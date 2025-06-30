Firmware Compatible Products

On This Page
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-5 adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand - SDR, QDR, FDR10, FDR, EDR
Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE
PCI Express 4.0/3.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0 v2.0 and v1.1
This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed below:
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
PSID
Device Name
FlexBoot
UEFI x86
UEFI ARM
Enable/ disable exprom Feature
900-9X5AZ-0053-ST4
MCX512A-ACUT
MT_0000000425
ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card, 10/25GbE dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, UEFI Enabled (x86/ ARM), tall bracket
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X5AZ-0053-ST5
MCX512A-ADAT
MT_0000000361
ConnectX®-5 Ex EN network interface card, 25GbE dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0/4.0 x8, tall bracket
Present (Enabled)
Present (Disabled)
Not Present
Exists
900-9X523-0053-SB1
MCX562A-ACAB
MT_0000000241
ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card for OCP 3.0, with host management, 25GbE Dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) bracket
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X556-0056-SB0
MCX566A-CDAB
MT_0000000242
ConnectX®-5 Ex EN network interface card for OCP 3.0, with host management, 100GbE Dual-port QSFP28, PCIe4.0 x16, Internal Lock bracket
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X568-0016-SN4
MCX545B-CCUN
MT_0000000419
ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card for OCP2.0, Type 1, with host management, 100GbE, single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, UEFI Enabled, no bracket
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Not Present
Exists
900-9X513-0053-SN0
MCX542B-ACUN
MT_0000000427
ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card for OCP2.0, Type 1, with host management, 25GbE dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, UEFI Enabled (x86/ARM), no bracket Halogen free
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X5AZ-0053-ST0
MCX512F-ACHT
MT_0000000416
ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card, with host management, 25GbE Dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, UEFI Enabled, tall bracket
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Not Present
Exists
900-9X568-0016-SN2
MCX545A-CCUN
MT_0000000418
ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card for OCP2.0, Type 2, with host management, 100GbE, single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, UEFI Enabled, no bracket
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Not Present
Exists
900-9X5AD-0056-ST6
MCX516A-CCHT
MT_0000000417
ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card, with host management 100GbE dual-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, UEFI Enabled, tall bracket
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Not Present
Exists
900-9X556-0056-SI1
MCX566A-CCAI
MT_0000000348
ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card for OCP 3.0, with host management,100GbE Dual-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, Internal Lock bracket
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X5AZ-0053-0T3
MCX512A-ACAT
MT_0000000080
ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card, 10/25GbE dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x8, tall bracket, ROHS R6
Present (Enabled)
Present (Disabled)
Not Present
Exists
900-9X5AD-0016-ST1
MCX515A-CCAT
MT_0000000011
ConnectX-5 EN network interface card, 100GbE single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6
Present (Enabled)
Present (Disabled)
Not Present
Exists
900-9X5AD-0015-ST0
MCX515A-GCAT
MT_0000000087
ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card, 50GbE single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6
Present (Enabled)
Present (Disabled)
Not Present
Exists
900-9X5AD-0054-ST0
MCX516A-BDAT
MT_0000000123
ConnectX®-5 Ex EN network interface card, 40GbE dual-port QSFP28, PCIe 4.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6
Present (Enabled)
Present (Disabled)
Not Present
Exists
900-9X5AD-0056-ST1
MCX516A-CCAT
MT_0000000012
ConnectX-5 EN network interface card, 100GbE dual-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6
Present (Enabled)
Present (Disabled)
Not Present
Exists
900-9X5AD-0056-ST7
MCX516A-CDAT
MT_0000000013
ConnectX-5 Ex EN network interface card, 100GbE dual-port QSFP28, PCIe4.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6
Present (Enabled)
Present (Disabled)
Present (Disabled)
Exists
900-9X569-0054-SN0
MCX546A-BCAN
MT_0000000069
ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card for OCP, 40GbE dual-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, no bracket, ROHS R6
Present (Enabled)
Present (Disabled)
Not Present
Exists
900-9X569-0056-SN1
MCX546A-CDAN
MT_0000000058
ConnectX-5 Ex network interface card for OCP; 100GbE dual-port QSFP28; PCIe4.0 x16; no bracket; ROHS R6
Present (Enabled)
Present (Disabled)
Not Present
Exists
900-9X568-0016-SN1
MCX545A-CCAN
MT_0000000157
ConnectX-5 EN network interface card for OCP 100GbE; single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; no bracket; ROHS R6;
Present (Enabled)
Present (Disabled)
Not Present
Exists
900-9X5AZ-0053-ST6
MCX512F-ACAT
MT_0000000183
ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card, 25GbE Dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6
Present (Enabled)
Present (Disabled)
Not Present
Exists
900-9X5AZ-0013-ST0
MCX511F-ACAT
MT_0000000182
ConnectX-5 EN network interface card; 25GbE single-port SFP28; PCIe4.0 x16; ROHS R6
Present (Enabled)
Present (Disabled)
Not Present
Exists
900-9X513-0053-SN2
MCX542B-ACAN
MT_0000000248
ConnectX-5 EN network interface card for OCP; with host management; 25GbE dual-port SFP28; PCIe3.0 x8; no bracket; ROHS R6 Halogen free
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Not Present
Exists
900-9X513-0053-SN1
MCX542A-ACAN
MT_0000000167
ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card for OCP, with host management, 25GbE dual-port SFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, no bracket, ROHS R6 Halogen free
Present (Enabled)
Present (Disabled)
Not Present
Not Present
900-9X5AD-0055-ST0
MCX516A-GCAT
MT_0000000090
ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card, 50GbE dual-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6
Present (Enabled)
Present (Disabled)
Not Present
Exists
900-9X515-0016-MS0
MCX553Q-ECAS
MT_0000000309
ConnectX®-5 VPI adapter card with Multi-Host, EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE, Single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x4 on board, external connectors to 3x auxiliary cards?, Short bracket
Present (Enabled)
Present (Disabled)
Not Present
Exists
900-9X568-0016-SN3
MCX545A-ECAN
MT_0000000077
ConnectX®-5 VPI network interface card for OCP EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE, single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, no bracket, ROHS R6
Present (Enabled)
Present (Disabled)
Not Present
Exists
900-9X568-0016-SN0
MCX545B-ECAN
MT_0000000207
ConnectX-5 VPI network interface card for OCP; with host management; EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE; single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; no bracket; 8mm Heat Sink; ROHS R6
Present (Enabled)
Present (Disabled)
Not Present
Exists
900-9X5AD-0016-ST0
MCX555A-ECAT
MT_0000000010
ConnectX-5 VPI adapter card, EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE, single- port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6
Present (Enabled)
Present (Disabled)
Not Present
Exists
900-9X5AD-0056-ST8
MCX556A-ECAT
MT_0000000008
ConnectX-5 VPI adapter card, EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE, dual-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6
Present (Enabled)
Present (Disabled)
Not Present
Exists
900-9X5AD-0056-STB
MCX556A-EDAT
MT_0000000009
ConnectX-5 Ex VPI adapter card, EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE,dual-port QSFP28, PCIe4.0 x16, tall bracket, ROHS R6
Present (Enabled)
Present (Disabled)
Not Present
Exists
900-9X5AD-0056-DT1
MCX556M-ECAT-S25
MT_0000000023
ConnectX®-5 VPI adapter card with Multi-Host Socket Direct supporting dual-socket server, EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE, dual-port QSFP28, 2x PCIe3.0 x8, 25cm harness, tall bracket, ROHS R6
Present (Enabled)
Present (Disabled)
Not Present
Exists
900-9X569-0056-SN0
MCX546A-EDAN
MT_0000000135
ConnectX-5 VPI network interface card for OCP; EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE dual-port QSFP28; PCIe4.0 x16; no bracket; ROHS R6
Present (Enabled)
Present (Disabled)
Not Present
Exists
900-9X556-0055-MI0
MCX566M-GDAI
MT_0000000262
ConnectX®-5 Ex EN network interface card for OCP 3.0 with Multi-Host, with host management, 50GbE Dual-port QSFP28, PCIe 4.0/3.0 x16, Internal Lock bracket
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X5AD-0016-ST2
MCX515A-CCUT
MT_0000000519
ConnectX®-5 EN network interface card, 100GbE single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, UEFI Enabled (ARM, x86), tall bracket
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X5AD-0056-ST9
MCX556A-ECUT
MT_0000000504
ConnectX®-5 VPI adapter card, EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE, dual-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, UEFI enabled, tall bracket
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X556-0016-MI0
