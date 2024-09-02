NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v14.32.1900
Firmware Compatible Products

The chapter contains the following sections:

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 Lx adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE

  • PCI Express 3.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v2.0 and v1.1

Supported Devices

This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed below:

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

PSID

Device Description

900-9X414-0052-SN1

MCX4421A-XCHN

MT_0000000588

ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP2.0; Type 1 with Host Management; 10GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; UEFI Enabled (x86; ARM)

900-9X4B0-0052-0S0

MCX4121A-XCAS

MT_2420110004

ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card; 10GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6

900-9X429-0014-0T0

MCX4131A-BCAT

MT_2430110027

ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card; 40GbE single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6

900-9X414-0013-SN2

MCX4411A-ACHN

MT_0000000501

ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP2.0; Type 1 with Host Management; 25GbE single-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; UEFI Enabled

900-9X422-0053-SB0

MCX4621A-ACAB

MT_0000000238

ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP 3.0; with host management; 25GbE Dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6

900-9X414-0053-SN0

MCX4421A-ACUN

MT_0000000275

ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP; without host management; 25GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; UEFI Enabled

900-9X4B0-0052-ST0

MCX4121A-XCHT

MT_0000000414

ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card; with host management 10GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6

900-9X4B0-0053-0T1

MCX4121A-ACAT

MT_2420110034

ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card; 25GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6

900-9X473-0015-MN0

MCX4431M-GCAN

MT_2510111032

ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP with Multi-Host; 50GbE single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6

900-9X414-0053-SN3

MCX4421A-ACQN

MT_2470112034

ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP with Host Management; 25GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6

900-9X4B0-0053-ST0

MCX4121A-ACUT

MT_0000000266

ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card; 25GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; UEFI Enabled; tall bracket

900-9X473-0015-SN0

MCX4431A-GCUN

MT_0000000506

ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP2.0; Type 1; with Host Management; 50GbE single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; UEFI Enabled

900-9X422-0052-SB0

MCX4621A-XCAB

MT_0000000537

ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP 3.0; with host management; 10GbE Dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; Thumbscrew bracket

900-9X4B0-0012-0T1

MCX4111A-XCAT

MT_2410110004

ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card; 10GbE single-port SFP28+; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6

900-9X4B0-0013-ST0

MCX4111A-ACUT

MT_0000000267

ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card; 25GbE single-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; UEFI Enabled; tall bracket

900-9X429-0015-0T0

MCX4131A-GCAT

MT_2430110032

ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card; 50GbE single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6

900-9X414-0013-SN1

MCX4411A-ACAN

MT_2450111034

ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP; 25GbE single-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6

900-9X414-0013-SN3

MCX4411A-ACQN

MT_2450112034

ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP with Host Management; 25GbE single-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6

900-9X473-0015-SN1

MCX4431A-GCAN

MT_2490111032

ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP; 50GbE single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6

900-9X4B0-0013-0Q0

MCX4111A-ACAT

MT_2410110034

ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card; 25GbE single-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6

900-9X414-0052-SN0

MCX4421A-XCQN

MT_2470110004

ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP with Host Management; 10GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6

900-9X414-0053-SN1

MCX4421A-ACAN

MT_2470111034

ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP; 25GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6

900-9X414-0013-SN0

MCX4411A-ACUN

MT_0000000268

ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP; without host management; 25GbE single-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; UEFI Enabled; no bracket

900-9X4B0-0053-ST2

MCX4121A-ACHT

MT_0000000647

ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card; with host management; 25GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; UEFI enabled;

Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware

The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:

Supported Version

ConnectX-4 Lx Firmware

14.32.1900 / 14.32.1010 / 14.31.1014

MLNX_OFED

5.5-1.0.3.2 / 5.4-3.0.3.0 / 5.4-1.0.3.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)

5.4-1.0.3.0 / 5.3-1.0.0.1

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

WinOF-2

2.80.50000 / 2.70.50000 / 2.60.50000

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MFT

4.18.0 / 4.17.0 / 4.16.3

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

FlexBoot

3.6.502

Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.

UEFI

14.25.17

Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.

MLNX-OS

3.9.0900 onwards

Onyx

3.9.0900 onwards

NVIDIA Quantum™ Firmware

27.2008.2102 onwards

SwitchX-IB™ Firmware

11.2008.2102 onwards

SwitchX-IB 2 Firmware

15.2008.2102 onwards

Supported Cables and Modules

Please refer to the LinkX® Cables and Transceivers web page (http://www.mellanox.com/products/interconnect/cables-configurator.php) for the list of supported cables.

