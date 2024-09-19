On This Page
Firmware Compatible Products
The chapter contains the following sections:
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-5 adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand - SDR, QDR, FDR10, FDR, EDR
Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE
PCI Express 4.0/3.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0 v2.0 and v1.1
This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed below:
|
NVIDIA SKU
|
Legacy OPN
|
PSID
|
Device Name
|
FlexBoot
|
UEFI x86
|
UEFI ARM
|
Enable/ disable exprom Feature
|
900-9X5AZ-0053-ST4
|
MCX512A-ACUT
|
MT_0000000425
|
ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card, 10/25GbE dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, UEFI Enabled (x86/ ARM), tall bracket
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X5AZ-0053-ST5
|
MCX512A-ADAT
|
MT_0000000361
|
ConnectX®-5 Ex EN network interface card, 25GbE dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0/4.0 x8, tall bracket
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Disabled)
|
Not Present
|
Exists
|
900-9X523-0053-SB1
|
MCX562A-ACAB
|
MT_0000000241
|
ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card for OCP 3.0, with host management, 25GbE Dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) bracket
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X556-0056-SB0
|
MCX566A-CDAB
|
MT_0000000242
|
ConnectX®-5 Ex EN network interface card for OCP 3.0, with host management, 100GbE Dual-port QSFP28, PCIe4.0 x16, Internal Lock bracket
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X568-0016-SN4
|
MCX545B-CCUN
|
MT_0000000419
|
ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card for OCP2.0, Type 1, with host management, 100GbE, single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, UEFI Enabled, no bracket
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Not Present
|
Exists
|
900-9X513-0053-SN0
|
MCX542B-ACUN
|
MT_0000000427
|
ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card for OCP2.0, Type 1, with host management, 25GbE dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, UEFI Enabled (x86/ARM), no bracket Halogen free
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X5AZ-0053-ST0
|
MCX512F-ACHT
|
MT_0000000416
|
ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card, with host management, 25GbE Dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, UEFI Enabled, tall bracket
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Not Present
|
Exists
|
900-9X568-0016-SN2
|
MCX545A-CCUN
|
MT_0000000418
|
ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card for OCP2.0, Type 2, with host management, 100GbE, single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, UEFI Enabled, no bracket
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Not Present
|
Exists
|
900-9X5AD-0056-ST6
|
MCX516A-CCHT
|
MT_0000000417
|
ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card, with host management 100GbE dual-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, UEFI Enabled, tall bracket
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Not Present
|
Exists
|
900-9X556-0056-SI1
|
MCX566A-CCAI
|
MT_0000000348
|
ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card for OCP 3.0, with host management,100GbE Dual-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, Internal Lock bracket
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X5AZ-0053-0T3
|
MCX512A-ACAT
|
MT_0000000080
|
ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card, 10/25GbE dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, tall bracket, ROHS R6
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Disabled)
|
Not Present
|
Exists
|
900-9X5AD-0016-ST1
|
MCX515A-CCAT
|
MT_0000000011
|
ConnectX-5 EN network interface card, 100GbE single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Disabled)
|
Not Present
|
Exists
|
900-9X5AD-0015-ST0
|
MCX515A-GCAT
|
MT_0000000087
|
ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card, 50GbE single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Disabled)
|
Not Present
|
Exists
|
900-9X5AD-0054-ST0
|
MCX516A-BDAT
|
MT_0000000123
|
ConnectX®-5 Ex EN network interface card, 40GbE dual-port QSFP28, PCIe 4.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Disabled)
|
Not Present
|
Exists
|
900-9X5AD-0056-ST1
|
MCX516A-CCAT
|
MT_0000000012
|
ConnectX-5 EN network interface card, 100GbE dual-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Disabled)
|
Not Present
|
Exists
|
900-9X5AD-0056-ST7
|
MCX516A-CDAT
|
MT_0000000013
|
ConnectX-5 Ex EN network interface card, 100GbE dual-port QSFP28, PCIe4.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Disabled)
|
Present (Disabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X569-0054-SN0
|
MCX546A-BCAN
|
MT_0000000069
|
ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card for OCP, 40GbE dual-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, no bracket, ROHS R6
