NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v16.35.4554 LTS
Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.
Internal Ref.
Issue
3874261
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the firmware from scanning the correct CQs for the PF after the FW entered into the CQ recovery mode., thus resulting in CQs for the PF not being recovered.
Keywords: Stuck CQs, Windows Driver
Discovered in Version: 16.35.4030
Fixed in Release: 16.35.4554
4242566
Description: Enhanced performance of firmware exception path handling to better support increased numbers of configured SR-IOV instances.
Keywords: SRI-OV
Discovered in Version: 16.35.4030
Fixed in Release: 16.35.4554