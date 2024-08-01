Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
|Internal Ref.
|Issue
|3887726
|Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in VF FLR being stuck when his PF triggered the FLR as well.
|Keywords: VF FLR, PF
|Discovered in Version: 16.35.3006
|Fixed in Release: 16.35.4030
|
3878507
|
Description: Fixed an issue that led to unexpected source UDP port in RoCE packets when the firmware ignored a non-PF driver configuration for RoCE source UDP port control (as set in SET_HCA_CAP.sw_r_roce_src_udp_port).
|
Keywords: UDP, RoCE
|
Discovered in Version: 16.35.3006
|
Fixed in Release: 16.35.4030