable

300LFM

TBD

Passive Cables

100LFM(b)

TBD

Active 1.5W Cable

100LFM(b)

TBD

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C(c)

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

Notes: a. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

b. Maximum inlet temperature for standby mode is 45°C (according to OCP3 spec)

c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

Board Mechanical Drawing and Dimensions

Note

All dimensions are in millimeters. PCB mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.13mm.