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Disabled)
|
Not Present
|
Exists
|
900-9X569-0056-SN1
|
MCX546A-CDAN
|
MT_0000000058
|
ConnectX-5 Ex network interface card for OCP; 100GbE dual-port QSFP28; PCIe4.0 x16; no bracket; ROHS R6
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Disabled)
|
Not Present
|
Exists
|
900-9X568-0016-SN1
|
MCX545A-CCAN
|
MT_0000000157
|
ConnectX-5 EN network interface card for OCP 100GbE; single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; no bracket; ROHS R6;
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Disabled)
|
Not Present
|
Exists
|
900-9X5AZ-0053-ST6
|
MCX512F-ACAT
|
MT_0000000183
|
ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card, 25GbE Dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Disabled)
|
Not Present
|
Exists
|
900-9X5AZ-0013-ST0
|
MCX511F-ACAT
|
MT_0000000182
|
ConnectX-5 EN network interface card; 25GbE single-port SFP28; PCIe4.0 x16; ROHS R6
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Disabled)
|
Not Present
|
Exists
|
900-9X513-0053-SN2
|
MCX542B-ACAN
|
MT_0000000248
|
ConnectX-5 EN network interface card for OCP; with host management; 25GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; no bracket; ROHS R6 Halogen free
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Not Present
|
Exists
|
900-9X513-0053-SN1
|
MCX542A-ACAN
|
MT_0000000167
|
ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card for OCP, with host management, 25GbE dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, no bracket, ROHS R6 Halogen free
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Disabled)
|
Not Present
|
Not Present
|
900-9X5AD-0055-ST0
|
MCX516A-GCAT
|
MT_0000000090
|
ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card, 50GbE dual-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Disabled)
|
Not Present
|
Exists
|
900-9X515-0016-MS0
|
MCX553Q-ECAS
|
MT_0000000309
|
ConnectX®-5 VPI adapter card with Multi-Host, EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE, Single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x4 on board, external connectors to 3x auxiliary cards?, Short bracket
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Disabled)
|
Not Present
|
Exists
|
900-9X568-0016-SN3
|
MCX545A-ECAN
|
MT_0000000077
|
ConnectX®-5 VPI network interface card for OCP EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE, single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, no bracket, ROHS R6
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Disabled)
|
Not Present
|
Exists
|
900-9X568-0016-SN0
|
MCX545B-ECAN
|
MT_0000000207
|
ConnectX-5 VPI network interface card for OCP; with host management; EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE; single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; no bracket; 8mm Heat Sink; ROHS R6
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Disabled)
|
Not Present
|
Exists
|
900-9X5AD-0016-ST0
|
MCX555A-ECAT
|
MT_0000000010
|
ConnectX-5 VPI adapter card, EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE, single- port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Disabled)
|
Not Present
|
Exists
|
900-9X5AD-0056-ST8
|
MCX556A-ECAT
|
MT_0000000008
|
ConnectX-5 VPI adapter card, EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE, dual-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Disabled)
|
Not Present
|
Exists
|
900-9X5AD-0056-STB
|
MCX556A-EDAT
|
MT_0000000009
|
ConnectX-5 Ex VPI adapter card, EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE,dual-port QSFP28, PCIe4.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Disabled)
|
Not Present
|
Exists
|
900-9X5AD-0056-DT1
|
MCX556M-ECAT-S25
|
MT_0000000023
|
ConnectX®-5 VPI adapter card with Multi-Host Socket Direct supporting dual-socket server, EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE, dual-port QSFP28, 2x PCIe3.0 x8, 25cm harness, tall bracket, ROHS R6
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Disabled)
|
Not Present
|
Exists
|
900-9X569-0056-SN0
|
MCX546A-EDAN
|
MT_0000000135
|
ConnectX-5 VPI network interface card for OCP; EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE dual-port QSFP28; PCIe4.0 x16; no bracket; ROHS R6
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Disabled)
|
Not Present
|
Exists
|
900-9X556-0055-MI0
|
MCX566M-GDAI
|
MT_0000000262
|
ConnectX®-5 Ex EN network interface card for OCP 3.0 with Multi-Host, with host management, 50GbE Dual-port QSFP28, PCIe 4.0/3.0 x16, Internal Lock bracket
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X5AD-0016-ST2
|
MCX515A-CCUT
|
MT_0000000519
|
ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card, 100GbE single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, UEFI Enabled (ARM, x86), tall bracket
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X5AD-0056-ST9
|
MCX556A-ECUT
|
MT_0000000504
|
ConnectX®-5 VPI adapter card, EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE, dual-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, UEFI enabled, tall bracket
