What can I help you with?
NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v16.35.4554 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Firmware  NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v16.35.4554 LTS  Changes and New Features

On This Page

Changes and New Features

Important Notes

Note

SR-IOV - Virtual Functions (VF) per Port - The maximum Virtual Functions (VF) per port is 127. For further information, see Known Issues.

Note

It is recommended to enable the "above 4G decoding" BIOS setting for features that require a large amount of PCIe resources (e.g., SR-IOV with numerous VFs, PCIe Emulated Switch, Large BAR Requests).

Note

When upgrading or changing the configuration on multi-host adapter cards, for the changes to take effect, PCIe restart must be simultaneously sent from both hosts (servers).

To do so, perform the following:

1. Shut down the server with the auxiliary card.

2. Shut down the server with the primary card.

3. Bring back the server with the primary card.

4. Bring back the server with the auxiliary card.

Note

Security Hardening Enhancements: This release contains important reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your devices' firmware to this release to improve the devices’ firmware security and reliability.

Info

To generate PLDM packages for firmware updates, users must install and use the MFT version that corresponds with the respective firmware release.

Feature/Change

Description

16.35.4554

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

Unsupported Features and Commands

Unsupported Features

The following advanced feature are unsupported in the current firmware version:

  • The following service types:

    • SyncUMR

    • Mellanox transport

    • RAW IPv6

  • INT-A not supported for EQs only MSI-X

  • PCI VPD write flow (RO flow supported)

  • Streaming Receive Queue (STRQ) and collapsed CQ

  • Subnet Manager (SM) on VFs

  • RoCE LAG in Multi-Host/Socket-Direct

Unsupported Commands

  • QUERY_MAD_DEMUX

  • SET_MAD_DEMUX

  • CREATE_RQ - MEMORY_RQ_RMP

  • MODIFY_LAG_ASYNC_EVENT
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jun 30, 2025.
content here