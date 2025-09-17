NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v14.32.1908
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Firmware  NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v14.32.1908  Changes and New Features

Changes and New Features

Note

SR-IOV - Virtual Functions (VF) per Port - The maximum Virtual Functions (VF) per port is 127. For further information, see RoCE Limitations.

Info

To generate PLDM packages for firmware updates, users must install and use the MFT version that corresponds with the respective firmware release.

Feature/Change

Description

14.32.1908

Security Hardening Enhancements

This release contains important reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your devices firmware to this release to improve the devices’ firmware security and reliability.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 17, 2025.
content here