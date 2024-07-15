Changes and New Feature History
This section includes history of changes and new feature of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
16.35.3502
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
16.35.3006
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
16.35.2000
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
16.35.1012
|
UDP
|
Added support for copy modify header steering action to/from the UDP field.
|
RoCE: Adaptive Timer
|
Enabled ADP timer to allow the user to configure RC or DC qp_timeout values lower than 16.
|
QoS Priority Trust Default State
|
QoS priority trust default state can now be changed using the new nvconfig below:
The values that can be used to set the default state are:
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes section.
|
16.34.1002
|
LLDP Properties Implementation on RDE
|
Added LLDPEnable, LLDPTransmit and LLDPReceive properties to the RDE Port schema implementation.
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes section.
|
16.33.1048
|
NV Configurations via the Relevant Reset Flow
|
Added pci_rescan_needed field to the MFRL access register to indicate whether a PCI rescan is needed based on the NV configurations issued by the software.
Note: If the Keep Link Up NV configuration is changed, phyless reset will be blocked.
|
MADs
|
Added a new MAD of class SMP that has the attributes hierarchy_Info as defined in the IB Specification and is used to query the hierarchy information stored on the node and the physical port.
|
ICM Pages
|
Added a new register (vhca_icm_ctrl access_reg) to enable querying and limiting the ICM pages in use.
|
XRQ QP Errors Enhancements
|
Enhanced the XRQ QP error information provided to the user in case QP goes into an error state. In such case, QUERY_QP will provide information on the syndrome type and which side caused
the error.
|
NetworkPort Schema Replacement
|
Replaced the deprecated NetworkPort schema with Port schema in NIC RDE implementation.
|
ibstat
|
Updated the ibstat status reported when the phy link is down. Now QUERY_VPORT_STATE.max_tx_speed of UPLINK will not be reported as 0 anymore.
|
SMPs
|
Disabled the option to send SMPs from unauthorized hosts.
|
Firmware Steering
|
Enabled the option to modify the ip_ecn field in the packet header in firmware steering.
|
SW Steering Cache
|
Modified the TX or RX cache invalidation behavior. TX or RX cache invalidation now does not occur automatically but only when the software performs the sync operation using the using sync_steering command.
|
Mega Allocations in Bulk Allocator Mechanism
|
Modified the maximum bulk size per single allocation from "log_table_size - log_num_unisizes", to allocate any range size, to remove limitations that HWS objects such as counters and modify arguments might encounter.
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes section.