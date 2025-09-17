Changes and New Feature History
This section includes history of changes and new feature of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
Feature/Change
Description
14.32.1900
Security Hardening Enhancements
This release contains important reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your devices firmware to this release to improve the devices’ firmware security and reliability.
14.32.1010
Congestion Control Key
Added a Congestion Control Key to all Congestion Control MADs to authenticate that they are originated from a trusted source.
SMP Firewall
Added an SMP firewall to block the option of sending SMPs (MADS sent on QP0 from the Subnet Manager) from unauthorized hosts to prevent fake SMPs from being recognized as the SM.
Vendor Specific MADs: Class 0x9
Vendor Specific MADs Class 0x9 is no longer supported by the firmware. If case the firmware detects such MAD, the firmware will return a "NOT SUPPORTED" error to the user.
Asserts' Severity Level
Added 3 new assert filters (Health buffer, NVlog, FW trace). The assert will be exposed now if its severity level is equal to or above the new filter.
The filters are configurable by the ini file. The "Health buffer" filter is also configurable by new access register.
Rate Limit per VM instead of VM-TC
Enabled Rate Limit per VM instead of VM-TC. This capability is implemented by adding support to a new Scheduling element type: rate limit elements that will connect to the rate_limit and will share its rate limit.
Asymmetrical VFs per PF
Added support for asymmetrical VFs per PF.
To enable it:
mlxlink Support to read/write Access Registers by LID
Added 2 new MAD access registers to enable mlxlink to read/write access registers by LID (to the whole subnet).
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
14.31.1014
Using NC-SI Commands for Debugging PCI Link Failures
Implemented a new NC-SI command
Enable/Disable RDMA via the UEFI HII System Settings
Added support for Enabling/Disabling NIC and RDMA (port/partition) via the UEFI HII system settings.
Note: Values set in this option only take effect when is Ethernet mode.
Increased the Maximum Number of MSIX per VF
Increased the maximum number of MSIX per VF to 127.
Note that increasing the number of MSIX per VF (NUM_VF_MSIX) affects the configured number of VFs (NUM_OF_VFS). The firmware may reduce the configured number of MSIX per VF and/or the number of VFs with respect to maximum number of MSIX vectors supported by the device (MAX_TOTAL_MSIX).
Adaptive Routing (AR): multi_path, data_in_order
Added a new bit ("data_in_order") to query the QP and allow a process/library to detect when the AR is enabled.
flex_parser for GENEVE Hardware Offload and ICMP
Added a new flex parser to support GENEVE hardware offload and ICMP.
Non-Page-Supplier-FLR
When the non-page-supplier-FLR funcion is initiated, the firmware triggers a page event to the page supplier to indicate that all pages should be returned for the FLR function.
Pages are returned by the driver to the kernel without issuing the MANAGE_PAGES commands to the firmare.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes section.
14.30.1004
Performance: Steering
Added support for a new NV config mode
This capability is enabled using the mlxconfig parameter
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes section.
14.29.2002
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes section.
14.29.1016
Ethernet wqe_too_small Mode
Added a new counter per vPort that counts the number of packets that reached the Ethernet RQ but cannot fit into the WQE due to their large size. Additionally, we added the option to control if such packet will cause “CQE with Error” or “CQE_MOCK”.
Counters
Added support for the
Pause Frames from VFs
[Beta] Enabled the capability to allow Virtual Functions to send Pause Frames packets.
Auto-Sensing
Enabled 10/25GbE auto-sensing with 3rd party when using 10/25GbE optical cables.
Steering Dump
Hardware steering dump output used for debugging and troubleshooting.
Please see Known Issue 2213356 for its limitations.
14.28.2006
Cables
Added support for Rate-Select on SFP+ (AFBR-57F5UMZ-EP1) cables to raise 10GbE link speed.
NC-SI
Added a new NC-SI command (get_device_id) to report a unique device identifier.
NC-SI
Added new NC-SI commands (
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
14.28.1300
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
14.28.1002
Power Consumption
Added mlxconfig support for power reduction:
Resourcedump
Added the following segments, as appeared in the PRM, to the Resource Dump:
NC-SI 1.2 New Command
Implemented the following new command from NS-SI 1.2 specification:
Parallel VF init/Teardown Performance Optimization
Improved init_hca performance in Parallel Function initialization.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.