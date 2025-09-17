On This Page
Firmware Compatible Products
The chapter contains the following sections:
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 Lx adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:
Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE
PCI Express 3.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v2.0 and v1.1
This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed below:
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
PSID
Device Description
900-9X414-0052-SN1
MCX4421A-XCHN
MT_0000000588
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP2.0; Type 1 with Host Management; 10GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; UEFI Enabled (x86; ARM)
900-9X4B0-0052-0S0
MCX4121A-XCAS
MT_2420110004
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card; 10GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
900-9X429-0014-0T0
MCX4131A-BCAT
MT_2430110027
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card; 40GbE single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
900-9X414-0013-SN2
MCX4411A-ACHN
MT_0000000501
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP2.0; Type 1 with Host Management; 25GbE single-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; UEFI Enabled
900-9X422-0053-SB0
MCX4621A-ACAB
MT_0000000238
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP 3.0; with host management; 25GbE Dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
900-9X414-0053-SN0
MCX4421A-ACUN
MT_0000000275
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP; without host management; 25GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; UEFI Enabled
900-9X4B0-0052-ST0
MCX4121A-XCHT
MT_0000000414
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card; with host management 10GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
900-9X4B0-0053-0T1
MCX4121A-ACAT
MT_2420110034
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card; 25GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
900-9X473-0015-MN0
MCX4431M-GCAN
MT_2510111032
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP with Multi-Host; 50GbE single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
900-9X414-0053-SN3
MCX4421A-ACQN
MT_2470112034
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP with Host Management; 25GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
900-9X4B0-0053-ST0
MCX4121A-ACUT
MT_0000000266
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card; 25GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; UEFI Enabled; tall bracket
900-9X473-0015-SN0
MCX4431A-GCUN
MT_0000000506
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP2.0; Type 1; with Host Management; 50GbE single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; UEFI Enabled
900-9X422-0052-SB0
MCX4621A-XCAB
MT_0000000537
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP 3.0; with host management; 10GbE Dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; Thumbscrew bracket
900-9X4B0-0012-0T1
MCX4111A-XCAT
MT_2410110004
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card; 10GbE single-port SFP28+; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
900-9X4B0-0013-ST0
MCX4111A-ACUT
MT_0000000267
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card; 25GbE single-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; UEFI Enabled; tall bracket
900-9X429-0015-0T0
MCX4131A-GCAT
MT_2430110032
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card; 50GbE single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
900-9X414-0013-SN1
MCX4411A-ACAN
MT_2450111034
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP; 25GbE single-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
900-9X414-0013-SN3
MCX4411A-ACQN
MT_2450112034
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP with Host Management; 25GbE single-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
900-9X473-0015-SN1
MCX4431A-GCAN
MT_2490111032
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP; 50GbE single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
900-9X4B0-0013-0Q0
MCX4111A-ACAT
MT_2410110034
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card; 25GbE single-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
900-9X414-0052-SN0
MCX4421A-XCQN
MT_2470110004
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP with Host Management; 10GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
900-9X414-0053-SN1
MCX4421A-ACAN
MT_2470111034
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP; 25GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; ROHS R6
900-9X414-0013-SN0
MCX4411A-ACUN
MT_0000000268
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card for OCP; without host management; 25GbE single-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; UEFI Enabled; no bracket
900-9X4B0-0053-ST2
MCX4121A-ACHT
MT_0000000647
ConnectX-4 Lx EN network interface card; with host management; 25GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; UEFI enabled;
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
Supported Version
ConnectX-4 Lx Firmware
14.32.1908 / 14.32.1900 / 14.32.1010
MLNX_OFED
5.5-1.0.3.2 / 5.4-3.0.3.0 / 5.4-1.0.3.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)
5.4-1.0.3.0 / 5.3-1.0.0.1
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
WinOF-2
2.80.50000 / 2.70.50000 / 2.60.50000
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MFT
4.18.0 / 4.17.0 / 4.16.3
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
FlexBoot
3.6.502
Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.
UEFI
14.25.17
Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.
MLNX-OS
3.9.0900 onwards
Onyx
3.9.0900 onwards
NVIDIA Quantum™ Firmware
27.2008.2102 onwards
SwitchX-IB™ Firmware
11.2008.2102 onwards
SwitchX-IB 2 Firmware
15.2008.2102 onwards
Please refer to the LinkX® Cables and Transceivers web page (http://www.mellanox.com/products/interconnect/cables-configurator.php) for the list of supported cables.
