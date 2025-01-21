Updating Adapter Firmware
Each adapter card is shipped with the latest version of qualified firmware at the time of manufacturing. However, NVIDIA issues firmware updates occasionally that provide new features and bug fixes. To check that your card is programmed with the latest available firmware version, download the mlxup firmware update and query utility. The utility can query for available NVIDIA adapters and indicate which adapters require a firmware update. If the user confirms, mlxup upgrades the firmware using embedded images. The latest mlxup executable and documentation are available in mlxup - Update and Query Utility .
Firmware Update Example
[server1]# ./mlxup
Querying Mellanox devices firmware ...
Device Type: ConnectX-4 Lx
Part Number: MCX4621A-ACAB
Description: ConnectX®-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP 3.0, with host management, 25GbE Dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, Thumbscrew bracket
PSID: MT_2190110032
PCI Device Name: 0000:06:00.0
Base GUID: e41d2d0300fd8b8a
Versions: Current Available
FW 16.23.1020 16.24.1000
Status: Update required
Device Type: ConnectX-4 Lx
Part Number: MCX4621A-ACAB
Description: ConnectX®-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP 3.0, with host management, 25GbE Dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, Thumbscrew bracket
PSID: MT_2170110021
PCI Device Name: 0000:07:00.0
Base MAC: 0000e41d2da206d4
Versions: Current Available
FW 16.24.1000 16.24.1000
Status: Up to date
Perform FW update? [y/N]: y
Device #1: Up to date
Device #2: Updating FW ... Done
Restart needed for updates to take effect.
Log File: /var/log/mlxup/mlxup-yyyymmdd.log