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X556-0016-MI0
|
MCX565M-CDAI
|
MT_0000000347
|
ConnectX®-5 Ex EN network interface card for OCP 3.0, with Multi-Host and host management, 100GbE Single-port QSFP28, PCIe4.0 x16, Internal Lock bracket
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X556-0016-SB0
|
MCX565A-CCAB
|
MT_0000000585
|
ConnectX-5 EN network interface card for OCP 3.0; with host management; 100GbE Single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) bracket
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X568-0016-MN1
|
MCX545M-ECAN
|
MT_0000000093
|
ConnectX-5 VPI network interface card for OCP with Multi-Host; EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE; single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; no bracket; ROHS R6; Halogen free
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Not Present
|
Exists
|
900-9X568-0015-SN0
|
MCX545B-GCUN
|
MT_0000000681
|
ConnectX-5 EN network interface card for OCP2.0, Type 1, with host management, 50GbE, single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, UEFI Enabled, no bracket
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X527-0055-ST0
|
MCX514A-GCHT
|
MT_0000000679
|
ConnectX-5 EN network interface card; with host management; 40/50GbE Dual-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
|
900-9X527-0015-ST0
|
MCX513A-GCHT
|
MT_0000000678
|
ConnectX-5 EN network interface card; with host management; 40/50GbE Single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8;
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Present (Enabled)
|
Exists
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
|
Supported Version
|
ConnectX-5 Firmware
|
16.35.4030 / 16.35.3502 / 16.35.3006
|
MLNX_OFED
|
5.8-5.1.1.2 / 5.8-4.1.5.0 / 5.8-3.0.7.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)
|
5.8-5.1.1.2 / 5.8-4.1.5.0 / 5.8-3.0.7.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
WinOF-2
|
3.10.52010 / 3.10.51000 / 3.10.50000
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
MFT
|
4.22.1-417 / 4.22.1-406 / 4.22.1-307
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
FlexBoot
|
3.6.902
Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.
|
UEFI
|
14.29.15
Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.
|
MLNX-OS
|
3.10.5002 onwards
|
Cumulus
|
5.4 onwards
|
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware
|
27.2010.5108 onwards
|
SwitchX-IB Firmware
|
11.2008.2102 onwards
|
SwitchX-IB 2 Firmware
|
15.2008.2102 onwards
Validated and Supported EDR / 100Gb/s Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E001
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E001E30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E002
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E002E30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E003
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E003E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E004E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E005E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E00A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E00AE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E00BE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E01A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E01AE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E01BE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.25m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E02A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E02AE26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E001
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E003
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E005
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E010
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E015
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E020
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E030
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E050
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E100
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m
|
EDR
|
MMA1B00-E100
|
NVIDIA transceiver, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E003-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E005-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E010-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E015-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E020-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E030-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
|
EDR
|
MMA1L10-CR
|
NVIDIA Optical Transceiver, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km
|
EDR
|
MMA1L30-CM
|
NVIDIA Optical Module, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km
*Supported in cable hardware generations 1 and 2.
|
EDR
|
MMS1C10-CM
|
NVIDIA Active Optical Module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m
EDR links raise with RS-FEC.