MCX565M-CDAI
MT_0000000347
ConnectX®-5 Ex EN network interface card for OCP 3.0, with Multi-Host and host management, 100GbE Single-port QSFP28, PCIe4.0 x16, Internal Lock bracket
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X556-0016-SB0
MCX565A-CCAB
MT_0000000585
ConnectX-5 EN network interface card for OCP 3.0; with host management; 100GbE Single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) bracket
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X568-0016-MN1
MCX545M-ECAN
MT_0000000093
ConnectX-5 VPI network interface card for OCP with Multi-Host; EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE; single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; no bracket; ROHS R6; Halogen free
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Not Present
Exists
900-9X568-0015-SN0
MCX545B-GCUN
MT_0000000681
ConnectX-5 EN network interface card for OCP2.0, Type 1, with host management, 50GbE, single-port QSFP28, PCIe3.0 x16, UEFI Enabled, no bracket
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X527-0055-ST0
MCX514A-GCHT
MT_0000000679
ConnectX-5 EN network interface card; with host management; 40/50GbE Dual-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
900-9X527-0015-ST0
MCX513A-GCHT
MT_0000000678
ConnectX-5 EN network interface card; with host management; 40/50GbE Single-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x8;
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Present (Enabled)
Exists
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
Supported Version
ConnectX-5 Firmware
16.35.4554 / 16.35.4506 / 16.35.4030
MLNX_OFED
5.8-7.0.6.1 / 5.8-6.0.4.2 / 5.8-5.1.1.2
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)
5.8-7.0.6.1 / 5.8-6.0.4.2 / 5.8-5.1.1.2
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
WinOF-2
3.10.52010 / 3.10.51000 / 3.10.50000
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MFT
4.22.1-526 / 4.22.1-417 / 4.22.1-406
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
FlexBoot
3.6.902
Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.
UEFI
14.29.15
Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.
MLNX-OS
3.10.5002 onwards
Cumulus
5.4 onwards
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware
27.2010.5108 onwards
SwitchX-IB 2 Firmware
15.2008.2102 onwards
SwitchX-IB Firmware
11.2008.2102 onwards
Validated and Supported EDR / 100Gb/s Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
EDR
MCP1600-E001
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E001E30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E002
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E002E30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E003
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E003E26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E004E26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E005E26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E00A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E00AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E00BE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E01A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E01AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E01BE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.25m, Black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E02A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E02AE26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG
EDR
MFA1A00-E001
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
EDR
MFA1A00-E003
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
EDR
MFA1A00-E005
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
EDR
MFA1A00-E010
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
EDR
MFA1A00-E015
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
EDR
MFA1A00-E020
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
EDR
MFA1A00-E030
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
EDR
MFA1A00-E050
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
EDR
MFA1A00-E100
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m
EDR
MMA1B00-E100
NVIDIA transceiver, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
EDR
MFA1A00-E003-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
EDR
MFA1A00-E005-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
EDR
MFA1A00-E010-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
EDR
MFA1A00-E015-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
EDR
MFA1A00-E020-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
EDR
MFA1A00-E030-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
EDR
MMA1L10-CR
NVIDIA Optical Transceiver, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km
EDR
MMA1L30-CM
NVIDIA Optical Module, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km
*Supported in cable hardware generations 1 and 2.