Validated and Supported 1GbE Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
1GbE
MC3208011-SX
NVIDIA Optical module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, LC-LC, SX 850nm, up to 500m
1GbE
MC3208411-T
NVIDIA module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, Base-T, up to 100m
Validated and Supported 10GbE Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
10GE
MFM1T02A-LR
NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-LR
10GE
MFM1T02A-SR
NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-SR
10GE
MAM1Q00A-QSA
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 10GbE, 40Gb/s to 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+
10GE
MC2309124-005
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 5m
10GE
MC2309124-007
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 7m
10GE
MC2309130-001
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 1m
10GE
MC2309130-002
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 2m
10GE
MC2309130-003
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 3m
10GE
MC2309130-00A
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 0.5m
10GE
MC3309124-004
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 4m
10GE
MC3309124-005
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 5m
10GE
MC3309124-006
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 6m
10GE
MC3309124-007
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 7m
10GE
MC3309130-001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m
10GE
MC3309130-002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m
10GE
MC3309130-003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m
10GE
MC3309130-00A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 0.5m
10GE
MC3309130-0A1
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m
10GE
MC3309130-0A2
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m
10GE
MCP2100-X001B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2100-X002B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2100-X003B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2101-X001B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Green Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2104-X001B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2104-X002B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2104-X003B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2104-X01AB
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2104-X02AB
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
Validated and Supported 25GbE Cables
The 25GbE cables can be supported only when connected to the MAM1Q00A-QSA28 module.
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
25GbE
MAM1Q00A-QSA28
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 25GbE, 100Gb/s to 25Gb/s, QSFP28 to SFP28
25GbE
MCP2M00-A001
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, 30AWG
25GbE
MCP2M00-A001E30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A002
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, 30AWG
25GbE
MCP2M00-A002E30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A003E26N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A003E30L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
25GbE
MCP2M00-A004E26L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
25GbE
MCP2M00-A005E26L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
25GbE
MCP2M00-A00A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, 30AWG
25GbE
MCP2M00-A00AE30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A01AE30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A02AE26N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A02AE30L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
25GbE
MFA2P10-A003
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A005
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A007
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A010
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A015
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 15m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A020
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A030
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A050
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 50m
25GbE
MMA2P00-AS
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m
25GbE
SFP25G-AOC10M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m, Aqua
25GbE
SFP25G-AOC30M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m, Aqua
25GbE
SFP25G-AOC07M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m, Aqua
25GbE
SFP25G-AOC05M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m, Aqua
25GbE
SFP25G-AOC03M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m, Aqua
25GbE
SFP25G-AOC20M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m, Aqua
25GbE
MMA2P00-AS_FF
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m
25GbE
MMA2P00-AS-SP
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m, single package
25GbE
MMA2L20-AR
NVIDIA optical transceiver, 25GbE, 25Gb/s, SFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR up to 10km
Validated and Supported 40GbE Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
40GE
MC2206128-004
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
40GE
MC2206128-005
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
40GE
MC2206130-001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
40GE
MC2206130-002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
40GE
MC2206130-003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
40GE
MC2206130-00A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
40GE
MC2210126-004
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
40GE
MC2210126-005
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
40GE
MC2210128-003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
40GE
MC2210130-001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
40GE
MC2210130-002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
40GE
MC2210310-003
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
40GE
MC2210310-005
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
40GE
MC2210310-010
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
40GE
MC2210310-015
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
40GE
MC2210310-020
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
40GE
MC2210310-030
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
40GE
MC2210310-050
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
40GE
MC2210310-100
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
40GE
MC2210411-SR4E
NVIDIA optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 850nm, up to 300m
40GE
MC2609125-005
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 5m
40GE
MC2609130-001
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1m
40GE
MC2609130-003
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m
40GE
MCP1700-B001E
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Black Pulltab
40GE
MCP1700-B002E
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Black Pulltab
40GE
MCP1700-B003E
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Black Pulltab
40GE
MCP1700-B01AE
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m, Black Pulltab
40GE
MCP1700-B02AE
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m, Black Pulltab
40GE
MMA1B00-B150D
NVIDIA transceiver, 40GbE, QSFP+, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 150m, DDMI
40GE
MCP7900-X01AA
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Blue Pulltab, customized label
40GE
MCP7904-X002A
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, customized label
40GE
MCP7904-X003A
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, customized label
40GE
MCP7904-X01AA
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label
40GE
MCP7904-X02AA
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label
40GE
MC2210511-LR4
NVIDIA Optical Module 40Gb/s FDR 10 QSFP LC-LC 1310nm LR4 up to 10km
40GE
MC6709309-005
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 5m
40GE
MC6709309-010
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 10m
40GE
MC6709309-020
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 20m
40GE
MC6709309-030
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 30m
Validated and Supported 56GbE Cables
The 56GbE cables are used to raise 40GbE link speed as the 56GbE speed is not supported.
