Known Issues
Ethernet Rate Limit per VF in RoCE Mode Limitations
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
w/o LAG (TOTAL_VFS>32)
With LAG (TOTAL_VFS<32)
w/o LAG
w/o QoS
Full QoS
w/o QoS
Full QoS
w/o QoS
Full QoS
127
127
64
64
127
127
Ethernet Rate Limit per VF in InfiniBand Mode Limitations
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
w/o LAG
w/o LAG
w/o QoS
Full QoS
w/o QoS
Full QoS
127
127
127
127
Internal Ref.
Issue
3209624
Description: To configure Adaptive Routing in RoCE through ROCE_ACCL access register or through cmdif mlxconfig, ROCE_ADAPTIVE_ROUTING_EN nvconfig parameter must be set.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Adaptive Routing in RoCE
Discovered in Version: 16.35.1012
3200779
Description: Changing dynamic PCIe link width is not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PCIe
Discovered in Version: 16.34.1002
2864238
Description: VPD cannot be accessed after firmware upgrade or reset when the following sequence is performed:
Workaround: Run the upgrade or reset sequence as follow:
Keywords: VDP
Discovered in Version: 16.32.1010
2850374
Description: When using the Fast Linkup flow, once in 40 iterations the linkup time may take up to ~800 sec.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Fast linkup flow
Discovered in Version: 16.32.1010
2616755
Description: Forward action for IPoIB is not supported on RX RDMA Flow Table.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Steering, IPoIB
Discovered in Version: 16.32.1010
2622688
Description: Software steering on multi-port devices requires performing cfg. on top of the multi-port function and not the affiliated single-port function.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Software steering, multi-port devices
Discovered in Version: 16.29.2002
2378593
Description: Sub 1sec firmware update (fast reset flow) is not supported when updating from previous releases to the current one. Doing so may cause network disconnection events.
Workaround: Use full reset flow for firmware upgrade/downgrade.
Keywords: Sub 1sec firmware update
Discovered in Version: 16.29.1016
2213356
Description: The following are the Steering Dump limitations:
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Steering Bump
Discovered in Version: 16.29.1016
2365322
Description: When configuring adapter card's Level Scheduling, a QoS tree leaf (QUEUE_GROUP) configured with default rate_limit and default bw_share, may not obey the QoS restrictions imposed by any of the leaf’s ancestors.
Workaround: To prevent such a case, configure at least one of the following QoS attributes of a leaf:
Keywords: QoS
Discovered in Version: 16.29.1016
2109187
Description: CRC errors are observed when connecting between FPGA and ConnectX-5 using 3rd party cables.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: CRC
Discovered in Version: 16.27.2008
2064538
Description: When working with an NVME offload QP that is created with a unaligned page size (page_offset != 0), the QP moves to an error state on the first posted WQE.
Workaround: Create an NVME offload QP with page an aligned size (page_offset = 0).
Keywords: NVMF offload, unaligned page size
Discovered in Version: 16.27.2008
2080512
Description: Running VF lag with TTL WA (ESWITCH_IPV4_TTL_MODIFY_ENABLE = 1) may cause performance degradation.
Workaround: To bypass this issue, configure the following using mlxconfig:
Keywords: mlxconfig, VF Lag
Discovered in Version: 16.27.1016
2071210
Description: mlxconfig query for the BOOT_INTERRUPT_DIS TLV shows a wrong value in the "current value" field.
Workaround: Use "next boot" indication to see the right value.
Keywords: mlxconfig
Discovered in Version: 16.27.1016
1930619
Description: PF_BAR2 and ATS cannot be enabled together, i.e. when PF_BAR2 is enabled, ATS cannot be enabled too.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: ATS, SF, BAR2, Multi GVMI
Discovered in Version: 16.26.1040
-
Description: In rare cases, following a server powerup, a fatal error (device's health compromised) message might appear with ext_synd 0x8d1d. The error will be accompanied by a failure to use mlxconfig and in some cases flash burning tools.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: mlxconfig, flash tool, ext_synd 0x8d1d
Discovered in Version: 16.26.1040
1836465
Description: When using the hairpin feature, and using VLAN strip or using the “modify esw vport context” command, the packets can have an incorrect VLAN header. Meaning, using VLAN push/pop may not work properly when using vport context VLAN.
