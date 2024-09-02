On This Page
Firmware Compatible Products
The chapter contains the following sections:
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 Lx adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:
Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE
PCI Express 3.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v2.0 and v1.1
This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed below:
|
NVIDIA SKU
|
Legacy OPN
|
PSID
|
Device Description
|
900-9X414-0052-SN1
|
MCX4421A-XCHN
|
MT_0000000588
|
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP2.0; Type 1 with Host Management; 10GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; UEFI Enabled (x86; ARM)
|
900-9X4B0-0052-0S0
|
MCX4121A-XCAS
|
MT_2420110004
|
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card; 10GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
|
900-9X429-0014-0T0
|
MCX4131A-BCAT
|
MT_2430110027
|
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card; 40GbE single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
|
900-9X414-0013-SN2
|
MCX4411A-ACHN
|
MT_0000000501
|
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP2.0; Type 1 with Host Management; 25GbE single-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; UEFI Enabled
|
900-9X422-0053-SB0
|
MCX4621A-ACAB
|
MT_0000000238
|
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP 3.0; with host management; 25GbE Dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
|
900-9X414-0053-SN0
|
MCX4421A-ACUN
|
MT_0000000275
|
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP; without host management; 25GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; UEFI Enabled
|
900-9X4B0-0052-ST0
|
MCX4121A-XCHT
|
MT_0000000414
|
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card; with host management 10GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
|
900-9X4B0-0053-0T1
|
MCX4121A-ACAT
|
MT_2420110034
|
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card; 25GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
|
900-9X473-0015-MN0
|
MCX4431M-GCAN
|
MT_2510111032
|
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP with Multi-Host; 50GbE single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
|
900-9X414-0053-SN3
|
MCX4421A-ACQN
|
MT_2470112034
|
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP with Host Management; 25GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
|
900-9X4B0-0053-ST0
|
MCX4121A-ACUT
|
MT_0000000266
|
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card; 25GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; UEFI Enabled; tall bracket
|
900-9X473-0015-SN0
|
MCX4431A-GCUN
|
MT_0000000506
|
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP2.0; Type 1; with Host Management; 50GbE single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; UEFI Enabled
|
900-9X422-0052-SB0
|
MCX4621A-XCAB
|
MT_0000000537
|
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP 3.0; with host management; 10GbE Dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; Thumbscrew bracket
|
900-9X4B0-0012-0T1
|
MCX4111A-XCAT
|
MT_2410110004
|
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card; 10GbE single-port SFP28+; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
|
900-9X4B0-0013-ST0
|
MCX4111A-ACUT
|
MT_0000000267
|
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card; 25GbE single-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; UEFI Enabled; tall bracket
|
900-9X429-0015-0T0
|
MCX4131A-GCAT
|
MT_2430110032
|
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card; 50GbE single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
|
900-9X414-0013-SN1
|
MCX4411A-ACAN
|
MT_2450111034
|
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP; 25GbE single-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
|
900-9X414-0013-SN3
|
MCX4411A-ACQN
|
MT_2450112034
|
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP with Host Management; 25GbE single-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
|
900-9X473-0015-SN1
|
MCX4431A-GCAN
|
MT_2490111032
|
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP; 50GbE single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
|
900-9X4B0-0013-0Q0
|
MCX4111A-ACAT
|
MT_2410110034
|
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card; 25GbE single-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
|
900-9X414-0052-SN0
|
MCX4421A-XCQN
|
MT_2470110004
|
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP with Host Management; 10GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
|
900-9X414-0053-SN1
|
MCX4421A-ACAN
|
MT_2470111034
|
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP; 25GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
|
900-9X414-0013-SN0
|
MCX4411A-ACUN
|
MT_0000000268
|
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP; without host management; 25GbE single-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; UEFI Enabled; no bracket
|
900-9X4B0-0053-ST2
|
MCX4121A-ACHT
|
MT_0000000647
|
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card; with host management; 25GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; UEFI enabled;
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
|
Supported Version
|
ConnectX-4 Lx Firmware
|
14.32.1900 / 14.32.1010 / 14.31.1014
|
MLNX_OFED
|
5.5-1.0.3.2 / 5.4-3.0.3.0 / 5.4-1.0.3.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)
|
5.4-1.0.3.0 / 5.3-1.0.0.1
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
WinOF-2
|
2.80.50000 / 2.70.50000 / 2.60.50000
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
MFT
|
4.18.0 / 4.17.0 / 4.16.3
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
FlexBoot
|
3.6.502
Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.
|
UEFI
|
14.25.17
Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.
|
MLNX-OS
|
3.9.0900 onwards
|
Onyx
|
3.9.0900 onwards
|
NVIDIA Quantum™ Firmware
|
27.2008.2102 onwards
|
SwitchX-IB™ Firmware
|
11.2008.2102 onwards
|
SwitchX-IB 2 Firmware
|
15.2008.2102 onwards
Please refer to the LinkX® Cables and Transceivers web page (http://www.mellanox.com/products/interconnect/cables-configurator.php) for the list of supported cables.