EDR
MMS1C10-CM
NVIDIA Active Optical Module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m
EDR links raise with RS-FEC.
Validated and Supported QDR Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
QDR
MC2206125-007
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB QDR, 40Gb/s, QSFP,7m
Validated and Supported FDR10 Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
FDR10
MC2206128-004
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
FDR10
MC2206128-005
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
FDR10
MC2206130-001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
FDR10
MC2206130-002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
FDR10
MC2206130-003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
FDR10
MC2206130-00A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
FDR10
MC2206310-003
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
FDR10
MC2206310-005
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
FDR10
MC2206310-010
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
FDR10
MC2206310-015
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
FDR10
MC2206310-020
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
FDR10
MC2206310-030
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
FDR10
MC2206310-050
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
FDR10
MC2206310-100
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
FDR10
MC2210411-SR4E
NVIDIA optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 850nm, up to 300m
Validated and Supported FDR Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
FDR
MC2207126-004
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
FDR
MC2207128-003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
FDR
MC2207128-0A2
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m
FDR
MC2207130-001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
FDR
MC2207130-002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
FDR
MC2207130-00A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
FDR
MC2207130-0A1
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m
FDR
MC220731V-003
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
FDR
MC220731V-005
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
FDR
MC220731V-007
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 7m
FDR
MC220731V-010
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
FDR
MC220731V-012
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 12m
FDR
MC220731V-015
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
FDR
MC220731V-020
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
FDR
MC220731V-025
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m
FDR
MC220731V-030
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
FDR
MC220731V-040
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m
FDR
MC220731V-050
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
FDR
MC220731V-075
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m
FDR
MC220731V-100
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
FDR
MCP1700-F001C
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Red Pulltab
FDR
MCP1700-F001D
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Yellow Pulltab
FDR
MCP1700-F002C
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Red Pulltab
FDR
MCP1700-F002D
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Yellow Pulltab
FDR
MCP1700-F003C
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Red Pulltab
FDR
MCP1700-F003D
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Yellow Pulltab
FDR
MCP170L-F001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
FDR
MCP170L-F002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m
FDR
MCP170L-F003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
FDR
MCP170L-F00A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m
FDR
MCP170L-F01A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m
FDR
MMA1B00-F030D
NVIDIA transceiver, FDR, QSFP+, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 30m, DDMI
FDR
MC2210511-LR4
NVIDIA optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km
Validated and Supported 200GbE Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
200GE
MCP1650-V001E30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG
200GE
MCP1650-V002E26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG
200GE
MCP1650-V003E26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 3m, black pulltab, 26AWG
200GE
MCP1650-V00AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
200GE
MCP1650-V01AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
200GE
MCP1650-V02AE26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG
200GE
MCP1650-V00AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
Validated and Supported 100GbE Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
100GbE
MCP1600-C001
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1m 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-C001E30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C002
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2m 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-C002E30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C003
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3m 28AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-C003E26N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C003E30L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP1600-C005E26L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP1600-C00A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 0.5m 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-C00AE30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C00BE30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C01A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1.5m 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-C01AE30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C02A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2.5m 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-C02AE26N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C02AE30L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28,2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP1600-C03A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3.5m 26AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-E001
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-E002
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-E003
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-E01A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-E02A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG
100GbE
MCP7F00-A001R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7F00-A001R30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7F00-A002R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7F00-A002R30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7F00-A003R26N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7F00-A003R30L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP7F00-A005R26L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP7F00-A01AR
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs,1.5m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7F00-A01AR30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7F00-A02AR26N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7F00-A02AR30L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP7F00-A02ARLZ
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, LSZH, Colored, 28AWG
100GbE
MCP7F00-A03AR26L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP7H00-G001
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7H00-G001R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7H00-G001R30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7H00-G002R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7H00-G002R30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7H00-G003R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 3m, 28AWG
100GbE
MCP7H00-G003R26N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7H00-G003R30L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP7H00-G004R26L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 4m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP7H00-G01AR
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1.5m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7H00-G01AR30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7H00-G02AR
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2.5m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7H00-G02AR26N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7H00-G02AR30L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MFA1A00-C003
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C005
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C010
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C015
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C020
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C030
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C050
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C100
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m
100GbE
MFA7A20-C003
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m
100GbE
MFA7A20-C005
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 5m
100GbE
MFA7A20-C010
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 10m
100GbE
MFA7A20-C020
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 20m
100GbE
MFA7A50-C003
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m
100GbE
MFA7A50-C005
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m
100GbE
MFA7A50-C010
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 10m
100GbE
MFA7A50-C015
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 15m
100GbE
MFA7A50-C020
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 20m
100GbE
MFA7A50-C030
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 30m
100GbE
MMA1B00-C100D
NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI
100GbE
MMA1L10-CR
NVIDIA optical transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km
Note: Only revision A2 and above.
