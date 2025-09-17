Bug Fixes History

2450264 Description: Fixed an issue that caused TX PRBS not to change after reconfiguring it. Now all PRBS mode are enabled in test mode.

Keywords: PRBS

Discovered in Version: 14.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 14.31.1014

2641734 Description: Fixed the rate select mechanism in QSFP modules.

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 14.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 14.31.1014

2600783 Description: Fixed classification issues for "Passive" cables to be more robust.

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 14.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 14.31.1014

2391109 Description: Fixed an issue that caused a fatal error, and eventually resulted in the HCA hanging when a packet was larger than a strided receive WQE that was being scattered.

Keywords: Strided RQ, MTU

Discovered in Version: 14.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 14.31.1014

2621704 Description: Fixed the resource number size (a 64 bit number) to avoid a scenario where it overwrote it with a 32 bit number and erased the high bits when de-allocating the resource number. In this scenario, when two resource numbers had identical low 32 bits, and because the high bits were cleared, it resulted in the same idx. Consequently, when two idxes were identical, then it freed the same idx twice.

Keywords: Resource number size, free_4k page

Discovered in Version: 14.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 14.31.1014

2619161 Description: Initialized the rate table in the static configuration so it will be configured at the link-not-up scenarios.

Keywords: RoCE, static configuration, rate table

Discovered in Version: 14.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 14.31.1014

2444837 Description: Set the cap to 0 for high index functions to avoid too many parallel VF NODNIC functions.

Keywords: NODNIC, VF, ETH PXE

Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016

Fixed in Release: 14.30.1004

2479788 Description: Fixed an issue that caused Tx to hang when a duplicate packet rollback occurred.

Keywords: Transport, Rxt Checks

Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016

Fixed in Release: 14.30.1004

2379573 Description: Low performance might be experienced when upgrading from previous firmware version to 14.29.1000 when using “Fast FW Reset”.

Keywords: “Fast FW Reset”, performance

Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016

Fixed in Release: 14.29.2002

2384583 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented events from being sent when only the DCBX oper version was changed.

Keywords: Events, DCBX

Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016

Fixed in Release: 14.29.2002

2301590 Description: Congestion Control may not work properly if the card supports two ports and each PF for each port is not raised at the same time.

Keywords: Congestion Control

Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016

Fixed in Release: 14.29.2002

2339971 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented MCAM from reporting support for MFBA, MFBE, MFPA registry keys although they were available through the CMDIF interface.

Keywords: MCAM

Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016

Fixed in Release: 14.29.2002

2410395 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented a SFP28 cable from linking up in a 25GbE speed.

Keywords: Cables

Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016

Fixed in Release: 14.29.2002

2093381 Description: Modified the calculation of NUM_VF_MSIX to take into account NVME, Virtio Net/Blk, HotPlug PFs & VFs. Since max_total_msix is the maximum number used for all PFs and VFs (Port, NVME. Virtio Net/Blk, HotPlug), if there are not enough MSIX for all the devices, the number of port VF MSIX may be lowered (less than NUM_VF_MSIX) in order to not exceed the max_total_msix. Note: In case of compatibility issues with ab old driver requiring more than 4 MSI-X, you should consider lowering number of PFs/VFs on any of the configurable functions (NVME. Virtio Net/Blk).

Keywords: MSIX

Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016

Fixed in Release: 14.29.2002

2360496 Description: Changed the default value of DCQCN's NP parameter min_time_between_cnps to 4 on all devices to support larger scalability of cluster.

Keywords: RoCE, Congestion control, DCQCN

Discovered in Version: 14.28.1002

Fixed in Release: 14.29.1016

2336284 Description: Fixed an issue that caused packets to drop due to header size issues and/or failing checks. The issue was caused due to a Linux issue that caused VFs to set the wrong header size value in wqe_inline_header_mode input.

Keywords: ETH, VF, Linux VM, DSCP, wqe_inline_header_mode

Discovered in Version: 14.28.1002

Fixed in Release: 14.29.1016

2252559 Description: On rare cases, a fatal error related to errors from the PCI transport layer might be reported during FLR.

Keywords: FLR, PCI transport layer, errors

Discovered in Version: 14.26.1040

Fixed in Release: 14.29.1016

2245422 Description: When MKEY_BY_NAME is enabled by NVCONFIG and a large number of VFs are configured, VM restart (VF/PF FLR) will take longer than when MKEY_BY_NAME is disabled

Keywords: SR-IOV

Discovered in Version: 14.28.1002

Fixed in Release: 14.29.1016

2321713 Description: Fixed an issue that caused caused the device to go to dead IRISC as one of the firmware semaphores could not be released when a speed change or port state change was triggered.

Keywords: IRISC, firmware semaphore,

Discovered in Version: 14.28.1002

Fixed in Release: 14.29.1016

1979562 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the DHCP from assigning IPv6 address to the BMC during the initialization phase.

Keywords: DHCP, IPv6 address, BMC

Discovered in Version: 14.28.1002

Fixed in Release: 14.28.2006

2080917 Description: Fixed and issue that resulted in driver startup failure when working in pass-through mode and dual port devices.

Keywords: Pass-through mode, dual port devices

Discovered in Version: 14.28.1002

Fixed in Release: 14.28.2006

1911080 Description: Fixed a rare race condition that caused an erroneous write to the firmware image during certain power-down scenarios. This resulted in firmware being recognized as corrupted and prevented the adapter card from being recognized by the system due to missing valid Flash images.

Keywords: Flash images, firmware corruption

Discovered in Version: 14.24.1000

Fixed in Release: 14.28.1300

1906153 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the sent packet to hang while the device entered FLR mode.

Keywords: Driver fails to load; FLR stuck; packet hang

Discovered in Version: 14.27.1016

Fixed in Release: 14.28.1002

2108543 Description: Enabled Bar configuration bytewise by applying the write_en bitmask.

Keywords: Bytewise BAR Programming

Discovered in Version: 14.27.1016

Fixed in Release: 14.28.1002

2126484 Description: Fixed a rare case where the the device hanged while running the sw reset flow under heavy stress and with many open resources.

Keywords: sw reset

Discovered in Version: 14.27.1016

Fixed in Release: 14.28.1002

2119975 Description: Fixed low PXE performance while using the VSC to trigger the send_ring_doorbells.

Keywords: NODNIC, DOORBELL

Discovered in Version: 14.27.1016

Fixed in Release: 14.28.1002

2135671 Description: Fixed an error that prevented the completions (CQ) from being completed due to a race condition in the firmware transport error handlers, and the error stressors, where the error stressors would hang the firmware transport error handler flow.

Keywords: Error stressors; Transport flowl; driver timeout

Discovered in Version: 14.27.1016

Fixed in Release: 14.28.1002

2119135 Description: Fixed an issue that cause fragmented IP packets to drop.

Keywords: Fragmented IP packet

Discovered in Version: 14.27.1016

Fixed in Release: 14.28.1002

2107103 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the desched_threshold field from working properly.

Keywords: DCQCN

Discovered in Version: 14.27.1016

Fixed in Release: 14.28.1002

2165169 Description: Added the option to use the unicast MAC from the NC-SI cmd Set MAC Address to establish OS to BMC passthrough.

Keywords: OS to BMC passthrough

Discovered in Version: 14.27.1016

Fixed in Release: 14.28.1002

211746 Description: Fixed a firmware fatal assert that showed an IRISC HANG due to init_hca waiting on the timers flow lock release.

Keywords: Firmware assert

