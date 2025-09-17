Bug Fixes History

NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v14.32.1908
Note

This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes in https://docs.mellanox.com/category/adapterfw.

Internal Ref.

Issue

2796324

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in firmware getting stuck and causing unexpected behavior when connecting an optical transceiver that support RXLOS, and the remote side port was down.

Keywords: cables, RXLOS

Discovered in Version: 14.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 14.32.1010

2784304

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the system from creating more than 128K QPs.

Keywords: QP

Discovered in Version: 14.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 14.32.1010

2843888

Description: Fixed a rare case where the the system got stuck when a peer port went down while using an Optical module.

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 14.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 14.32.1010

2678394

Description: Limited the external loopback speed to the used module's capabilities.

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 14.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 14.32.1010

2771990

Description: Improved linkup time when using the fast linkup capability.

Keywords: Linkup time

Discovered in Version: 14.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 14.32.1010

2710956

Description: Added support for the slow_restart and slow_restart_idle parameters to enable Zero Touch RoCE capability.

Keywords: Zero Touch RoCE, RoCE, slow_restart

Discovered in Version: 14.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 14.32.1010

2772447

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the Packet Pacing rate being used if the asymmetric VFs was enabled.

Keywords: Packet Pacing rate, asymmetric VF

Discovered in Version: 14.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 14.32.1010

2823281

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in wrong RNR timeout when trying to set it during the rts2rts_qp transition.

Keywords: RNR timeout

Discovered in Version: 14.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 14.32.1010

2795721

Description: Fixed an issue with RSS on IPSec flows in ConnectX-4 Lx leading to performance degradation.

In this scenario, the SPI optimization caused packets from a given host to hash to the same CPU core.

The fix was to ignore SPI optimization according to l4_type in ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.

Keywords: SPI

Discovered in Version: 14.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 14.32.1010

2748449

Description: Altered the GetInventory NC-SI command to not report leading 0xf in firmware version when it starts with 0.

Keywords: NC-SI, GetInventory, leading 0, FW version

Discovered in Version: 14.31.1014

Fixed in Release: 14.32.1010

2450264

Description: Fixed an issue that caused TX PRBS not to change after reconfiguring it. Now all PRBS mode are enabled in test mode.

Keywords: PRBS

Discovered in Version: 14.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 14.31.1014

2641734

Description: Fixed the rate select mechanism in QSFP modules.

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 14.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 14.31.1014

2600783

Description: Fixed classification issues for "Passive" cables to be more robust.

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 14.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 14.31.1014

2391109

Description: Fixed an issue that caused a fatal error, and eventually resulted in the HCA hanging when a packet was larger than a strided receive WQE that was being scattered.

Keywords: Strided RQ, MTU

Discovered in Version: 14.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 14.31.1014

2621704

Description: Fixed the resource number size (a 64 bit number) to avoid a scenario where it overwrote it with a 32 bit number and erased the high bits when de-allocating the resource number.

In this scenario, when two resource numbers had identical low 32 bits, and because the high bits were cleared, it resulted in the same idx. Consequently, when two idxes were identical, then it freed the same idx twice.

Keywords: Resource number size, free_4k page

Discovered in Version: 14.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 14.31.1014

2619161

Description: Initialized the rate table in the static configuration so it will be configured at the link-not-up scenarios.

Keywords: RoCE, static configuration, rate table

Discovered in Version: 14.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 14.31.1014

2444837

Description: Set the cap to 0 for high index functions to avoid too many parallel VF NODNIC functions.

Keywords: NODNIC, VF, ETH PXE

Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016

Fixed in Release: 14.30.1004

2479788

Description: Fixed an issue that caused Tx to hang when a duplicate packet rollback occurred.

Keywords: Transport, Rxt Checks

Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016

Fixed in Release: 14.30.1004

2379573

Description: Low performance might be experienced when upgrading from previous firmware version to 14.29.1000 when using “Fast FW Reset”.

Keywords: “Fast FW Reset”, performance

Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016

Fixed in Release: 14.29.2002

2384583

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented events from being sent when only the DCBX oper version was changed.

Keywords: Events, DCBX

Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016

Fixed in Release: 14.29.2002

2301590

Description: Congestion Control may not work properly if the card supports two ports and each PF for each port is not raised at the same time.

Keywords: Congestion Control

Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016

Fixed in Release: 14.29.2002

2339971

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented MCAM from reporting support for MFBA, MFBE, MFPA registry keys although they were available through the CMDIF interface.

Keywords: MCAM

Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016

Fixed in Release: 14.29.2002

2410395

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented a SFP28 cable from linking up in a 25GbE speed.

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016

Fixed in Release: 14.29.2002

2093381

Description: Modified the calculation of NUM_VF_MSIX to take into account NVME, Virtio Net/Blk, HotPlug PFs & VFs. Since max_total_msix is the maximum number used for all PFs and VFs (Port, NVME. Virtio Net/Blk, HotPlug), if there are not enough MSIX for all the devices, the number of port VF MSIX may be lowered (less than NUM_VF_MSIX) in order to not exceed the max_total_msix.