100GbE
MFA1A00-C001-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C002-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 2m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C003-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C005-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C007-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 7m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C010-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C015-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C020-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C030-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C050-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
100GbE
MMA1L30-CM
NVIDIA optical module, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km
100GbE
MMS1C10-CM
NVIDIA active optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m
100GbE
MMS1V70-CM
NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, DR1
Validated and Supported 56GbE Cables
The 56GbE cables are used to raise 40GbE link speed as the 56GbE speed is not supported.
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
56GE
MC2207126-004
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
56GE
MC2207128-003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
56GE
MC2207128-0A2
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m
56GE
MC2207130-001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
56GE
MC2207130-002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
56GE
MC2207130-00A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
56GE
MC2207130-0A1
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m
56GE
MC220731V-003
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
56GE
MC220731V-005
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
56GE
MC220731V-010
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
56GE
MC220731V-015
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
56GE
MC220731V-020
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
56GE
MC220731V-025
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m
56GE
MC220731V-030
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
56GE
MC220731V-040
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m
56GE
MC220731V-050
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
56GE
MC220731V-075
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m
56GE
MC220731V-100
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
56GE
MCP1700-F001C
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Red Pulltab
56GE
MCP1700-F001D
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Yellow Pulltab
56GE
MCP1700-F002C
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Red Pulltab
56GE
MCP1700-F002D
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Yellow Pulltab
56GE
MCP1700-F003C
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Red Pulltab
56GE
MCP1700-F003D
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Yellow Pulltab
56GE
MCP170L-F001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
56GE
MCP170L-F002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m
56GE
MCP170L-F003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
56GE
MCP170L-F00A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m
56GE
MCP170L-F01A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m
Validated and Supported 40GbE Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
40GE
MC2206128-004
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
40GE
MC2206128-005
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
40GE
MC2206130-001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
40GE
MC2206130-002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
40GE
MC2206130-003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
40GE
MC2206130-00A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
40GE
MC2210126-004
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
40GE
MC2210126-005
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
40GE
MC2210128-003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
40GE
MC2210130-001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
40GE
MC2210130-002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
40GE
MC2210310-003
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
40GE
MC2210310-005
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
40GE
MC2210310-010
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
40GE
MC2210310-015
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
40GE
MC2210310-020
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
40GE
MC2210310-030
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
40GE
MC2210310-050
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
40GE
MC2210310-100
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
40GE
MC2210411-SR4E
NVIDIA optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 850nm, up to 300m
40GE
MC2609125-005
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 5m
40GE
MC2609130-001
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1m
40GE
MC2609130-003
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m
40GE
MCP1700-B001E
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Black Pulltab
40GE
MCP1700-B002E
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Black Pulltab
40GE
MCP1700-B003E
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Black Pulltab
40GE
MCP1700-B01AE
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m, Black Pulltab
40GE
MCP1700-B02AE
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m, Black Pulltab
40GE
MMA1B00-B150D
NVIDIA transceiver, 40GbE, QSFP+, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 150m, DDMI
40GE
MCP7900-X01AA
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Blue Pulltab, customized label
40GE
MCP7904-X002A
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, customized label
40GE
MCP7904-X003A
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, customized label
40GE
MCP7904-X01AA
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label
40GE
MCP7904-X02AA
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label
40GE
MC2210511-LR4
NVIDIA Optical Module 40Gb/s FDR 10 QSFP LC-LC 1310nm LR4 up to 10km
40GE
MC6709309-005
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 5m
40GE
MC6709309-010
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 10m
40GE
MC6709309-020
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 20m
40GE
MC6709309-030
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 30m
Validated and Supported 25GbE Cables
The 25GbE cables can be supported only when connected to the MAM1Q00A-QSA28 module.
