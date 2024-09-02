Known Issues
Ethernet Rate Limit per VF in RoCE Mode Limitations
|
Dual Port Device
|
Single Port Device
|
w/o LAG (TOTAL_VFS>32)
|
With LAG (TOTAL_VFS<32)
|
w/o LAG
|
w/o QoS
|
Full QoS
|
w/o QoS
|
Full QoS
|
w/o QoS
|
Full QoS
|
127
|
45
|
32
|
20
|
127
|
100
Ethernet Rate Limit per VF in InfiniBand Mode Limitations
|
Dual Port Device
|
Single Port Device
|
w/o LAG
|
w/o LAG
|
w/o QoS
|
Full QoS
|
w/o QoS
|
Full QoS
|
127
|
26
|
127
|
55
Known Issues
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
2867868
|
Description: Resetting the firmware with bond configuration may lead to mkey errors in dmesg.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Bond configuration, firmware reset, mkey errors
|
Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016
|
2730077
|
Description: When connecting a ConnectX-4 Lx adapter card against Cisco N9K switch with Finisar module type: FTLF8536P4BCL, the linkup time in AutoNeg NO-FEC mode is up to 2min.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: AN, linkup time, Finisar module
|
Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016
|
2378593
|
Description: Sub 1sec firmware update (fast reset flow) is not supported when updating from previous releases to the current one. Doing so may cause network disconnection events.
|
Workaround: Use full reset flow for firmware upgrade/downgrade.
|
Keywords: Sub 1sec firmware update
|
Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016
|
2396506
|
Description: On systems with high PCIe latency (2us or above), lower bandwidth may be experienced.
|
Workaround: If such issue is observed:
|
Keywords: Performance, ZTT
|
Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016
|
2213356
|
Description: The following are the Steering Dump limitations:
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Steering Bump
|
Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016
|
2071210
|
Description: mlxconfig query for the BOOT_INTERRUPT_DIS TLV shows a wrong value in the "current value" field.
|
Workaround: Use "next boot" indication to see the right value.
|
Keywords: mlxconfig
|
Discovered in Version: 14.27.1016
|
1840289
|
Description: Since Packet Pacing enforce max_tc value is “1”, features that require multiple TCs will not be active when this mode is available.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Packet Pacing
|
Discovered in Version: 14.26.1040
|
1796628
|
Description: Due to performance considerations, unicast loopback traffic will go through the NIC SX tables, and multicast loopback traffic will skip the NIC SX tables.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Performance, unicast loopback traffic, multicast loopback traffic
|
Discovered in Version: 14.26.1040
|
1699214
|
Description: NODNIC VF is partially tested. It is fully tested only in ConnectX-5 adapter cards.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: NODNIC VF
|
Discovered in Version: 14.25.1020
|
1689186
|
Description: Changing priority to TC map during traffic might cause packet drops.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: QoS
|
Discovered in Version: 14.25.1020
|
1604699
|
Description: Ethernet RFC 2819 counter ether_stats_oversize_pkts and Ethernet IEEE 802.3 counter a_frame_too_long_errors share the same resource. Clearing each of them will affect the other.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Counters
|
Discovered in Version: 14.25.1020
|
-
|
Description: In Ethernet mode, at 10/40GbE speeds, only NO-FEC in Force mode is supported. Other user configurations are overridden.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Ethernet, 10GbE, 40GbE, RS-FEC
|
Discovered in Version: 14.25.1020
|
1498399
|
Description: If the XRC switches between SRQ/RMPs while there is an outstanding ODP on the responder XRC QP, a CQE with an error might be generated (that is not a PFAULT abort).
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: XRC SRQ/RMP ODP
|
Discovered in Version: 14.25.1020
|
1426283
|
Description: An mlxconfig configuration followed by the init 0 command might cause the HCA to remain in high power instead of entering the standby state. Such behavior will require a server reboot after running the mlxconfig tool.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mlxconfig
|
Discovered in Version: 14.24.1000
|
1546492
|
Description: Executing the update_lid command while the IB port sniffer utility is active can stop the utility.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: IB Sniffer
|
Discovered in Version: 14.24.1000
|
1537898
|
Description: Initializing a function while the IB port sniffer utility is active can stop the utility.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: IB Sniffer
|
Discovered in Version: 14.24.1000
|
1332714/1345824
|
Description: The maximum “read” size of MTRC_STDB is limited to 272 Bytes.
|
Workaround: Set the MTRC_STDB.read_size to the maximum value of 0x110=272 Bytes
|
Keywords: Access register, MTRC_STDB, tracer to dmesg, fwtrace to dmesg
|
Discovered in Version: 14.23.1020
|
1408994
|
Description: FTE with both forward (FWD) and encapsulation (ENCAP) actions is not supported in the SX NIC Flow Table.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: SX NIC Flow Table
|
Discovered in Version: 14.23.1020
|
1350794
|
Description: Encapsulation / Decapsulation support in steering has the following limitations:
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Steering Encapsulation / Decapsulation
|
Discovered in Version: 14.23.1020
|
1027553
|
Description: While using e-switch vport sVLAN stripping, the RX steering values on the sVLAN might not be accurate.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: e-sw vport sVLAN stripping, RX steering
|
Discovered in Version: 14.24.1000
|
1799917
|
Description: Untagged CVLAN packets in the Steering Flow Tables do not match the SVLAN tagged packets.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Steering Flow Tables, CVLAN/SVLAN packets
|
Discovered in Version: 14.23.1020
|
1355883
|
Description: Running the QUERY_VPORT_COUNTER command with clear bit results in discard counters being reset.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Discard counters
|
Discovered in Version: 14.22.1002
|
1277762
|
Description: An Ethernet multicast loopback packet is not counted (even if it is not a local loopback packet) when running the nic_receive_steering_discard command.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Ethernet multicast loopback packet
|
Discovered in Version: 14.22.1002
|
1047184
|
Description: RDMA resq_local_length_error and resp_remote_invalid_request
counters do not function properly.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: RDMA counters
|
Discovered in Version: 14.21.1000
|
1168594
|
Description: RoCE Dual Port Mode (a.k.a Multi-Port vHCA: MPV) is not supported in Multi-Host setups.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Multi-Port vHCA, Multi-Host
|
Discovered in Version: 14.21.1000