Changes and New Feature History
This section includes history of changes and new feature of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
Feature/Change
Description
16.35.4506
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Feature/Change
Description
16.35.4030
RNR on Downtime
Added support for postponing QP timeout "retry exceeded" errors for traffic directed at specific destinations. This new capability prevents broken connections for destinations in downtime because of live migration.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Feature/Change
Description
16.35.3502
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Feature/Change
Description
16.35.3006
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Feature/Change
Description
16.35.2000
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Feature/Change
Description
16.35.1012
UDP
Added support for copy modify header steering action to/from the UDP field.
RoCE: Adaptive Timer
Enabled ADP timer to allow the user to configure RC or DC qp_timeout values lower than 16.
QoS Priority Trust Default State
QoS priority trust default state can now be changed using the new nvconfig below:
The values that can be used to set the default state are:
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes section.
16.34.1002
LLDP Properties Implementation on RDE
Added LLDPEnable, LLDPTransmit and LLDPReceive properties to the RDE Port schema implementation.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes section.
16.33.1048
NV Configurations via the Relevant Reset Flow
Added
Note: If the Keep Link Up NV configuration is changed, phyless reset will be blocked.
MADs
Added a new MAD of class SMP that has the attributes
ICM Pages
Added a new register (
XRQ QP Errors Enhancements
Enhanced the XRQ QP error information provided to the user in case QP goes into an error state. In such case, QUERY_QP will provide information on the syndrome type and which side caused
the error.
NetworkPort Schema Replacement
Replaced the deprecated NetworkPort schema with Port schema in NIC RDE implementation.
ibstat
Updated the ibstat status reported when the phy link is down. Now
SMPs
Disabled the option to send SMPs from unauthorized hosts.
Firmware Steering
Enabled the option to modify the
SW Steering Cache
Modified the TX or RX cache invalidation behavior. TX or RX cache invalidation now does not occur automatically but only when the software performs the sync operation using the using sync_steering command.
Mega Allocations in Bulk Allocator Mechanism
Modified the maximum bulk size per single allocation from
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes section.