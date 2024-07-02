Bug Fixes History

3177699 Description: Improved both TP1a compliance and Physical-layer performance. TX and PLL settings were changed to comply with IEEE 802.3bs TP1a and improved link margins.

Keywords: Performance

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3227873 Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation to LLDPTransmit properties "ManagementAddressIPv4", "ManagementAddressIPv6" and "ManagementAddressMAC" to be applied only in the first attempt but failed in the next.

Keywords: RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3172302 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the commands sent by the MLNX_OFED driver to the NIC to fail when loading the VirtIO driver.

Keywords: vDPA, virtio-net full emulation

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3180138 Description: Enabled the firmware to distribute loopback QPs/SQs between all LAG ports during the initial distribution in steering LAG.

Keywords: Loopback QPs/SQs

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3056546 Description: Fixed an issue that due to a firmware limitation, enabling tx_port_ts resulted in syndrome 0x5d2974.

Keywords: tx_port_ts

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3184625 Description: Fixed an issue that caused PLDM AEN event receiver media to be changed unexpectedly and destination BDF to be overridden with garbage when some PLDM packet were received from the SMBus layer.

Keywords: PLDM AEN event receiver media

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3194359 Description: Fixed PCIe SKP OS generation interval for Gen1 and Gen2.

Keywords: PCIe SKP

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3110378 Description: CPU handling synchronization requires separation (run ptp4l with taskset -c [cpu #] prefix) while running heavy traffic.

Keywords: CPU allocation, PTP synchronization

Discovered in Version: 22.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 22.35.1012

3177570 Description: Changed the Tx setting for optics HDR to improve compliance margins.

Keywords: Tx setting, HDR, compliance margins

Discovered in Version: 22.33.1048