Validated and Supported 1GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
1GbE
|
MC3208011-SX
|
NVIDIA Optical module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, LC-LC, SX 850nm, up to 500m
|
1GbE
|
MC3208411-T
|
NVIDIA module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, Base-T, up to 100m
Validated and Supported 10GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
10GE
|
MFM1T02A-LR
|
NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-LR
|
10GE
|
MFM1T02A-SR
|
NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-SR
|
10GE
|
MAM1Q00A-QSA
|
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 10GbE, 40Gb/s to 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+
|
10GE
|
MC2309124-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 5m
|
10GE
|
MC2309124-007
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 7m
|
10GE
|
MC2309130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 1m
|
10GE
|
MC2309130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 2m
|
10GE
|
MC2309130-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 3m
|
10GE
|
MC2309130-00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 0.5m
|
10GE
|
MC3309124-004
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 4m
|
10GE
|
MC3309124-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 5m
|
10GE
|
MC3309124-006
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 6m
|
10GE
|
MC3309124-007
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 7m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 0.5m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-0A1
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-0A2
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m
|
10GE
|
MCP2100-X001B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2100-X002B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2100-X003B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2101-X001B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Green Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2104-X001B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2104-X002B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2104-X003B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2104-X01AB
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2104-X02AB
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
Validated and Supported 25GbE Cables
The 25GbE cables can be supported only when connected to the MAM1Q00A-QSA28 module.
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
25GbE
|
MAM1Q00A-QSA28
|
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 25GbE, 100Gb/s to 25Gb/s, QSFP28 to SFP28
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A001
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, 30AWG
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A001E30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A002
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, 30AWG
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A002E30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A003E26N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A003E30L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A004E26L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A005E26L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A00A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, 30AWG
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A00AE30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A01AE30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A02AE26N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A02AE30L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A003
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A005
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A007
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A010
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A015
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 15m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A020
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A030
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A050
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 50m
|
25GbE
|
MMA2P00-AS
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m
|
25GbE
|
SFP25G-AOC10M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m, Aqua
|
25GbE
|
SFP25G-AOC30M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m, Aqua
|
25GbE
|
SFP25G-AOC07M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m, Aqua
|
25GbE
|
SFP25G-AOC05M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m, Aqua
|
25GbE
|
SFP25G-AOC03M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m, Aqua
|
25GbE
|
SFP25G-AOC20M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m, Aqua
|
25GbE
|
MMA2P00-AS_FF
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m
|
25GbE
|
MMA2P00-AS-SP
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m, single package
|
25GbE
|
MMA2L20-AR
|
NVIDIA optical transceiver, 25GbE, 25Gb/s, SFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR up to 10km
Validated and Supported 40GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
40GE
|
MC2206128-004
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
|
40GE
|
MC2206128-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
40GE
|
MC2206130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
|
40GE
|
MC2206130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
|
40GE
|
MC2206130-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
40GE
|
MC2206130-00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
|
40GE
|
MC2210126-004
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
|
40GE
|
MC2210126-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
40GE
|
MC2210128-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
40GE
|
MC2210130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
|
40GE
|
MC2210130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-003
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-005
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-010
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-015
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-020
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-030
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-050
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-100
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
|
40GE
|
MC2210411-SR4E
|
NVIDIA optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 850nm, up to 300m
|
40GE
|
MC2609125-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 5m
|
40GE
|
MC2609130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1m
|
40GE
|
MC2609130-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m
|
40GE
|
MCP1700-B001E
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Black Pulltab
|
40GE
|
MCP1700-B002E
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Black Pulltab
|
40GE
|
MCP1700-B003E
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Black Pulltab
|
40GE
|
MCP1700-B01AE
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m, Black Pulltab
|
40GE
|
MCP1700-B02AE
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m, Black Pulltab
|
40GE
|
MMA1B00-B150D
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 40GbE, QSFP+, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 150m, DDMI
|
40GE
|
MCP7900-X01AA
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Blue Pulltab, customized label
|
40GE
|
MCP7904-X002A
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, customized label
|
40GE
|
MCP7904-X003A
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, customized label
|
40GE
|
MCP7904-X01AA
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label
|
40GE
|
MCP7904-X02AA
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label
|
40GE
|
MC2210511-LR4
|
NVIDIA Optical Module 40Gb/s FDR 10 QSFP LC-LC 1310nm LR4 up to 10km
|
40GE
|
MC6709309-005
|
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 5m
|
40GE
|
MC6709309-010
|
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 10m
|
40GE
|
MC6709309-020
|
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 20m
|
40GE
|
MC6709309-030
|
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 30m
Validated and Supported 56GbE Cables
The 56GbE cables are used to raise 40GbE link speed as the 56GbE speed is not supported.