The features that may be affected by this and not work properly are:
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: E-switch vport context, VLAN
Discovered in Version: 16.26.1040
1842278
Description: DC LAG can function only in case there is a single PF per port without any active VFs.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: DC LAG
Discovered in Version: 16.26.1040
1796628
Description: Due to performance considerations, unicast loopback traffic will go through the NIC SX tables, and multicast loopback traffic will skip the NIC SX tables.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Performance, unicast loopback traffic, multicast loopback traffic
Discovered in Version: 16.26.1040
1797493
Description: Firmware asserts may occur when setting the PF_BAR2_SIZE value higher than the maximum supported size.
Workaround: Configure within limits (NIC PF_BAR_SIZE <= 4).
Keywords: Multi-GVMI, Sub-Function, SFs, BAR2
Discovered in Version: 16.26.1040
1768814/1772474
Description: Due to hardware limitation, REG_C cannot be passed over loopback when the FDB action is forwarded to multiple destinations.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Connection-Tracking
Discovered in Version: 16.25.1020
1770736
Description: When a PF or ECPF with many VFs (SR-IOV), and/or SFs (Multi-GVMI) triggers an FLR, PCIe completion timeout might occur.
Workaround: Increase the PCIe completion timeout.
Keywords: Multi-GVMI, SR-IOV, Sub-Function, Virtual Function, PF FLR
Discovered in Version: 16.25.1020
1716334
Description: When mlxconfig.PF_BAR2_EN is enabled, configuring more than 255 PCI functions will raise an assert.
Workaround: When working with BAR2, configure SR-IOV to align to the 255 PCI functions limitation.
mlxconfig.NUM_OF_VFS controls the number of configured SR-IOV VFs. e.g.:
Keywords: Multi-GVMI, PF_BAR2_EN, Sub-Functions, SR-IOV, VFs
Discovered in Version: 16.25.1020
1699214
Description: NODNIC VF is partially tested. It is fully tested only in ConnectX-5 adapter cards.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: NODNIC VF
Discovered in Version: 16.25.1020
1749691
Description: On rare occasions, when using Socket-Direct devices, inband burning through the external port might fail.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Socket-Direct, inband burning
Discovered in Version: 16.25.1020
1689186
Description: Changing priority to TC map during traffic might cause packet drops.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: QoS
Discovered in Version: 16.25.1020
1604699
Description: Ethernet RFC 2819 counter ether_stats_oversize_pkts and Ethernet IEEE 802.3 counter a_frame_too_long_errors share the same resource. Clearing each of them will affect the other.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Counters
Discovered in Version: 16.25.1020
1558250
Description: eSwitch owner may receive NIC_VPORT_CONTEXT events from vPorts that are not necessarily armed using the nic vport context arm_change_even tbit.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Port event, NODNIC
-
Description: In Ethernet mode, at 10/40GbE speeds, only NO-FEC in Force mode is supported. Other user configurations are overridden.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Ethernet, 10GbE, 40GbE, RS-FEC
Discovered in Version: 16.25.1020
1574876
Description: DC RoCE LAG is functional only if the router posts VRRP address as the source MAC.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: DC RoCE LAG
Discovered in Version: 16.25.1020
1498399
Description: If the XRC switches between SRQ/RMPs while there is an outstanding ODP on the responder XRC QP, a CQE with an error might be generated (that is not a PFAULT abort).
