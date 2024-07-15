Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of fixed bugs of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3673153
|
Description: Modified the TCP IPv4 flows so that the steering TIR rx_hash_symmetric field is now valid only when both the SRC and DST fields are not set to zero.
|
Keywords: TCP IPv4 flows
|
Discovered in Version: 16.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 16.35.3502
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3333959
|
Description: Enabled ACS for single port cards.
|
Keywords: ACS
|
Discovered in Version: 16.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 16.35.3006
|
3303728
|
Description: Fixed packet loss that occurred when restarting the transmit.
|
Keywords: Packet loss
|
Discovered in Version: 16.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 16.35.3006
|
3336571
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented RoCE malformed packets (UDP packet with dest_port equal to RoCE well known udp_dport (0x4791)) from being counted on the vport_counter when the function disables RoCE (through MODIFY_NIC_VPORT_CONTEXT command).
|
Keywords: RoCE, vPort, counters
|
Discovered in Version: 16.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 16.35.3006
|
3492648
|
Description: Fixed a memory leakage that occurred when closing connected QPs (Type RC/UC/XRC/DC).
|
Keywords: Memory leakage
|
Discovered in Version: 16.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 16.35.3006
|
3498600
|
Description: Added a missing VLAN strip.
|
Keywords: VLAN
|
Discovered in Version: 16.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 16.35.3006
|
3331009
|
Description: Added vPort counters after creating the LAG demux table to count kernel packets reaching all the PFs participating in the LAG.
|
Keywords: LAG, counters, vPort
|
Discovered in Version: 16.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 16.35.3006
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3217896
|
Description: Fixed RDE PATCH operation status code reported in case the property is "read-only".
|
Keywords: RDE
|
Discovered in Version: 16.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 16.35.2000
|
3241357
|
Description: Fixed an issue in MCTP-over-PCIe, where the VDM message with the type Route-to-Root Complex, the target ID was not set as 0x0.
|
Keywords: MCTP-over-PCIe, VDM message
|
Discovered in Version: 16.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 16.35.2000
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3227873
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation to LLDPTransmit properties "ManagementAddressIPv4", "ManagementAddressIPv6" and "ManagementAddressMAC" to be applied only in the first attempt but failed in the next.
|
Keywords: RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation
|
Discovered in Version: 16.34.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 16.35.1012
|
3184625
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused PLDM AEN event receiver media to be changed unexpectedly and destination BDF to be overridden with garbage when some PLDM packet were received from the SMBus layer.
|
Keywords: PLDM AEN event receiver media
|
Discovered in Version: 16.34.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 16.35.1012
|
3048162
|
Description: Fixed the reduction flows behavior to ensure the configuration does not exceed the total number of supported functions. Bad configuration of number of VFs and SFs may lead to consume too many functions and trigger a FW assert 0x888E.
|
Keywords: VFs, SFs, FW assert
|
Discovered in Version: 16.34.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 16.35.1012
|
3147648
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented InfiniBand L2 QP from receiving RDMA traffic.
|
Keywords: RDMA traffic
|
Discovered in Version: 16.34.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 16.35.1012
|
2824427
|
Description: Running with a debug firmware reduces security as if token was applied.
|
Keywords: Debug Firmware
|
Discovered in Version: 16.33.1048
|
Fixed in Release: 16.35.1012
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3134894
|
Description: Fixed an issue where set_flow_table_entry failed when aso_flow_meter action was used.
|
Keywords: ASO Flow Meter, FW Steering
|
Discovered in Version: 16.30.1004
|
Fixed in Release: 16.34.1002
|
3059379
|
Description: Added "Command Unsupported" response code in cases when running the MCTP control command "Get Vendor Defined Messages Supported", and there were no supported VDMs.
|
Keywords: MCTP control command
|
Discovered in Version: 16.30.1004
|
Fixed in Release: 16.34.1002
|
2994292
|
Description: Fixed a race condition occured between the duplicate read and QP commands (2RST, 2ERR and Destroy) in the signature that caused the command to hang.
|
Keywords: Race condition
|
Discovered in Version: 16.30.1004
|
Fixed in Release: 16.34.1002
|
3059082
|
Description: When all traffic applications sharing the same combination of
This firmware version prevents rate limit enforcement on traffic applications which should not be limited.
|
Keywords: Rate limit enforcement
|
Discovered in Version: 16.32.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 16.34.1002
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
2785026
|
Description: Fixed a rare case that caused the QP not to receive a completion.
|
Keywords: QP
|
Discovered in Version: 16.32.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 16.33.1048
|
2513453
|
Description: Fixed rare lanes skew issue that caused CPU to timeout in Rec.idle.
|
Keywords: PCIe
|
Discovered in Version: 16.32.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 16.33.1048
|
2961149
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the card to mask some PCIe AER reporting.
|
Keywords: AER
|
Discovered in Version: 16.32.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 16.33.1048
|
2860816
|
Description: Fixed a wrong flow of credits blockage that prevented booting during DC cycle test.
|
Keywords: DC cycle test
|
Discovered in Version: 16.32.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 16.33.1048
|
2882943
|
Description: Fixed an issue with BMC medium migration from SMBUS to PCIe, and increased FIFOs to pass large packets in case of the migration.
|
Keywords: BMC medium migration
|
Discovered in Version: 16.32.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 16.33.1048
|
2860409
|
Description: Enabled delay drop for hairpin packets. If a hairpin QP is created with delay_drop_en enabled, the feature will be enabled across all GVMIs, based on the delay drop status.
|
Keywords: Hairpin delay drop
|
Discovered in Version: 16.32.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 16.33.1048