Note: In case of compatibility issues with ab old driver requiring more than 4 MSI-X, you should consider lowering number of PFs/VFs on any of the configurable functions (NVME. Virtio Net/Blk).

Keywords: MSIX

Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016

Fixed in Release: 14.29.2002

2360496

Description: Changed the default value of DCQCN's NP parameter min_time_between_cnps to 4 on all devices to support larger scalability of cluster.

Keywords: RoCE, Congestion control, DCQCN

Discovered in Version: 14.28.1002

Fixed in Release: 14.29.1016

2336284

Description: Fixed an issue that caused packets to drop due to header size issues and/or failing checks. The issue was caused due to a Linux issue that caused VFs to set the wrong header size value in wqe_inline_header_mode input.

Keywords: ETH, VF, Linux VM, DSCP, wqe_inline_header_mode

Discovered in Version: 14.28.1002

Fixed in Release: 14.29.1016

2245422

Description: When MKEY_BY_NAME is enabled by NVCONFIG and a large number of VFs are configured, VM restart (VF/PF FLR) will take longer than when MKEY_BY_NAME is disabled.

Keywords: SR-IOV

Discovered in Version: 14.28.1002

Fixed in Release: 14.29.1016

2252559

Description: On rare cases, a fatal error related to errors from the PCI transport layer might be reported during FLR.

Keywords: FLR, PCI transport layer, errors

Discovered in Version: 14.26.1040

Fixed in Release: 14.29.1016

2245422

Description: When MKEY_BY_NAME is enabled by NVCONFIG and a large number of VFs are configured, VM restart (VF/PF FLR) will take longer than when MKEY_BY_NAME is disabled

Keywords: SR-IOV

Discovered in Version: 14.28.1002

Fixed in Release: 14.29.1016

2321713

Description: Fixed an issue that caused caused the device to go to dead IRISC as one of the firmware semaphores could not be released when a speed change or port state change was triggered.

Keywords: IRISC, firmware semaphore,

Discovered in Version: 14.28.1002

Fixed in Release: 14.29.1016

1979562

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the DHCP from assigning IPv6 address to the BMC during the initialization phase.

Keywords: DHCP, IPv6 address, BMC

Discovered in Version: 14.28.1002

Fixed in Release: 14.28.2006

2080917

Description: Fixed and issue that resulted in driver startup failure when working in pass-through mode and dual port devices.

Keywords: Pass-through mode, dual port devices

Discovered in Version: 14.28.1002

Fixed in Release: 14.28.2006

1911080

Description: Fixed a rare race condition that caused an erroneous write to the firmware image during certain power-down scenarios. This resulted in firmware being recognized as corrupted and prevented the adapter card from being recognized by the system due to missing valid Flash images.

Keywords: Flash images, firmware corruption

Discovered in Version: 14.24.1000

Fixed in Release: 14.28.1300

1906153

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the sent packet to hang while the device entered FLR mode.

Keywords: Driver fails to load; FLR stuck; packet hang

Discovered in Version: 14.27.1016

Fixed in Release: 14.28.1002

2108543

Description: Enabled Bar configuration bytewise by applying the write_en bitmask.

Keywords: Bytewise BAR Programming

Discovered in Version: 14.27.1016

Fixed in Release: 14.28.1002

2126484

Description: Fixed a rare case where the the device hanged while running the sw reset flow under heavy stress and with many open resources.

Keywords: sw reset

Discovered in Version: 14.27.1016

Fixed in Release: 14.28.1002

2119975

Description: Fixed low PXE performance while using the VSC to trigger the send_ring_doorbells.

Keywords: NODNIC, DOORBELL

Discovered in Version: 14.27.1016

Fixed in Release: 14.28.1002

2135671

Description: Fixed an error that prevented the completions (CQ) from being completed due to a race condition in the firmware transport error handlers, and the error stressors, where the error stressors would hang the firmware transport error handler flow.

Keywords: Error stressors; Transport flowl; driver timeout

Discovered in Version: 14.27.1016

Fixed in Release: 14.28.1002

2119135

Description: Fixed an issue that cause fragmented IP packets to drop.

Keywords: Fragmented IP packet

Discovered in Version: 14.27.1016

Fixed in Release: 14.28.1002

2107103

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the desched_threshold field from working properly.

Keywords: DCQCN

Discovered in Version: 14.27.1016

Fixed in Release: 14.28.1002

2165169

Description: Added the option to use the unicast MAC from the NC-SI cmd Set MAC Address to establish OS to BMC passthrough.

Keywords: OS to BMC passthrough

Discovered in Version: 14.27.1016

Fixed in Release: 14.28.1002

211746

Description: Fixed a firmware fatal assert that showed an IRISC HANG due to init_hca waiting on the timers flow lock release.

Keywords: Firmware assert

Discovered in Version: 14.27.1016

Fixed in Release: 14.28.1002