Validated and Supported QDR Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
QDR
|
MC2206125-007
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB QDR, 40Gb/s, QSFP,7m
Validated and Supported FDR10 Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
FDR10
|
MC2206128-004
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
|
FDR10
|
MC2206128-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
FDR10
|
MC2206130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
|
FDR10
|
MC2206130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
|
FDR10
|
MC2206130-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
FDR10
|
MC2206130-00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
|
FDR10
|
MC2206310-003
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
FDR10
|
MC2206310-005
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
FDR10
|
MC2206310-010
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
|
FDR10
|
MC2206310-015
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
|
FDR10
|
MC2206310-020
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
|
FDR10
|
MC2206310-030
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
|
FDR10
|
MC2206310-050
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
|
FDR10
|
MC2206310-100
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
|
FDR10
|
MC2210411-SR4E
|
NVIDIA optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 850nm, up to 300m
Validated and Supported FDR Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
FDR
|
MC2207126-004
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
|
FDR
|
MC2207128-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
FDR
|
MC2207128-0A2
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m
|
FDR
|
MC2207130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
|
FDR
|
MC2207130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
|
FDR
|
MC2207130-00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
|
FDR
|
MC2207130-0A1
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-003
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-005
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-007
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 7m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-010
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-012
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 12m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-015
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-020
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-025
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-030
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-040
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-050
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-075
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-100
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
|
FDR
|
MCP1700-F001C
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Red Pulltab
|
FDR
|
MCP1700-F001D
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Yellow Pulltab
|
FDR
|
MCP1700-F002C
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Red Pulltab
|
FDR
|
MCP1700-F002D
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Yellow Pulltab
|
FDR
|
MCP1700-F003C
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Red Pulltab
|
FDR
|
MCP1700-F003D
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Yellow Pulltab
|
FDR
|
MCP170L-F001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
|
FDR
|
MCP170L-F002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m
|
FDR
|
MCP170L-F003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
FDR
|
MCP170L-F00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m
|
FDR
|
MCP170L-F01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m
|
FDR
|
MMA1B00-F030D
|
NVIDIA transceiver, FDR, QSFP+, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 30m, DDMI
|
FDR
|
MC2210511-LR4
|
NVIDIA optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km
Validated and Supported 200GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V001E30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V002E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V003E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 3m, black pulltab, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V00AE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V01AE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V02AE26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V00AE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
Validated and Supported 100GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C001
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C001E30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C002
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C002E30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C003
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3m 28AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C003E26N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C003E30L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C005E26L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C00A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 0.5m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C00AE30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C00BE30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C01A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1.5m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C01AE30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C02A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2.5m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C02AE26N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C02AE30L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28,2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C03A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3.5m 26AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-E001
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-E002
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-E003
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-E01A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-E02A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A001R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A001R30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A002R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A002R30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A003R26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A003R30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A005R26L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A01AR
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs,1.5m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A01AR30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A02AR26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A02AR30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A02ARLZ
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, LSZH, Colored, 28AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A03AR26L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G001