Validated and Supported 1GbE Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

1GbE

MC3208011-SX

NVIDIA Optical module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, LC-LC, SX 850nm, up to 500m

1GbE

MC3208411-T

NVIDIA module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, Base-T, up to 100m

Validated and Supported 10GbE Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

10GE

MFM1T02A-LR

NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-LR

10GE

MFM1T02A-SR

NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-SR

10GE

MAM1Q00A-QSA

NVIDIA cable module, ETH 10GbE, 40Gb/s to 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+

10GE

MC2309124-005

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 5m

10GE

MC2309124-007

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 7m

10GE

MC2309130-001

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 1m

10GE

MC2309130-002

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 2m

10GE

MC2309130-003

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 3m

10GE

MC2309130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 0.5m

10GE

MC3309124-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 4m

10GE

MC3309124-005

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 5m

10GE

MC3309124-006

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 6m

10GE

MC3309124-007

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 7m

10GE

MC3309130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m

10GE

MC3309130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m

10GE

MC3309130-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m

10GE

MC3309130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 0.5m

10GE

MC3309130-0A1

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m

10GE

MC3309130-0A2

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m

10GE

MCP2100-X001B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2100-X002B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2100-X003B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2101-X001B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Green Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2104-X001B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2104-X002B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2104-X003B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2104-X01AB

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2104-X02AB

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

Validated and Supported 25GbE Cables

Note

The 25GbE cables can be supported only when connected to the MAM1Q00A-QSA28 module.

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

25GbE

MAM1Q00A-QSA28

NVIDIA cable module, ETH 25GbE, 100Gb/s to 25Gb/s, QSFP28 to SFP28

25GbE

MCP2M00-A001

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, 30AWG

25GbE

MCP2M00-A001E30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A002

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, 30AWG

25GbE

MCP2M00-A002E30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A003E26N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A003E30L

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L

25GbE

MCP2M00-A004E26L

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L

25GbE

MCP2M00-A005E26L

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L

25GbE

MCP2M00-A00A

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, 30AWG

25GbE

MCP2M00-A00AE30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A01AE30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A02AE26N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A02AE30L

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L

25GbE

MFA2P10-A003

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A005

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A007

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A010

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A015

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 15m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A020

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A030

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A050

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 50m

25GbE

MMA2P00-AS

NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m

25GbE

SFP25G-AOC10M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m, Aqua

25GbE

SFP25G-AOC30M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m, Aqua

25GbE

SFP25G-AOC07M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m, Aqua

25GbE

SFP25G-AOC05M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m, Aqua

25GbE

SFP25G-AOC03M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m, Aqua

25GbE

SFP25G-AOC20M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m, Aqua

25GbE

MMA2P00-AS_FF

NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m

25GbE

MMA2P00-AS-SP

NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m, single package

25GbE

MMA2L20-AR

NVIDIA optical transceiver, 25GbE, 25Gb/s, SFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR up to 10km

Validated and Supported 40GbE Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

40GE

MC2206128-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m

40GE

MC2206128-005

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

40GE

MC2206130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m

40GE

MC2206130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

40GE

MC2206130-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

40GE

MC2206130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m

40GE

MC2210126-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m

40GE

MC2210126-005

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

40GE

MC2210128-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

40GE

MC2210130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m

40GE

MC2210130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

40GE

MC2210310-003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

40GE

MC2210310-005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

40GE

MC2210310-010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m

40GE

MC2210310-015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m

40GE

MC2210310-020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m

40GE

MC2210310-030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m

40GE

MC2210310-050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m

40GE

MC2210310-100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m

40GE

MC2210411-SR4E

NVIDIA optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 850nm, up to 300m

40GE

MC2609125-005

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 5m

40GE

MC2609130-001

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1m

40GE

MC2609130-003

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m

40GE

MCP1700-B001E

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Black Pulltab

40GE

MCP1700-B002E

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Black Pulltab

40GE

MCP1700-B003E

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Black Pulltab

40GE

MCP1700-B01AE

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m, Black Pulltab

40GE

MCP1700-B02AE

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m, Black Pulltab

40GE

MMA1B00-B150D

NVIDIA transceiver, 40GbE, QSFP+, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 150m, DDMI