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
56GE
|
MC2207126-004
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
|
56GE
|
MC2207128-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
56GE
|
MC2207128-0A2
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m
|
56GE
|
MC2207130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
|
56GE
|
MC2207130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
|
56GE
|
MC2207130-00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
|
56GE
|
MC2207130-0A1
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-003
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-005
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-010
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-015
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-020
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-025
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-030
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-040
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-050
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-075
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-100
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
|
56GE
|
MCP1700-F001C
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Red Pulltab
|
56GE
|
MCP1700-F001D
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Yellow Pulltab
|
56GE
|
MCP1700-F002C
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Red Pulltab
|
56GE
|
MCP1700-F002D
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Yellow Pulltab
|
56GE
|
MCP1700-F003C
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Red Pulltab
|
56GE
|
MCP1700-F003D
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Yellow Pulltab
|
56GE
|
MCP170L-F001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
|
56GE
|
MCP170L-F002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m
|
56GE
|
MCP170L-F003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
56GE
|
MCP170L-F00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m
|
56GE
|
MCP170L-F01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
10GbE
|
74752-9096
|
Dell Active DAC SFP+, Cisco PN SFP-H10GB-CU5M, Molex PN 74752-9096
|
10GbE
|
74752-9096 (SFP-H10GB-SU5M)
|
Cisco-Molex INC Active DAC SFP+ 5m
|
10GbE
|
74752-9521
|
CISCO-MOLEX SFP28/SFP+ 10G Passive copper cable
|
10GbE
|
74752-9521 (SFP-H10GB-CU5M)
|
Cisco 10GBASE SFP+ modules
|
10GbE
|
BN-QS-SP-CBL-5M
|
40G QSFP+ to 4xSFP+ DAC Breakout Direct Attach Cable 5m
|
10GbE
|
BN-QS-SP-CBL-5M
|
40G QSFP+ to 4xSFP+ DAC Breakout Direct Attach Cable 5m
|
10GbE
|
CAB-SFP-SFP-1M
|
Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 1 Meter
|
10GbE
|
CAB-SFP-SFP-1M
|
Arista Compatible 10G SFP+ Passive Cable 1m
|
10GbE
|
CAB-SFP-SFP-3M
|
Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 3 Meter
|
10GbE
|
CAB-SFP-SFP-5M
|
Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 5 Meter
|
10GbE
|
CAB-SFP-SFP-5M
|
Arista Compatible 10G SFP+ Passive Cable 5m
|
10GbE
|
FTLX1471D3BCL-ME
|
10GBASE-LR SFP+ 1310nm 10km DOM Transceiver Module
|
10GbE
|
FTLX1471D3BCL-ME
|
10GBASE-LR SFP+ 1310nm 10km DOM Transceiver Module
|
10GbE
|
FTLX8570D3BCL-C2
|
Cisco FET-10G 10-2566-02 FTLX8570D3BCL-C2 10Gbps Fabric Extender SFP+ Module
|
10GbE
|
FTLX8571D3BCL-ME
|
10gb SFP 850nm Optic Transceiver
|
10GbE
|
L45593-D178-B50
|
QSFP-4SFP10G-CU5M
|
10GbE
|
SFP-10G-SR
|
Cisco 10GBASE-SR SFP+ transceiver module for MMF, 850-nm wavelength, LC duplex connector
|
10GbE
|
SFP-H10GB-CU1M
|
Cisco 1-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive
|
10GbE
|
SFP-H10GB-CU3M
|
Cisco 3-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive
|
10GbE
|
SFP-H10GB-CU5M
|
Cisco 5-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive
|
25GbE
|
FTLF8536P4BCL
|
TRANSCEIVER 25GBE SFP SR
|
25GbE
|
LTF8507-PC07
|
HISENSE ACTIVE FIBER CABLE, 25GBE
|
25GbE
|
SFP-H25G-CU3M
|
CISCO 25GBASE-CR1 COPPER CABLE 3-METER NDCCGJ-C403
|
40GbE
|
00D5811-N13445C
|
IBM Cable DAC 40GbE QSFP+ to QSFP+ Passive Copper 7m
|
40GbE
|
L45593-D108-D30
|
PASSIVE COPPER CABLE ETH 40GBE QSFP 3M
|
40GbE
|
L45593-D118-D10
|
QSFP-H40G-CU1M
|
40GbE
|
QSFP-40G-SR4
|
Cisco 40GBASE-SR4, 4 lanes, 850 nm MMF
|
40GbE
|
QSFP-40G-SR-BD