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G001R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G001R30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G002R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G002R30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G003R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 3m, 28AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G003R26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G003R30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G004R26L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 4m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G01AR
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1.5m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G01AR30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G02AR
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2.5m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G02AR26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G02AR30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C003
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C005
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C010
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C015
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C020
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C030
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C050
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C100
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A20-C003
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A20-C005
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 5m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A20-C010
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 10m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A20-C020
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 20m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C003
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C005
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C010
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 10m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C015
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 15m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C020
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 20m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C030
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 30m
|
100GbE
|
MMA1B00-C100D
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI
|
100GbE
|
MMA1L10-CR
|
NVIDIA optical transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km
Note: Only revision A2 and above.
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C001-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C002-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 2m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C003-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C005-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C007-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 7m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C010-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C015-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C020-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C030-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C050-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
|
100GbE
|
MMA1L30-CM
|
NVIDIA optical module, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km
|
100GbE
|
MMS1C10-CM
|
NVIDIA active optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m
|
100GbE
|
MMS1V70-CM
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, DR1
Validated and Supported 56GbE Cables
The 56GbE cables are used to raise 40GbE link speed as the 56GbE speed is not supported.
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
56GE
|
MC2207126-004
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
|
56GE
|
MC2207128-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
56GE
|
MC2207128-0A2
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m
|
56GE
|
MC2207130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
|
56GE
|
MC2207130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
|
56GE
|
MC2207130-00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
|
56GE
|
MC2207130-0A1
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-003
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-005
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-010
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-015
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-020
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-025
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-030
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-040
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-050
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-075
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m
|
56GE
|
MC220731V-100
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
|
56GE
|
MCP1700-F001C
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Red Pulltab
|
56GE
|
MCP1700-F001D
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Yellow Pulltab
|
56GE
|
MCP1700-F002C
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Red Pulltab
|
56GE
|
MCP1700-F002D
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Yellow Pulltab
|
56GE
|
MCP1700-F003C
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Red Pulltab
|
56GE
|
MCP1700-F003D
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Yellow Pulltab
|
56GE
|
MCP170L-F001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
|
56GE
|
MCP170L-F002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m
|
56GE
|
MCP170L-F003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
56GE
|
MCP170L-F00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m
|
56GE
|
MCP170L-F01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m
Validated and Supported 40GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
40GE
|
MC2206128-004
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
|
40GE
|
MC2206128-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
40GE
|
MC2206130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
|
40GE
|
MC2206130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
|
40GE
|
MC2206130-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
40GE
|
MC2206130-00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
|
40GE
|
MC2210126-004
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
|
40GE
|
MC2210126-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
40GE
|
MC2210128-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
40GE
|
MC2210130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
|
40GE
|
MC2210130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-003
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-005
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-010
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-015
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-020
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-030
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-050