40GE

MCP7900-X01AA

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Blue Pulltab, customized label

40GE

MCP7904-X002A

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, customized label

40GE

MCP7904-X003A

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, customized label

40GE

MCP7904-X01AA

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label

40GE

MCP7904-X02AA

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label

40GE

MC2210511-LR4

NVIDIA Optical Module 40Gb/s FDR 10 QSFP LC-LC 1310nm LR4 up to 10km

40GE

MC6709309-005

NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 5m

40GE

MC6709309-010

NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 10m

40GE

MC6709309-020

NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 20m

40GE

MC6709309-030

NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 30m

Validated and Supported 56GbE Cables

Note

The 56GbE cables are used to raise 40GbE link speed as the 56GbE speed is not supported.

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

56GE

MC2207126-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 4m

56GE

MC2207128-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

56GE

MC2207128-0A2

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m

56GE

MC2207130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m

56GE

MC2207130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

56GE

MC2207130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m

56GE

MC2207130-0A1

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m

56GE

MC220731V-003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

56GE

MC220731V-005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

56GE

MC220731V-010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m

56GE

MC220731V-015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m

56GE

MC220731V-020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m

56GE

MC220731V-025

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m

56GE

MC220731V-030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m

56GE

MC220731V-040

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m

56GE

MC220731V-050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m

56GE

MC220731V-075

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m

56GE

MC220731V-100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m

56GE

MCP1700-F001C

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Red Pulltab

56GE

MCP1700-F001D

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Yellow Pulltab

56GE

MCP1700-F002C

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Red Pulltab

56GE

MCP1700-F002D

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Yellow Pulltab

56GE

MCP1700-F003C

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Red Pulltab

56GE

MCP1700-F003D

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Yellow Pulltab

56GE

MCP170L-F001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m

56GE

MCP170L-F002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m

56GE

MCP170L-F003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

56GE

MCP170L-F00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m

56GE

MCP170L-F01A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m

Supported 3rd Party Cables and Modules

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

10GbE

74752-9096

Dell Active DAC SFP+, Cisco PN SFP-H10GB-CU5M, Molex PN 74752-9096

10GbE

74752-9096 (SFP-H10GB-SU5M)

Cisco-Molex INC Active DAC SFP+ 5m

10GbE

74752-9521

CISCO-MOLEX SFP28/SFP+ 10G Passive copper cable

10GbE

74752-9521 (SFP-H10GB-CU5M)

Cisco 10GBASE SFP+ modules

10GbE

BN-QS-SP-CBL-5M

40G QSFP+ to 4xSFP+ DAC Breakout Direct Attach Cable 5m

10GbE

BN-QS-SP-CBL-5M

40G QSFP+ to 4xSFP+ DAC Breakout Direct Attach Cable 5m

10GbE

CAB-SFP-SFP-1M

Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 1 Meter

10GbE

CAB-SFP-SFP-1M

Arista Compatible 10G SFP+ Passive Cable 1m

10GbE

CAB-SFP-SFP-3M

Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 3 Meter

10GbE

CAB-SFP-SFP-5M

Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 5 Meter

10GbE

CAB-SFP-SFP-5M

Arista Compatible 10G SFP+ Passive Cable 5m

10GbE

FTLX1471D3BCL-ME

10GBASE-LR SFP+ 1310nm 10km DOM Transceiver Module

10GbE

FTLX1471D3BCL-ME

10GBASE-LR SFP+ 1310nm 10km DOM Transceiver Module

10GbE

FTLX8570D3BCL-C2

Cisco FET-10G 10-2566-02 FTLX8570D3BCL-C2 10Gbps Fabric Extender SFP+ Module

10GbE

FTLX8571D3BCL-ME

10gb SFP 850nm Optic Transceiver

10GbE

L45593-D178-B50

QSFP-4SFP10G-CU5M

10GbE

SFP-10G-SR

Cisco 10GBASE-SR SFP+ transceiver module for MMF, 850-nm wavelength, LC duplex connector