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
25GbE
MAM1Q00A-QSA28
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 25GbE, 100Gb/s to 25Gb/s, QSFP28 to SFP28
25GbE
MCP2M00-A001
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, 30AWG
25GbE
MCP2M00-A001E30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A002
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, 30AWG
25GbE
MCP2M00-A002E30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A003E26N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A003E30L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
25GbE
MCP2M00-A004E26L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
25GbE
MCP2M00-A005E26L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
25GbE
MCP2M00-A00A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, 30AWG
25GbE
MCP2M00-A00AE30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A01AE30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A02AE26N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A02AE30L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
25GbE
MFA2P10-A003
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A005
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A007
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A010
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A015
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 15m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A020
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A030
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A050
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 50m
25GbE
MMA2P00-AS
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m
25GbE
SFP25G-AOC10M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m, Aqua
25GbE
SFP25G-AOC30M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m, Aqua
25GbE
SFP25G-AOC07M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m, Aqua
25GbE
SFP25G-AOC05M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m, Aqua
25GbE
SFP25G-AOC03M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m, Aqua
25GbE
SFP25G-AOC20M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m, Aqua
25GbE
MMA2P00-AS_FF
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m
25GbE
MMA2P00-AS-SP
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m, single package
25GbE
MMA2L20-AR
NVIDIA optical transceiver, 25GbE, 25Gb/s, SFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR up to 10km
Validated and Supported 10GbE Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
10GE
MFM1T02A-LR
NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-LR
10GE
MFM1T02A-SR
NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-SR
10GE
MAM1Q00A-QSA
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 10GbE, 40Gb/s to 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+
10GE
MC2309124-005
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 5m
10GE
MC2309124-007
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 7m
10GE
MC2309130-001
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 1m
10GE
MC2309130-002
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 2m
10GE
MC2309130-003
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 3m
10GE
MC2309130-00A
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 0.5m
10GE
MC3309124-004
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 4m
10GE
MC3309124-005
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 5m
10GE
MC3309124-006
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 6m
10GE
MC3309124-007
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 7m
10GE
MC3309130-001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m
10GE
MC3309130-002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m
10GE
MC3309130-003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m