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
56GE
MC2207126-004
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
56GE
MC2207128-003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
56GE
MC2207128-0A2
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m
56GE
MC2207130-001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
56GE
MC2207130-002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
56GE
MC2207130-00A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
56GE
MC2207130-0A1
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m
56GE
MC220731V-003
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
56GE
MC220731V-005
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
56GE
MC220731V-010
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
56GE
MC220731V-015
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
56GE
MC220731V-020
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
56GE
MC220731V-025
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m
56GE
MC220731V-030
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
56GE
MC220731V-040
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m
56GE
MC220731V-050
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
56GE
MC220731V-075
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m
56GE
MC220731V-100
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
56GE
MCP1700-F001C
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Red Pulltab
56GE
MCP1700-F001D
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Yellow Pulltab
56GE
MCP1700-F002C
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Red Pulltab
56GE
MCP1700-F002D
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Yellow Pulltab
56GE
MCP1700-F003C
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Red Pulltab
56GE
MCP1700-F003D
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Yellow Pulltab
56GE
MCP170L-F001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
56GE
MCP170L-F002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m
56GE
MCP170L-F003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
56GE
MCP170L-F00A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m
56GE
MCP170L-F01A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
10GbE
74752-9096
Dell Active DAC SFP+, Cisco PN SFP-H10GB-CU5M, Molex PN 74752-9096
10GbE
74752-9096 (SFP-H10GB-SU5M)
Cisco-Molex INC Active DAC SFP+ 5m
10GbE
74752-9521
CISCO-MOLEX SFP28/SFP+ 10G Passive copper cable
10GbE
74752-9521 (SFP-H10GB-CU5M)
Cisco 10GBASE SFP+ modules
10GbE
BN-QS-SP-CBL-5M
40G QSFP+ to 4xSFP+ DAC Breakout Direct Attach Cable 5m
10GbE
BN-QS-SP-CBL-5M
40G QSFP+ to 4xSFP+ DAC Breakout Direct Attach Cable 5m
10GbE
CAB-SFP-SFP-1M
Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 1 Meter
10GbE
CAB-SFP-SFP-1M
Arista Compatible 10G SFP+ Passive Cable 1m
10GbE
CAB-SFP-SFP-3M
Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 3 Meter
10GbE
CAB-SFP-SFP-5M
Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 5 Meter
10GbE
CAB-SFP-SFP-5M
Arista Compatible 10G SFP+ Passive Cable 5m
10GbE
FTLX1471D3BCL-ME
10GBASE-LR SFP+ 1310nm 10km DOM Transceiver Module
10GbE
FTLX1471D3BCL-ME
10GBASE-LR SFP+ 1310nm 10km DOM Transceiver Module
10GbE
FTLX8570D3BCL-C2
Cisco FET-10G 10-2566-02 FTLX8570D3BCL-C2 10Gbps Fabric Extender SFP+ Module
10GbE
FTLX8571D3BCL-ME
10gb SFP 850nm Optic Transceiver
10GbE
L45593-D178-B50
QSFP-4SFP10G-CU5M
10GbE
SFP-10G-SR
Cisco 10GBASE-SR SFP+ transceiver module for MMF, 850-nm wavelength, LC duplex connector
10GbE
SFP-H10GB-CU1M
Cisco 1-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive
10GbE
SFP-H10GB-CU3M
Cisco 3-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive
10GbE
SFP-H10GB-CU5M
Cisco 5-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive
25GbE
FTLF8536P4BCL
TRANSCEIVER 25GBE SFP SR