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
|
40GE
|
MC2210310-100
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
|
40GE
|
MC2210411-SR4E
|
NVIDIA optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 850nm, up to 300m
|
40GE
|
MC2609125-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 5m
|
40GE
|
MC2609130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1m
|
40GE
|
MC2609130-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m
|
40GE
|
MCP1700-B001E
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Black Pulltab
|
40GE
|
MCP1700-B002E
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Black Pulltab
|
40GE
|
MCP1700-B003E
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Black Pulltab
|
40GE
|
MCP1700-B01AE
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m, Black Pulltab
|
40GE
|
MCP1700-B02AE
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m, Black Pulltab
|
40GE
|
MMA1B00-B150D
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 40GbE, QSFP+, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 150m, DDMI
|
40GE
|
MCP7900-X01AA
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Blue Pulltab, customized label
|
40GE
|
MCP7904-X002A
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, customized label
|
40GE
|
MCP7904-X003A
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, customized label
|
40GE
|
MCP7904-X01AA
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label
|
40GE
|
MCP7904-X02AA
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label
|
40GE
|
MC2210511-LR4
|
NVIDIA Optical Module 40Gb/s FDR 10 QSFP LC-LC 1310nm LR4 up to 10km
|
40GE
|
MC6709309-005
|
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 5m
|
40GE
|
MC6709309-010
|
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 10m
|
40GE
|
MC6709309-020
|
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 20m
|
40GE
|
MC6709309-030
|
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 30m
Validated and Supported 25GbE Cables
The 25GbE cables can be supported only when connected to the MAM1Q00A-QSA28 module.
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
25GbE
|
MAM1Q00A-QSA28
|
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 25GbE, 100Gb/s to 25Gb/s, QSFP28 to SFP28
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A001
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, 30AWG
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A001E30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A002
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, 30AWG
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A002E30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A003E26N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A003E30L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A004E26L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A005E26L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A00A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, 30AWG
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A00AE30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A01AE30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A02AE26N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A02AE30L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A003
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A005
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A007
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A010
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A015
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 15m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A020
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A030
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A050
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 50m
|
25GbE
|
MMA2P00-AS
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m
|
25GbE
|
SFP25G-AOC10M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m, Aqua
|
25GbE
|
SFP25G-AOC30M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m, Aqua
|
25GbE
|
SFP25G-AOC07M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m, Aqua
|
25GbE
|
SFP25G-AOC05M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m, Aqua
|
25GbE
|
SFP25G-AOC03M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m, Aqua
|
25GbE
|
SFP25G-AOC20M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m, Aqua
|
25GbE
|
MMA2P00-AS_FF
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m
|
25GbE
|
MMA2P00-AS-SP
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m, single package
|
25GbE
|
MMA2L20-AR
|
NVIDIA optical transceiver, 25GbE, 25Gb/s, SFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR up to 10km
Validated and Supported 10GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
10GE
|
MFM1T02A-LR
|
NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-LR
|
10GE
|
MFM1T02A-SR
|
NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-SR
|
10GE
|
MAM1Q00A-QSA
|
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 10GbE, 40Gb/s to 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+
|
10GE
|
MC2309124-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 5m
|
10GE
|
MC2309124-007
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 7m
|
10GE
|
MC2309130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 1m
|
10GE
|
MC2309130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 2m
|
10GE
|
MC2309130-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 3m
|
10GE
|
MC2309130-00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 0.5m
|
10GE
|
MC3309124-004
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 4m
|
10GE
|
MC3309124-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 5m
|
10GE
|
MC3309124-006
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 6m
|
10GE
|
MC3309124-007
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 7m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 0.5m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-0A1
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m
|
10GE
|
MC3309130-0A2
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m
|
10GE
|
MCP2100-X001B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2100-X002B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2100-X003B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2101-X001B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Green Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2104-X001B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2104-X002B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2104-X003B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2104-X01AB
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MCP2104-X02AB
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
Validated and Supported 1GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
1GbE
|
MC3208011-SX
|
NVIDIA Optical module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, LC-LC, SX 850nm, up to 500m
|
1GbE
|
MC3208411-T
|
NVIDIA module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, Base-T, up to 100m
|Speed
|Cable OPN
|Description
|
10GbE
|
BN-QS-SP-CBL-5M
|
40G QSFP+ to 4xSFP+ DAC Breakout Direct Attach Cable 5m
|
10GbE
|
BN-QS-SP-CBL-5M
|
40G QSFP+ to 4xSFP+ DAC Breakout Direct Attach Cable 5m
