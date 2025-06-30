Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of fixed bugs of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
Internal Ref.
Issue
4148358
Description: Fixed the MPLS packets discards flow when the GLOBAL pause capability is disabled.
Keywords: Global Pause
Discovered in Version: 16.35.4030
Fixed in Release: 16.35.4506
4149392
Description: Added address validation in MLNX OEM CMD 0x0032 (get debug info) to be 4-bytes aligned.
Keywords: Address validation, 0x0032
Discovered in Version: 16.35.4030
Fixed in Release: 16.35.4506
Internal Ref.
Issue
3887726
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in VF FLR being stuck when his PF triggered the FLR as well.
Keywords: VF FLR, PF
Discovered in Version: 16.35.3006
Fixed in Release: 16.35.4030
3878507
Description: Fixed an issue that led to unexpected source UDP port in RoCE packets when the firmware ignored a non-PF driver configuration for RoCE source UDP port control (as set in SET_HCA_CAP.sw_r_roce_src_udp_port).
Keywords: UDP, RoCE
Discovered in Version: 16.35.3006
Fixed in Release: 16.35.4030
Internal Ref.
Issue
3673153
Description: Modified the TCP IPv4 flows so that the steering TIR rx_hash_symmetric field is now valid only when both the SRC and DST fields are not set to zero.
Keywords: TCP IPv4 flows
Discovered in Version: 16.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 16.35.3502
Internal Ref.
Issue
3333959
Description: Enabled ACS for single port cards.
Keywords: ACS
Discovered in Version: 16.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 16.35.3006
3303728
Description: Fixed packet loss that occurred when restarting the transmit.
Keywords: Packet loss
Discovered in Version: 16.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 16.35.3006
3336571
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented RoCE malformed packets (UDP packet with dest_port equal to RoCE well known udp_dport (0x4791)) from being counted on the vport_counter when the function disables RoCE (through MODIFY_NIC_VPORT_CONTEXT command).
Keywords: RoCE, vPort, counters
Discovered in Version: 16.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 16.35.3006
3492648
Description: Fixed a memory leakage that occurred when closing connected QPs (Type RC/UC/XRC/DC).
Keywords: Memory leakage
Discovered in Version: 16.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 16.35.3006
3498600
Description: Added a missing VLAN strip.
Keywords: VLAN
Discovered in Version: 16.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 16.35.3006
3331009
Description: Added vPort counters after creating the LAG demux table to count kernel packets reaching all the PFs participating in the LAG.
Keywords: LAG, counters, vPort
Discovered in Version: 16.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 16.35.3006
Internal Ref.
Issue
3217896
Description: Fixed RDE PATCH operation status code reported in case the property is "read-only".
Keywords: RDE
Discovered in Version: 16.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 16.35.2000
3241357
Description: Fixed an issue in MCTP-over-PCIe, where the VDM message with the type Route-to-Root Complex, the target ID was not set as 0x0.
Keywords: MCTP-over-PCIe, VDM message
Discovered in Version: 16.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 16.35.2000
Internal Ref.
Issue
3227873
Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation to
Keywords: RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation
Discovered in Version: 16.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 16.35.1012
3184625
Description: Fixed an issue that caused PLDM AEN event receiver media to be changed unexpectedly and destination BDF to be overridden with garbage when some PLDM packet were received from the SMBus layer.
Keywords: PLDM AEN event receiver media
Discovered in Version: 16.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 16.35.1012
3048162
Description: Fixed the reduction flows behavior to ensure the configuration does not exceed the total number of supported functions. Bad configuration of number of VFs and SFs may lead to consume too many functions and trigger a FW assert 0x888E.
Keywords: VFs, SFs, FW assert
Discovered in Version: 16.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 16.35.1012
3147648
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented InfiniBand L2 QP from receiving RDMA traffic.
Keywords: RDMA traffic
Discovered in Version: 16.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 16.35.1012
2824427
Description: Running with a debug firmware reduces security as if token was applied.
Keywords: Debug Firmware
Discovered in Version: 16.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 16.35.1012
Internal Ref.
Issue
3134894
Description: Fixed an issue where
Keywords: ASO Flow Meter, FW Steering
Discovered in Version: 16.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 16.34.1002
3059379
Description: Added "Command Unsupported" response code in cases when running the MCTP control command "Get Vendor Defined Messages Supported", and there were no supported VDMs.
Keywords: MCTP control command
Discovered in Version: 16.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 16.34.1002
2994292
Description: Fixed a race condition occured between the duplicate read and QP commands (2RST, 2ERR and Destroy) in the signature that caused the command to hang.
Keywords: Race condition
Discovered in Version: 16.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 16.34.1002
3059082
Description: When all traffic applications sharing the same combination of
This firmware version prevents rate limit enforcement on traffic applications which should not be limited.
Keywords: Rate limit enforcement
Discovered in Version: 16.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 16.34.1002
Internal Ref.
Issue
2785026
Description: Fixed a rare case that caused the QP not to receive a completion.
Keywords: QP
Discovered in Version: 16.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 16.33.1048
2513453
Description: Fixed rare lanes skew issue that caused CPU to timeout in Rec.idle.
Keywords: PCIe
Discovered in Version: 16.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 16.33.1048
2961149
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the card to mask some PCIe AER reporting.
Keywords: AER
Discovered in Version: 16.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 16.33.1048
2860816
Description: Fixed a wrong flow of credits blockage that prevented booting during DC cycle test.
Keywords: DC cycle test
Discovered in Version: 16.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 16.33.1048
2882943
Description: Fixed an issue with BMC medium migration from SMBUS to PCIe, and increased FIFOs to pass large packets in case of the migration.
Keywords: BMC medium migration
Discovered in Version: 16.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 16.33.1048
2860409
Description: Enabled delay drop for hairpin packets. If a hairpin QP is created with delay_drop_en enabled, the feature will be enabled across all GVMIs, based on the delay drop status.
Keywords: Hairpin delay drop
Discovered in Version: 16.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 16.33.1048