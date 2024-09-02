Firmware Compatible Products

ConnectX-4 Lx Firmware 14.32.1900 / 14.32.1010 / 14.31.1014

MLNX_OFED 5.5-1.0.3.2 / 5.4-3.0.3.0 / 5.4-1.0.3.0 Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code) 5.4-1.0.3.0 / 5.3-1.0.0.1 Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

WinOF-2 2.80.50000 / 2.70.50000 / 2.60.50000 Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MFT 4.18.0 / 4.17.0 / 4.16.3 Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

FlexBoot 3.6.502 Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.

UEFI 14.25.17 Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.

MLNX-OS 3.9.0900 onwards

Onyx 3.9.0900 onwards

NVIDIA Quantum™ Firmware 27.2008.2102 onwards

SwitchX-IB™ Firmware 11.2008.2102 onwards