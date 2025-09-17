Changes and New Features
Note
SR-IOV - Virtual Functions (VF) per Port - The maximum Virtual Functions (VF) per port is 127. For further information, see RoCE Limitations.
Info
To generate PLDM packages for firmware updates, users must install and use the MFT version that corresponds with the respective firmware release.
Feature/Change
Description
14.32.1908
Security Hardening Enhancements
This release contains important reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your devices firmware to this release to improve the devices’ firmware security and reliability.