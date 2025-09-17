Known Issues

2867868 Description: Resetting the firmware with bond configuration may lead to mkey errors in dmesg.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Bond configuration, firmware reset, mkey errors

Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016

2730077 Description: When connecting a ConnectX-4 Lx adapter card against Cisco N9K switch with Finisar module type: FTLF8536P4BCL, the linkup time in AutoNeg NO-FEC mode is up to 2min.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: AN, linkup time, Finisar module

Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016

2378593 Description: Sub 1sec firmware update (fast reset flow) is not supported when updating from previous releases to the current one. Doing so may cause network disconnection events.

Workaround: Use full reset flow for firmware upgrade/downgrade.

Keywords: Sub 1sec firmware update

Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016

2396506 Description: On systems with high PCIe latency (2us or above), lower bandwidth may be experienced.

Workaround: If such issue is observed: Enable ZTT to overcome the high latency. Run: mlxconfig -d <mst device> set ZERO_TOUCH_TUNING_ENABLE=1 Reset or power cycle the firmware for change to take effect

Keywords: Performance, ZTT

Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016

2213356 Description: The following are the Steering Dump limitations: Supported only on ConnectX-5 adapter cards

Requires passing the version (FW/Stelib/MFT) and device type to stelib

Re-format is not supported

Advanced multi-port feature is not supported – LAG/ROCE_AFFILIATION/MPFS_LB/ESW_LB (only traffic vhca <-> wire)

Packet types supported: Layer 2 Eth Layer 3 IPv4/Ipv6/Grh Layer 4 TCP/UDP/Bth/GreV0/GreV1 Tunneling VXLAN/Geneve/GREv0/Mpls

FlexParser protocols are not supported (e.g AliVxlan/VxlanGpe etc..).

Compiles only on x86

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Steering Bump

Discovered in Version: 14.29.1016

2071210 Description: mlxconfig query for the BOOT_INTERRUPT_DIS TLV shows a wrong value in the "current value" field.

Workaround: Use "next boot" indication to see the right value.

Keywords: mlxconfig

Discovered in Version: 14.27.1016

1840289 Description: Since Packet Pacing enforce max_tc value is “1”, features that require multiple TCs will not be active when this mode is available.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Packet Pacing

Discovered in Version: 14.26.1040

1796628 Description: Due to performance considerations, unicast loopback traffic will go through the NIC SX tables, and multicast loopback traffic will skip the NIC SX tables.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Performance, unicast loopback traffic, multicast loopback traffic

Discovered in Version: 14.26.1040

1699214 Description: NODNIC VF is partially tested. It is fully tested only in ConnectX-5 adapter cards.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: NODNIC VF

Discovered in Version: 14.25.1020

1689186 Description: Changing priority to TC map during traffic might cause packet drops.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: QoS

Discovered in Version: 14.25.1020

1604699 Description: Ethernet RFC 2819 counter ether_stats_oversize_pkts and Ethernet IEEE 802.3 counter a_frame_too_long_errors share the same resource. Clearing each of them will affect the other.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Counters

Discovered in Version: 14.25.1020

- Description: In Ethernet mode, at 10/40GbE speeds, only NO-FEC in Force mode is supported. Other user configurations are overridden.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Ethernet, 10GbE, 40GbE, RS-FEC

Discovered in Version: 14.25.1020

1498399 Description: If the XRC switches between SRQ/RMPs while there is an outstanding ODP on the responder XRC QP, a CQE with an error might be generated (that is not a PFAULT abort).

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: XRC SRQ/RMP ODP

Discovered in Version: 14.25.1020

1426283 Description: An mlxconfig configuration followed by the init 0 command might cause the HCA to remain in high power instead of entering the standby state. Such behavior will require a server reboot after running the mlxconfig tool.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlxconfig

Discovered in Version: 14.24.1000

1546492 Description: Executing the update_lid command while the IB port sniffer utility is active can stop the utility.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: IB Sniffer

Discovered in Version: 14.24.1000

1537898 Description: Initializing a function while the IB port sniffer utility is active can stop the utility.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: IB Sniffer

Discovered in Version: 14.24.1000

1332714/1345824 Description: The maximum “read” size of MTRC_STDB is limited to 272 Bytes.

Workaround: Set the MTRC_STDB.read_size to the maximum value of 0x110=272 Bytes

Keywords: Access register, MTRC_STDB, tracer to dmesg, fwtrace to dmesg

Discovered in Version: 14.23.1020

1408994 Description: FTE with both forward (FWD) and encapsulation (ENCAP) actions is not supported in the SX NIC Flow Table.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SX NIC Flow Table

Discovered in Version: 14.23.1020

1350794 Description: Encapsulation / Decapsulation support in steering has the following limitations: Encapsulation / Decapsulation can be open on the FDB only if all VFs are non active.

Encapsulation / Decapsulation supports single mode only: FDB / NIC. Opening tables of both types is not supported.

RoCE is supported only when no Encapsulation / Decapsulation is opened on the FDB.

Encapsulation / Decapsulation per device support:

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Steering Encapsulation / Decapsulation

Discovered in Version: 14.23.1020

1027553 Description: While using e-switch vport sVLAN stripping, the RX steering values on the sVLAN might not be accurate.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: e-sw vport sVLAN stripping, RX steering

Discovered in Version: 14.24.1000

1799917 Description: Untagged CVLAN packets in the Steering Flow Tables do not match the SVLAN tagged packets.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Steering Flow Tables, CVLAN/SVLAN packets

Discovered in Version: 14.23.1020

1355883 Description: Running the QUERY_VPORT_COUNTER command with clear bit results in discard counters being reset.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Discard counters

Discovered in Version: 14.22.1002

1277762 Description: An Ethernet multicast loopback packet is not counted (even if it is not a local loopback packet) when running the nic_receive_steering_discard command.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Ethernet multicast loopback packet

Discovered in Version: 14.22.1002

1047184 Description: RDMA resq_local_length_error and resp_remote_invalid_request counters do not function properly.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RDMA counters

Discovered in Version: 14.21.1000

1168594 Description: RoCE Dual Port Mode (a.k.a Multi-Port vHCA: MPV) is not supported in Multi-Host setups.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Multi-Port vHCA, Multi-Host