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: XRC SRQ/RMP ODP
Discovered in Version: 16.25.1020
1546492
Description: Executing the update_lid command while the IB port sniffer utility is active can stop the utility.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: IB Sniffer
Discovered in Version: 16.24.1000
1537898
Description: Initializing a function while the IB port sniffer utility is active can stop the utility.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: IB Sniffer
Discovered in Version: 16.24.1000
1523577
Description: When modifying the TTL in the NIC RX, the CQE checksum is not recalculated automatically. The limitation is indicated by the ttl_checksum_correction bit. If the ttl_checksum_correction=0, the capability is not functioning properly.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: multi_prio_sq, VF
Discovered in Version: 16.24.1000
1414290
Description: When getting an inline scatter CQE on IB striding RQ, the stride index in the CQE will be zero.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Scatter CQE
Discovered in Version: 16.24.1000
1475490
Description: Reboot is not supported on any host during the PLDM firmware burning process.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PLDM
Discovered in Version: 16.23.1020
1332714/1345824
Description: The maximum “read” size of MTRC_STDB is limited to 272 Bytes.
Workaround: Set the MTRC_STDB.read_size to the maximum value of 0x110=272 Bytes
Keywords: Access register, MTRC_STDB, tracer to dmesg, fwtrace to dmesg
Discovered in Version: 16.23.1020
1408994
Description: FTE with both forward (FWD) and encapsulation (ENCAP) actions is not supported in the SX NIC Flow Table.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: SX NIC Flow Table
Discovered in Version: 16.23.1020
1350794
Description: Encapsulation / Decapsulation support in steering has the following limitations:
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Steering Encapsulation / Decapsulation
Discovered in Version: 16.23.1020
1027553
Description: While using e-switch vport sVLAN stripping, the RX steering values on the sVLAN might not be accurate.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: e-sw vport sVLAN stripping, RX steering
Discovered in Version: 16.24.1000
1799917
Description: Untagged CVLAN packets in the Steering Flow Tables do not match the SVLAN tagged packets.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Steering Flow Tables, CVLAN/SVLAN packets
Discovered in Version: 16.23.1020
1504073
Description: When using ConnectX-5 with LRO over PPC systems there might be backpressure to the NIC due to delayed PCI writes operations. In this case bandwidth might drop from line-rate to ~35Gb/s. Packet loss or pause frames might also be observed.
Workaround: Look for an indication of PCI back pressure (“outbound_pci_stalled_wr” counter in ethtools advancing). Disabling LRO helps reduce the back pressure and its effects.
Keywords: Flow Control, LRO
Discovered in Version: 16.23.1020
1178792
Description: Host Chaining Limitations:
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Host Chaining
Discovered in Version: 16.22.1002
1277762
Description: An Ethernet multicast loopback packet is not counted (even if it is not a local loopback packet) when running the nic_receive_steering_discard command.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Ethernet multicast loopback packet
Discovered in Version: 16.22.1002
1190753
Description: When a dual-port VHCA sends a RoCE packet on its non-native port. and the packet arrives to its affiliated vport FDB, a mismatch might happen on the rules that match the packet source vport.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: RoCE, vport FDB
Discovered in Version: 16.22.1002
1306342
Description: Signature-accessing WQEs sent locally to the NVMeF target QPs that encounter signature errors, will not send a SIGERR CQE.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Signature-accessing WQEs, NVMeF target
Discovered in Version: 16.22.1002
1059975
Description: NVMeF limitation:
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: NVMeF
Discovered in Version: 16.22.1010
1168594
Description: RoCE Dual Port Mode (a.k.a Multi-Port vHCA: MPV) is not supported in Multi-Host setups.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Multi-Port vHCA, Multi-Host
Discovered in Version: 16.21.1000
1072337
Description: If a packet is modified in e-sw flow steering, the SX sniffer Flow Table (of the VF) will see the sniffed packet after the modification.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: SX sniffer Flow Table
Discovered in Version: 16.21.1000
1171013
Description: Signature Handover Operations is not supported when FPP (Function-Per-Port) mode is disabled.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Signature Handover Operations, FPP
Discovered in Version: 16.21.1000