25GbE
LTF8507-PC07
HISENSE ACTIVE FIBER CABLE, 25GBE
25GbE
SFP-H25G-CU3M
CISCO 25GBASE-CR1 COPPER CABLE 3-METER NDCCGJ-C403
40GbE
00D5811-N13445C
IBM Cable DAC 40GbE QSFP+ to QSFP+ Passive Copper 7m
40GbE
L45593-D108-D30
PASSIVE COPPER CABLE ETH 40GBE QSFP 3M
40GbE
L45593-D118-D10
QSFP-H40G-CU1M
40GbE
QSFP-40G-SR4
Cisco 40GBASE-SR4, 4 lanes, 850 nm MMF
40GbE
QSFP-40G-SR-BD
Cisco 40GBASE-SR-BiDi, duplex MMF
40GbE
QSFP-4SFP10G-CU5M
Cisco QSFP-4SFP10G-CU5M
40GbE
QSFP-H40G-ACU10M
Cisco 40GBASE-CR4 QSFP direct-attach copper cable, 10-meter, active
40GbE
QSFP-H40G-AOC10M
Cisco 40GBase-AOC QSFP direct-attach Active Optical Cable, 10-meter
40GbE
QSFP-H40G-CU1M
Cisco 40GBASE-CR4 QSFP direct-attach copper cable, 1-meter, passive
40GbE
QSFP-H40G-CU3M
Cisco 40GBASE-CR4 QSFP direct-attach copper cable, 3-meter, passive
40GbE
QSFP-H40G-CU5M
Cisco 40GBASE-CR4 QSFP direct-attach copper cable, 5-meter, passive
100GbE
10137498-2005LF
HPE 100GbE 2m copper cable
100GbE
10137498-2010LF
HPE 100GbE 4m copper cable
100GbE
CBL-00195-02
100GbE QSFP28 to QSFP28 copper cable 3M
Tested 10/40GbE Switches
Speed
Switch Silicon
OPN # / Name
Description
Vendor
10GbE
N/A
5548UP
32x 10GbE SFP+ Switch System
Cisco
10/40GbE
N/A
7050Q
16 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Arista
10/40GbE
N/A
7050S
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Arista
10/40GbE
N/A
G8264
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Lenovo
10/40GbE
N/A
QFX3500
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Juniper
10/40GbE
N/A
S4810P-AC
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Force10
10/40GbE
N/A
3064
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Cisco
10/40GbE
N/A
8164F
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 2 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Dell
10/40GbE
N/A
S5000
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Dell
10/40GbE
N/A
3132Q
4x 10GbE SFP+ and 32 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Cisco
40GbE
N/A
7050QX
32x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Arista
40GbE
N/A
G8316
16x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Lenovo
40GbE
N/A
S6000
32x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Dell
Tested 100GbE Switches
Speed
Switch Silicon
OPN # / Name
Description
Vendor
100GbE
Spectrum-3
MSN4600-XXXX
64-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
NVIDIA
100GbE
Spectrum-2
MSN3700C-XXXX
32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
NVIDIA
100GbE
Spectrum-2
MSN3420-XXXX
48 SFP + 12 QSFP ports Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
NVIDIA
100GbE
Spectrum
MSN2410-XXXX
48-port 25GbE + 8-port 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
NVIDIA
100GbE
Spectrum
MSN2700-XXXX
32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
NVIDIA
100GbE
N/A
QFX5200-32C-32
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Juniper
100GbE
N/A
S6820-56HF
48 SFP+ + 8 QSFP Ports 100GbE Switch Ethernet
H3C
100GbE
N/A
CE6860-1-48S8CQ-EI
Huawei 100GbE Ethernet switch
Huawei
100GbE
N/A
7060CX-32S
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Arista
100GbE
N/A
3232C
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Cisco
100GbE
N/A
N9K-C9236C
36-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Cisco
100GbE
N/A
93180YC-EX
48-port 25GbE + 6-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Cisco
100GbE
N/A
T7032-IX7
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Quanta
This firmware version complies with the following Programmer’s Reference Manual:
Adapters Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 0.53 or later, which has Command Interface Revision 0x5. The command interface revision can be retrieved by means of the QUERY_FW command and is indicated by the field cmd_interface_rev.