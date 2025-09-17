Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes in https://docs.mellanox.com/category/adapterfw.
Internal Ref.
Issue
2796324
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in firmware getting stuck and causing unexpected behavior when connecting an optical transceiver that support RXLOS, and the remote side port was down.
Keywords: cables, RXLOS
Discovered in Version: 14.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 14.32.1010
2784304
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the system from creating more than 128K QPs.
Keywords: QP
Discovered in Version: 14.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 14.32.1010
2843888
Description: Fixed a rare case where the the system got stuck when a peer port went down while using an Optical module.
Keywords: Cables
Discovered in Version: 14.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 14.32.1010
2678394
Description: Limited the external loopback speed to the used module's capabilities.
Keywords: Cables
Discovered in Version: 14.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 14.32.1010
2771990
Description: Improved linkup time when using the fast linkup capability.
Keywords: Linkup time
Discovered in Version: 14.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 14.32.1010
2710956
Description: Added support for the
Keywords: Zero Touch RoCE, RoCE, slow_restart
Discovered in Version: 14.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 14.32.1010
2772447
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the Packet Pacing rate being used if the asymmetric VFs was enabled.
Keywords: Packet Pacing rate, asymmetric VF
Discovered in Version: 14.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 14.32.1010
2823281
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in wrong RNR timeout when trying to set it during the rts2rts_qp transition.
Keywords: RNR timeout
Discovered in Version: 14.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 14.32.1010
2795721
Description: Fixed an issue with RSS on IPSec flows in ConnectX-4 Lx leading to performance degradation.
In this scenario, the SPI optimization caused packets from a given host to hash to the same CPU core.
The fix was to ignore SPI optimization according to l4_type in ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.
Keywords: SPI
Discovered in Version: 14.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 14.32.1010
2748449
Description: Altered the GetInventory NC-SI command to not report leading 0xf in firmware version when it starts with 0.
Keywords: NC-SI, GetInventory, leading 0, FW version
Discovered in Version: 14.31.1014
Fixed in Release: 14.32.1010
2450264
Description: Fixed an issue that caused TX PRBS not to change after reconfiguring it. Now all PRBS mode are enabled in test mode.
Keywords: PRBS
Discovered in Version: 14.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 14.31.1014
2641734
Description: Fixed the rate select mechanism in QSFP modules.
Keywords: Cables
Discovered in Version: 14.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 14.31.1014
2600783
Description: Fixed classification issues for "Passive" cables to be more robust.
Keywords: Cables
Discovered in Version: 14.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 14.31.1014
2391109
Description: Fixed an issue that caused a fatal error, and eventually resulted in the HCA hanging when a packet was larger than a strided receive WQE that was being scattered.
Keywords: Strided RQ, MTU
Discovered in Version: 14.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 14.31.1014
2621704
Description: Fixed the resource number size (a 64 bit number) to avoid a scenario where it overwrote it with a 32 bit number and erased the high bits when de-allocating the resource number.
In this scenario, when two resource numbers had identical low 32 bits, and because the high bits were cleared, it resulted in the same idx. Consequently, when two idxes were identical, then it freed the same idx twice.
Keywords: Resource number size, free_4k page
Discovered in Version: 14.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 14.31.1014
2619161
Description: Initialized the rate table in the static configuration so it will be configured at the link-not-up scenarios.
Keywords: RoCE, static configuration, rate table
Discovered in Version: 14.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 14.31.1014
2444837
Description: Set the cap to 0 for high index functions to avoid too many parallel VF NODNIC functions.
Keywords: NODNIC, VF, ETH PXE
Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016
Fixed in Release: 14.30.1004
2479788
Description: Fixed an issue that caused Tx to hang when a duplicate packet rollback occurred.
Keywords: Transport, Rxt Checks
Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016
Fixed in Release: 14.30.1004
2379573
Description: Low performance might be experienced when upgrading from previous firmware version to 14.29.1000 when using “Fast FW Reset”.
Keywords: “Fast FW Reset”, performance
Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016
Fixed in Release: 14.29.2002
2384583
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented events from being sent when only the DCBX oper version was changed.
Keywords: Events, DCBX
Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016
Fixed in Release: 14.29.2002
2301590
Description: Congestion Control may not work properly if the card supports two ports and each PF for each port is not raised at the same time.
Keywords: Congestion Control
Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016
Fixed in Release: 14.29.2002
2339971
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented MCAM from reporting support for MFBA, MFBE, MFPA registry keys although they were available through the CMDIF interface.
Keywords: MCAM
Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016
Fixed in Release: 14.29.2002
2410395
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented a SFP28 cable from linking up in a 25GbE speed.
