Bug Fixes History

NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v16.35.4030 LTS (2022 LTS U5)
Note

This section includes history of fixed bugs of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.

Internal Ref.

Issue

3673153

Description: Modified the TCP IPv4 flows so that the steering TIR rx_hash_symmetric field is now valid only when both the SRC and DST fields are not set to zero.

Keywords: TCP IPv4 flows

Discovered in Version: 16.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 16.35.3502

Internal Ref.

Issue

3333959

Description: Enabled ACS for single port cards.

Keywords: ACS

Discovered in Version: 16.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 16.35.3006

3303728

Description: Fixed packet loss that occurred when restarting the transmit.

Keywords: Packet loss

Discovered in Version: 16.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 16.35.3006

3336571

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented RoCE malformed packets (UDP packet with dest_port equal to RoCE well known udp_dport (0x4791)) from being counted on the vport_counter when the function disables RoCE (through MODIFY_NIC_VPORT_CONTEXT command).

Keywords: RoCE, vPort, counters

Discovered in Version: 16.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 16.35.3006

3492648

Description: Fixed a memory leakage that occurred when closing connected QPs (Type RC/UC/XRC/DC).

Keywords: Memory leakage

Discovered in Version: 16.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 16.35.3006

3498600

Description: Added a missing VLAN strip.

Keywords: VLAN

Discovered in Version: 16.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 16.35.3006

3331009

Description: Added vPort counters after creating the LAG demux table to count kernel packets reaching all the PFs participating in the LAG.

Keywords: LAG, counters, vPort

Discovered in Version: 16.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 16.35.3006

Internal Ref.

Issue

3217896

Description: Fixed RDE PATCH operation status code reported in case the property is "read-only".

Keywords: RDE

Discovered in Version: 16.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 16.35.2000

3241357

Description: Fixed an issue in MCTP-over-PCIe, where the VDM message with the type Route-to-Root Complex, the target ID was not set as 0x0.

Keywords: MCTP-over-PCIe, VDM message

Discovered in Version: 16.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 16.35.2000

Internal Ref.

Issue

3227873

Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation to LLDPTransmit properties "ManagementAddressIPv4", "ManagementAddressIPv6" and "ManagementAddressMAC" to be applied only in the first attempt but failed in the next.

Keywords: RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation

Discovered in Version: 16.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 16.35.1012

3184625

Description: Fixed an issue that caused PLDM AEN event receiver media to be changed unexpectedly and destination BDF to be overridden with garbage when some PLDM packet were received from the SMBus layer.

Keywords: PLDM AEN event receiver media

Discovered in Version: 16.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 16.35.1012

3048162

Description: Fixed the reduction flows behavior to ensure the configuration does not exceed the total number of supported functions. Bad configuration of number of VFs and SFs may lead to consume too many functions and trigger a FW assert 0x888E.

Keywords: VFs, SFs, FW assert

Discovered in Version: 16.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 16.35.1012

3147648

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented InfiniBand L2 QP from receiving RDMA traffic.

Keywords: RDMA traffic

Discovered in Version: 16.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 16.35.1012

2824427

Description: Running with a debug firmware reduces security as if token was applied.

Keywords: Debug Firmware

Discovered in Version: 16.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 16.35.1012

Internal Ref.

Issue

3134894

Description: Fixed an issue where set_flow_table_entry failed when aso_flow_meter action was used.

Keywords: ASO Flow Meter, FW Steering

Discovered in Version: 16.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 16.34.1002

3059379

Description: Added "Command Unsupported" response code in cases when running the MCTP control command "Get Vendor Defined Messages Supported", and there were no supported VDMs.

Keywords: MCTP control command

Discovered in Version: 16.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 16.34.1002

2994292

Description: Fixed a race condition occured between the duplicate read and QP commands (2RST, 2ERR and Destroy) in the signature that caused the command to hang.

Keywords: Race condition

Discovered in Version: 16.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 16.34.1002

3059082

Description: When all traffic applications sharing the same combination of are rate limited (for example by congestion control), this limit is enforced on other applications with different combinations of under the same VL. For example, requestor flows (RDMA-write) are limited to rate X, however, this rate is also enforced on a QP sending RDMA-read responses.

This firmware version prevents rate limit enforcement on traffic applications which should not be limited.

Keywords: Rate limit enforcement

Discovered in Version: 16.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 16.34.1002

Internal Ref.

Issue

2785026

Description: Fixed a rare case that caused the QP not to receive a completion.

Keywords: QP

Discovered in Version: 16.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 16.33.1048

2513453

Description: Fixed rare lanes skew issue that caused CPU to timeout in Rec.idle.

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 16.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 16.33.1048

2961149

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the card to mask some PCIe AER reporting.

Keywords: AER

Discovered in Version: 16.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 16.33.1048

2860816

Description: Fixed a wrong flow of credits blockage that prevented booting during DC cycle test.

Keywords: DC cycle test

Discovered in Version: 16.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 16.33.1048

2882943

Description: Fixed an issue with BMC medium migration from SMBUS to PCIe, and increased FIFOs to pass large packets in case of the migration.

Keywords: BMC medium migration

Discovered in Version: 16.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 16.33.1048

2860409

Description: Enabled delay drop for hairpin packets. If a hairpin QP is created with delay_drop_en enabled, the feature will be enabled across all GVMIs, based on the delay drop status.

Keywords: Hairpin delay drop

Discovered in Version: 16.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 16.33.1048