|
10GbE
|
CAB-SFP-SFP-1M
|
Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 1 Meter
|
10GbE
|
CAB-SFP-SFP-3M
|
Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 3 Meter
|
10GbE
|
CAB-SFP-SFP-5M
|
Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 5 Meter
|
10GbE
|
FTLX1471D3BCL-ME
|
10GBASE-LR SFP+ 1310nm 10km DOM Transceiver Module
|
10GbE
|
FTLX8571D3BCL-ME
|
10gb SFP 850nm Optic Transceiver
|
10GbE
|
L45593-D178-B50
|
QSFP-4SFP10G-CU5M
|
10GbE
|
SFP-10G-SR
|
Cisco 10GBASE-SR SFP+ transceiver module for MMF, 850-nm wavelength, LC duplex connector
|
10GbE
|
SFP-H10GB-ACU10M
|
Cisco 10GBASE-CR1 Active Copper Cable 10-meter
|
10GbE
|
SFP-H10GB-ACU7M
|
Cisco 10GBASE-CR1 Active Copper Cable 7-meter
|
10GbE
|
SFP-H10GB-CU1M
|
Cisco 1-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive
|
10GbE
|
SFP-H10GB-CU3M
|
Cisco 3-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive
|
10GbE
|
SFP-H10GB-CU4M
|
Cisco 10GBASE-CR1 Copper Cable 4-meter
|
10GbE
|
SFP-H10GB-CU5M
|
Cisco 5-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive
|25GbE
|FTLF8536P4BCL
|TRANSCEIVER 25GBE SFP SR
|
25GbE
|
SFP-25G-AOC5M
|
Cisco 25GBASE-AOC Active Optical Cable 5-meter
|
25GbE
|
SFP-25G-AOC7M
|
Cisco 25GBASE-AOC Active Optical Cable 7-meter
|
25GbE
|
SFP-H25G-CU1M
|
25GBASE-CR1 Copper Cable 1-meter
|
25GbE
|
SFP-H25G-CU2.5M
|
Cisco 25GBASE-CR1 Copper Cable 2.5-meter
|
25GbE
|
SFP-H25G-CU2M
|
25GBASE-CR1 Copper Cable 2-meter
|
25GbE
|
SFP-H25G-CU3M
|
Cisco 25GBASE-CR1 Copper Cable 3-meter
|
25GbE
|
SFP-H25G-CU4M
|
Cisco 25GBASE-CR1 Copper Cable 4-meter
|
40GbE
|
2231254-2
|
PASSIVE COPPER CABLE ETH 40GBE QSFP 3M
|
40GbE
|
QSFP-40G-SR4
|
Cisco 40GBASE-SR4, 4 lanes, 850 nm MMF
|
40GbE
|
QSFP-40G-SR-BD
|
Cisco 40GBASE-SR-BiDi, duplex MMF
|
40GbE
|
QSFP-4SFP10G-CU5M
|
PASSIVE COPPER SPLITTER CABLE ETH 40GBE TO 4X10GBE 5M
|
40GbE
|
QSFP-H40G-ACU10M
|
Cisco 40GBASE-CR4 QSFP direct-attach copper cable, 10-meter, active
|
40GbE
|
QSFP-H40G-AOC10M
|
Cisco 40GBase-AOC QSFP direct-attach Active Optical Cable, 10-meter
|
40GbE
|
QSFP-H40G-CU5M
|
PASSIVE COPPER CABLE ETH 40GBE QSFP 5M
|
56GbE
|
FTL414QB2N-E5
|
Finisar FTL414QB2N-E5 56Gb 850nm 100m QSFP+ Transceiver Module ARK
|
100GbE
|
CAB-Q-Q-100GbE-3M
|
Passive 3 meter , QSFP+ to QSFP+ QSFP100 TWINAX 103.125Gbps-CR4
|
100GbE
|
FTLF8519P3BTL-N1
|
1000BASE-SX and 2G Fibre Channel (2GFC) 500m Industrial Temperature SFP Optical Transceiver
|
100GbE
|
QSFP-100G-AOC5M
|
Cisco 100GBASE QSFP Active Optical Cables 5-meter
|
100GbE
|
QSFP-100G-AOC7M
|
Cisco 100GBASE QSFP Active Optical Cables 7-meter
|
100GbE
|
QSFP-100G-CU3M
|
Cisco 100GBASE-CR4 Passive Copper Cable 3-meter
|
100GbE
|
QSFP-100G-CU5M
|
Cisco 100GBASE-CR4 Passive Copper Cable 5-meter
|
100GbE
|
QSFP-100G-SR4-S
|
Cisco 100GBASE SR4 QSFP Transceiver, MPO, 100m over OM4 MMF
|
100GbE
|
QSFP-40/100-SRBD
|
Cisco 100G and 40GBASE SR-BiDi QSFP Transceiver, LC, 100m OM4 MMF
|
100GbE
|
SO-QSFP28-LR4
|
QSFP28, 100GBase, 1310nm, SM, DDM, 10km, LC
|
100GbE
|
TR-FC13L-N00
|
100G QSFP28 Optical Transceivers, QSFP28 LR4 (10km)
|
100GbE
|
FTLC9152RGPL
|
100G 100M QSFP28 SWDM4 OPT TRANS
Tested EDR / 100Gb/s Switches
|
Speed
|
Switch Silicon
|
OPN # / Name
|
Description
|
Vendor
|
EDR
|
Switch-IB
|
MSB7790-XXX
|
36-port Unmanaged EDR 100Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems
|
NVIDIA
|
EDR
|
Switch-IB
|
MSB7700-XXX
|
36-port Managed EDR 100Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems
|
NVIDIA
|
EDR
|
Switch-IB 2
|
MSB7800-XXX
|
36-port Managed EDR 100Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems
|
NVIDIA
Tested FDR Switches
|
Speed
|
Switch Silicon
|
OPN # / Name
|
Description
|
Vendor
|
FDR
|
SwitchX-2
|
MSX6036F-1SFS
|
36 QSFP+ port Unmanaged FDR InfiniBand Switch Systems
|
Mellanox
Tested 100GbE Switches
|
Speed
|
Switch Silicon
|
OPN # / Name
|
Description
|
Vendor
|
100GbE
|
Spectrum-3
|
MSN4600-XXXX
|
64-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
|
100GbE
|
Spectrum-2
|
MSN3700C-XXXX
|
32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
|
100GbE
|
Spectrum-2
|
MSN3420-XXXX
|
48 SFP + 12 QSFP ports Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
|
100GbE
|
Spectrum
|
MSN2410-XXXX
|
48-port 25GbE + 8-port 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
|
100GbE
|
Spectrum
|
MSN2700-XXXX
|
32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
QFX5200-32C-32
|
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Juniper
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
S6820-56HF
|
48 SFP+ + 8 QSFP Ports 100GbE Switch Ethernet
|
H3C
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
CE6860-1-48S8CQ-EI
|
Huawei 100GbE Ethernet switch
|
Huawei
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
7060CX-32S
|
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Arista
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
3232C
|
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Cisco
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
N9K-C9236C
|
36-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Cisco
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
93180YC-EX
|
48-port 25GbE + 6-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Cisco
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
T7032-IX7
|
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Quanta
Tested 10/40GbE Switches
|
Speed
|
Switch Silicon
|
OPN # / Name
|
Description
|
Vendor
|
10GbE
|
N/A
|
5548UP
|
32x 10GbE SFP+ Switch System
|
Cisco
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
7050Q
|
16 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Arista
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
7050S
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Arista
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
G8264
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Lenovo
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
QFX3500
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Juniper
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
S4810P-AC
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Force10
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
3064
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Cisco
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
8164F
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 2 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Dell
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
S5000
|
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Dell
|
10/40GbE
|
N/A
|
3132Q
|
4x 10GbE SFP+ and 32 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Cisco
|
40GbE
|
N/A
|
7050QX
|
32x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Arista
|
40GbE
|
N/A
|
G8316
|
16x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Lenovo
|
40GbE
|
N/A
|
S6000
|
32x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
|
Dell
This firmware version complies with the following Programmer’s Reference Manual:
Adapters Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 0.53 or later, which has Command Interface Revision 0x5. The command interface revision can be retrieved by means of the QUERY_FW command and is indicated by the field cmd_interface_rev.