Keywords: Cables
Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016
Fixed in Release: 14.29.2002
2093381
Description: Modified the calculation of NUM_VF_MSIX to take into account NVME, Virtio Net/Blk, HotPlug PFs & VFs. Since max_total_msix is the maximum number used for all PFs and VFs (Port, NVME. Virtio Net/Blk, HotPlug), if there are not enough MSIX for all the devices, the number of port VF MSIX may be lowered (less than NUM_VF_MSIX) in order to not exceed the max_total_msix.
Note: In case of compatibility issues with ab old driver requiring more than 4 MSI-X, you should consider lowering number of PFs/VFs on any of the configurable functions (NVME. Virtio Net/Blk).
Keywords: MSIX
Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016
Fixed in Release: 14.29.2002
2360496
Description: Changed the default value of DCQCN's NP parameter min_time_between_cnps to 4 on all devices to support larger scalability of cluster.
Keywords: RoCE, Congestion control, DCQCN
Discovered in Version: 14.28.1002
Fixed in Release: 14.29.1016
2336284
Description: Fixed an issue that caused packets to drop due to header size issues and/or failing checks. The issue was caused due to a Linux issue that caused VFs to set the wrong header size value in wqe_inline_header_mode input.
Keywords: ETH, VF, Linux VM, DSCP, wqe_inline_header_mode
Discovered in Version: 14.28.1002
Fixed in Release: 14.29.1016
2245422
Description: When MKEY_BY_NAME is enabled by NVCONFIG and a large number of VFs are configured, VM restart (VF/PF FLR) will take longer than when MKEY_BY_NAME is disabled.
Keywords: SR-IOV
Discovered in Version: 14.28.1002
Fixed in Release: 14.29.1016
2252559
Description: On rare cases, a fatal error related to errors from the PCI transport layer might be reported during FLR.
Keywords: FLR, PCI transport layer, errors
Discovered in Version: 14.26.1040
Fixed in Release: 14.29.1016
2321713
Description: Fixed an issue that caused caused the device to go to dead IRISC as one of the firmware semaphores could not be released when a speed change or port state change was triggered.
Keywords: IRISC, firmware semaphore,
Discovered in Version: 14.28.1002
Fixed in Release: 14.29.1016
1979562
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the DHCP from assigning IPv6 address to the BMC during the initialization phase.
Keywords: DHCP, IPv6 address, BMC
Discovered in Version: 14.28.1002
Fixed in Release: 14.28.2006
2080917
Description: Fixed and issue that resulted in driver startup failure when working in pass-through mode and dual port devices.
Keywords: Pass-through mode, dual port devices
Discovered in Version: 14.28.1002
Fixed in Release: 14.28.2006
1911080
Description: Fixed a rare race condition that caused an erroneous write to the firmware image during certain power-down scenarios. This resulted in firmware being recognized as corrupted and prevented the adapter card from being recognized by the system due to missing valid Flash images.
Keywords: Flash images, firmware corruption
Discovered in Version: 14.24.1000
Fixed in Release: 14.28.1300
1906153
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the sent packet to hang while the device entered FLR mode.
Keywords: Driver fails to load; FLR stuck; packet hang
Discovered in Version: 14.27.1016
Fixed in Release: 14.28.1002
2108543
Description: Enabled Bar configuration bytewise by applying the write_en bitmask.
Keywords: Bytewise BAR Programming
Discovered in Version: 14.27.1016
Fixed in Release: 14.28.1002
2126484
Description: Fixed a rare case where the the device hanged while running the sw reset flow under heavy stress and with many open resources.
Keywords: sw reset
Discovered in Version: 14.27.1016
Fixed in Release: 14.28.1002
2119975
Description: Fixed low PXE performance while using the VSC to trigger the send_ring_doorbells.
Keywords: NODNIC, DOORBELL
Discovered in Version: 14.27.1016
Fixed in Release: 14.28.1002
2135671
Description: Fixed an error that prevented the completions (CQ) from being completed due to a race condition in the firmware transport error handlers, and the error stressors, where the error stressors would hang the firmware transport error handler flow.
Keywords: Error stressors; Transport flowl; driver timeout
Discovered in Version: 14.27.1016
Fixed in Release: 14.28.1002
2119135
Description: Fixed an issue that cause fragmented IP packets to drop.
Keywords: Fragmented IP packet
Discovered in Version: 14.27.1016
Fixed in Release: 14.28.1002
2107103
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the desched_threshold field from working properly.
Keywords: DCQCN
Discovered in Version: 14.27.1016
Fixed in Release: 14.28.1002
2165169
Description: Added the option to use the unicast MAC from the NC-SI cmd Set MAC Address to establish OS to BMC passthrough.
Keywords: OS to BMC passthrough
Discovered in Version: 14.27.1016
Fixed in Release: 14.28.1002
211746
Description: Fixed a firmware fatal assert that showed an IRISC HANG due to init_hca waiting on the timers flow lock release.
Keywords: Firmware assert
Discovered in Version: 14.27.1016
Fixed in Release: 14.28.1002