10GE
MC3309130-00A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 0.5m
10GE
MC3309130-0A1
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m
10GE
MC3309130-0A2
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m
10GE
MCP2100-X001B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2100-X002B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2100-X003B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2101-X001B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Green Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2104-X001B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2104-X002B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2104-X003B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2104-X01AB
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2104-X02AB
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
Validated and Supported 1GbE Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
1GbE
MC3208011-SX
NVIDIA Optical module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, LC-LC, SX 850nm, up to 500m
1GbE
MC3208411-T
NVIDIA module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, Base-T, up to 100m
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
10GbE
BN-QS-SP-CBL-5M
40G QSFP+ to 4xSFP+ DAC Breakout Direct Attach Cable 5m
10GbE
BN-QS-SP-CBL-5M
40G QSFP+ to 4xSFP+ DAC Breakout Direct Attach Cable 5m
10GbE
CAB-SFP-SFP-1M
Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 1 Meter
10GbE
CAB-SFP-SFP-3M
Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 3 Meter
10GbE
CAB-SFP-SFP-5M
Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 5 Meter
10GbE
FTLX1471D3BCL-ME
10GBASE-LR SFP+ 1310nm 10km DOM Transceiver Module
10GbE
FTLX8571D3BCL-ME
10gb SFP 850nm Optic Transceiver
10GbE
L45593-D178-B50
QSFP-4SFP10G-CU5M
10GbE
SFP-10G-SR
Cisco 10GBASE-SR SFP+ transceiver module for MMF, 850-nm wavelength, LC duplex connector
10GbE
SFP-H10GB-ACU10M
Cisco 10GBASE-CR1 Active Copper Cable 10-meter
10GbE
SFP-H10GB-ACU7M
Cisco 10GBASE-CR1 Active Copper Cable 7-meter
10GbE
SFP-H10GB-CU1M
Cisco 1-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive
10GbE
SFP-H10GB-CU3M
Cisco 3-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive
10GbE
SFP-H10GB-CU4M
Cisco 10GBASE-CR1 Copper Cable 4-meter
10GbE
SFP-H10GB-CU5M
Cisco 5-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive
25GbE
FTLF8536P4BCL
TRANSCEIVER 25GBE SFP SR
25GbE
SFP-25G-AOC5M
Cisco 25GBASE-AOC Active Optical Cable 5-meter
25GbE
SFP-25G-AOC7M
Cisco 25GBASE-AOC Active Optical Cable 7-meter
25GbE
SFP-H25G-CU1M
25GBASE-CR1 Copper Cable 1-meter
25GbE
SFP-H25G-CU2.5M
Cisco 25GBASE-CR1 Copper Cable 2.5-meter
25GbE
SFP-H25G-CU2M
25GBASE-CR1 Copper Cable 2-meter
25GbE
SFP-H25G-CU3M
Cisco 25GBASE-CR1 Copper Cable 3-meter
25GbE
SFP-H25G-CU4M
Cisco 25GBASE-CR1 Copper Cable 4-meter
40GbE
2231254-2
PASSIVE COPPER CABLE ETH 40GBE QSFP 3M
40GbE
QSFP-40G-SR4
Cisco 40GBASE-SR4, 4 lanes, 850 nm MMF
40GbE
QSFP-40G-SR-BD
Cisco 40GBASE-SR-BiDi, duplex MMF
40GbE
QSFP-4SFP10G-CU5M
PASSIVE COPPER SPLITTER CABLE ETH 40GBE TO 4X10GBE 5M
40GbE
QSFP-H40G-ACU10M
Cisco 40GBASE-CR4 QSFP direct-attach copper cable, 10-meter, active
40GbE
QSFP-H40G-AOC10M
Cisco 40GBase-AOC QSFP direct-attach Active Optical Cable, 10-meter
40GbE
QSFP-H40G-CU5M
PASSIVE COPPER CABLE ETH 40GBE QSFP 5M
56GbE
FTL414QB2N-E5
Finisar FTL414QB2N-E5 56Gb 850nm 100m QSFP+ Transceiver Module ARK
100GbE
CAB-Q-Q-100GbE-3M
Passive 3 meter , QSFP+ to QSFP+ QSFP100 TWINAX 103.125Gbps-CR4
100GbE
FTLF8519P3BTL-N1
1000BASE-SX and 2G Fibre Channel (2GFC) 500m Industrial Temperature SFP Optical Transceiver
100GbE
QSFP-100G-AOC5M
Cisco 100GBASE QSFP Active Optical Cables 5-meter
100GbE
QSFP-100G-AOC7M
Cisco 100GBASE QSFP Active Optical Cables 7-meter
100GbE
QSFP-100G-CU3M