|
Cisco 40GBASE-SR-BiDi, duplex MMF
|
40GbE
|
QSFP-4SFP10G-CU5M
|
Cisco QSFP-4SFP10G-CU5M
|
40GbE
|
QSFP-H40G-ACU10M
|
Cisco 40GBASE-CR4 QSFP direct-attach copper cable, 10-meter, active
|
40GbE
|
QSFP-H40G-AOC10M
|
Cisco 40GBase-AOC QSFP direct-attach Active Optical Cable, 10-meter
|
40GbE
|
QSFP-H40G-CU1M
|
Cisco 40GBASE-CR4 QSFP direct-attach copper cable, 1-meter, passive
|
40GbE
|
QSFP-H40G-CU3M
|
Cisco 40GBASE-CR4 QSFP direct-attach copper cable, 3-meter, passive
|
40GbE
|
QSFP-H40G-CU5M
|
Cisco 40GBASE-CR4 QSFP direct-attach copper cable, 5-meter, passive
|
100GbE
|
10137498-2005LF
|
HPE 100GbE 2m copper cable
|
100GbE
|
10137498-2010LF
|
HPE 100GbE 4m copper cable
|
100GbE
|
CBL-00195-02
|
100GbE QSFP28 to QSFP28 copper cable 3M
Tested 10/40GbE Switches
|
Speed
|
Switch Silicon
|
OPN # / Name
|
Description
|
Vendor
|
10GbE
|
N/A
|
5548UP
|
32x 10GbE SFP+ Switch System
|
Cisco
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
7050Q
|
16 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Arista
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
7050S
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Arista
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
G8264
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Lenovo
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
QFX3500
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Juniper
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
S4810P-AC
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Force10
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
3064
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Cisco
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
8164F
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 2 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Dell
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
S5000
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Dell
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
3132Q
|
4x 10GbE SFP+ and 32 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Cisco
|
40GbE
|
N/A
|
7050QX
|
32x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Arista
|
40GbE
|
N/A
|
G8316
|
16x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Lenovo
|
40GbE
|
N/A
|
S6000
|
32x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Dell
Tested 100GbE Switches
|
Speed
|
Switch Silicon
|
OPN # / Name
|
Description
|
Vendor
|
100GbE
|
Spectrum-3
|
MSN4600-XXXX
|
64-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
|
100GbE
|
Spectrum-2
|
MSN3700C-XXXX
|
32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
|
100GbE
|
Spectrum-2
|
MSN3420-XXXX
|
48 SFP + 12 QSFP ports Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
|
100GbE
|
Spectrum
|
MSN2410-XXXX
|
48-port 25GbE + 8-port 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
|
100GbE
|
Spectrum
|
MSN2700-XXXX
|
32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
QFX5200-32C-32
|
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Juniper
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
S6820-56HF
|
48 SFP+ + 8 QSFP Ports 100GbE Switch Ethernet
|
H3C
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
CE6860-1-48S8CQ-EI
|
Huawei 100GbE Ethernet switch
|
Huawei
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
7060CX-32S
|
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Arista
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
3232C
|
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Cisco
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
N9K-C9236C
|
36-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Cisco
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
93180YC-EX
|
48-port 25GbE + 6-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Cisco
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
T7032-IX7
|
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Quanta
This firmware version complies with the following Programmer’s Reference Manual:
Mellanox Adapters Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 0.53 or later, which has Command Interface Revision 0x5. The command interface revision can be retrieved by means of the QUERY_FW command and is indicated by the field cmd_interface_rev.