10GbE

SFP-H10GB-CU1M

Cisco 1-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive

10GbE

SFP-H10GB-CU3M

Cisco 3-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive

10GbE

SFP-H10GB-CU5M

Cisco 5-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive

25GbE

FTLF8536P4BCL

TRANSCEIVER 25GBE SFP SR

25GbE

LTF8507-PC07

HISENSE ACTIVE FIBER CABLE, 25GBE

25GbE

SFP-H25G-CU3M

CISCO 25GBASE-CR1 COPPER CABLE 3-METER NDCCGJ-C403

40GbE

00D5811-N13445C

IBM Cable DAC 40GbE QSFP+ to QSFP+ Passive Copper 7m

40GbE

L45593-D108-D30

PASSIVE COPPER CABLE ETH 40GBE QSFP 3M

40GbE

L45593-D118-D10

QSFP-H40G-CU1M

40GbE

QSFP-40G-SR4

Cisco 40GBASE-SR4, 4 lanes, 850 nm MMF

40GbE

QSFP-40G-SR-BD

Cisco 40GBASE-SR-BiDi, duplex MMF

40GbE

QSFP-4SFP10G-CU5M

Cisco QSFP-4SFP10G-CU5M

40GbE

QSFP-H40G-ACU10M

Cisco 40GBASE-CR4 QSFP direct-attach copper cable, 10-meter, active

40GbE

QSFP-H40G-AOC10M

Cisco 40GBase-AOC QSFP direct-attach Active Optical Cable, 10-meter

40GbE

QSFP-H40G-CU1M

Cisco 40GBASE-CR4 QSFP direct-attach copper cable, 1-meter, passive

40GbE

QSFP-H40G-CU3M

Cisco 40GBASE-CR4 QSFP direct-attach copper cable, 3-meter, passive

40GbE

QSFP-H40G-CU5M

Cisco 40GBASE-CR4 QSFP direct-attach copper cable, 5-meter, passive

100GbE

10137498-2005LF

HPE 100GbE 2m copper cable

100GbE

10137498-2010LF

HPE 100GbE 4m copper cable

100GbE

CBL-00195-02

100GbE QSFP28 to QSFP28 copper cable 3M

Tested Switches

Tested 10/40GbE Switches

Speed

Switch Silicon

OPN # / Name

Description

Vendor

10GbE

N/A

5548UP

32x 10GbE SFP+ Switch System

Cisco

10/40GbE

N/A

7050Q

16 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Arista

10/40GbE

N/A

7050S

48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Arista

10/40GbE

N/A

G8264

48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Lenovo

10/40GbE

N/A

QFX3500

48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Juniper

10/40GbE

N/A

S4810P-AC

48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Force10

10/40GbE

N/A

3064

48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Cisco

10/40GbE

N/A

8164F

48x 10GbE SFP+ and 2 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Dell

10/40GbE

N/A

S5000

48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Dell

10/40GbE

N/A

3132Q

4x 10GbE SFP+ and 32 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Cisco

40GbE

N/A

7050QX

32x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Arista

40GbE

N/A

G8316

16x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Lenovo

40GbE

N/A

S6000

32x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Dell

Tested 100GbE Switches

Speed

Switch Silicon

OPN # / Name

Description

Vendor

100GbE

Spectrum-3

MSN4600-XXXX

64-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System

NVIDIA

100GbE

Spectrum-2

MSN3700C-XXXX

32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System

NVIDIA

100GbE

Spectrum-2

MSN3420-XXXX

48 SFP + 12 QSFP ports Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System

NVIDIA

100GbE

Spectrum

MSN2410-XXXX

48-port 25GbE + 8-port 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System

NVIDIA

100GbE

Spectrum

MSN2700-XXXX

32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System

NVIDIA

100GbE

N/A

QFX5200-32C-32

32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Juniper

100GbE

N/A

S6820-56HF

48 SFP+ + 8 QSFP Ports 100GbE Switch Ethernet

H3C

100GbE

N/A

CE6860-1-48S8CQ-EI

Huawei 100GbE Ethernet switch

Huawei

100GbE

N/A

7060CX-32S

32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Arista

100GbE

N/A

3232C

32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Cisco

100GbE

N/A

N9K-C9236C

36-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Cisco

100GbE

N/A

93180YC-EX

48-port 25GbE + 6-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Cisco

100GbE

N/A

T7032-IX7

32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Quanta

PRM Revision Compatibility

This firmware version complies with the following Programmer’s Reference Manual:

  • Mellanox Adapters Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 0.53 or later, which has Command Interface Revision 0x5. The command interface revision can be retrieved by means of the QUERY_FW command and is indicated by the field cmd_interface_rev.