Cisco 100GBASE-CR4 Passive Copper Cable 3-meter
100GbE
QSFP-100G-CU5M
Cisco 100GBASE-CR4 Passive Copper Cable 5-meter
100GbE
QSFP-100G-SR4-S
Cisco 100GBASE SR4 QSFP Transceiver, MPO, 100m over OM4 MMF
100GbE
QSFP-40/100-SRBD
Cisco 100G and 40GBASE SR-BiDi QSFP Transceiver, LC, 100m OM4 MMF
100GbE
SO-QSFP28-LR4
QSFP28, 100GBase, 1310nm, SM, DDM, 10km, LC
100GbE
TR-FC13L-N00
100G QSFP28 Optical Transceivers, QSFP28 LR4 (10km)
100GbE
FTLC9152RGPL
100G 100M QSFP28 SWDM4 OPT TRANS
Tested EDR / 100Gb/s Switches
Speed
Switch Silicon
OPN # / Name
Description
Vendor
EDR
Switch-IB
MSB7790-XXX
36-port Unmanaged EDR 100Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems
NVIDIA
EDR
Switch-IB
MSB7700-XXX
36-port Managed EDR 100Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems
NVIDIA
EDR
Switch-IB 2
MSB7800-XXX
36-port Managed EDR 100Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems
NVIDIA
Tested FDR Switches
Speed
Switch Silicon
OPN # / Name
Description
Vendor
FDR
SwitchX-2
MSX6036F-1SFS
36 QSFP+ port Unmanaged FDR InfiniBand Switch Systems
Mellanox
Tested 100GbE Switches
Speed
Switch Silicon
OPN # / Name
Description
Vendor
100GbE
Spectrum-3
MSN4600-XXXX
64-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
NVIDIA
100GbE
Spectrum-2
MSN3700C-XXXX
32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
NVIDIA
100GbE
Spectrum-2
MSN3420-XXXX
48 SFP + 12 QSFP ports Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
NVIDIA
100GbE
Spectrum
MSN2410-XXXX
48-port 25GbE + 8-port 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
NVIDIA
100GbE
Spectrum
MSN2700-XXXX
32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
NVIDIA
100GbE
N/A
QFX5200-32C-32
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Juniper
100GbE
N/A
S6820-56HF
48 SFP+ + 8 QSFP Ports 100GbE Switch Ethernet
H3C
100GbE
N/A
CE6860-1-48S8CQ-EI
Huawei 100GbE Ethernet switch
Huawei
100GbE
N/A
7060CX-32S
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Arista
100GbE
N/A
3232C
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Cisco
100GbE
N/A
N9K-C9236C
36-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Cisco
100GbE
N/A
93180YC-EX
48-port 25GbE + 6-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Cisco
100GbE
N/A
T7032-IX7
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Quanta
Tested 10/40GbE Switches
Speed
Switch Silicon
OPN # / Name
Description
Vendor
10GbE
N/A
5548UP
32x 10GbE SFP+ Switch System
Cisco
10/40GbE
N/A
7050Q
16 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Arista
10/40GbE
N/A
7050S
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Arista
10/40GbE
N/A
G8264
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Lenovo
10/40GbE
N/A
QFX3500
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Juniper
10/40GbE
N/A
S4810P-AC
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Force10
10/40GbE
N/A
3064
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Cisco
10/40GbE
N/A
8164F
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 2 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Dell
10/40GbE
N/A
S5000
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Dell
10/40GbE
N/A
3132Q
4x 10GbE SFP+ and 32 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Cisco
40GbE
N/A
7050QX
32x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Arista
40GbE
N/A
G8316
16x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Lenovo
40GbE
N/A
S6000
32x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Dell
This firmware version complies with the following Programmer’s Reference Manual:
Adapters Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 0.53 or later, which has Command Interface Revision 0x5. The command interface revision can be retrieved by means of the QUERY_FW command and is indicated by the field cmd_interface_rev.