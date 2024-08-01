Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v16.35.4030 LTS (2022 LTS U5)
For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref. Issue
3887726Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in VF FLR being stuck when his PF triggered the FLR as well.
Keywords: VF FLR, PF
Discovered in Version: 16.35.3006
Fixed in Release: 16.35.4030

3878507
Description: Fixed an issue that led to unexpected source UDP port in RoCE packets when the firmware ignored a non-PF driver configuration for RoCE source UDP port control (as set in SET_HCA_CAP.sw_r_roce_src_udp_port).

Keywords: UDP, RoCE

Discovered in Version: 16.35.3006

Fixed in Release: 16.35.4030
