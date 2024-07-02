Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3887759
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused Completion Timeout to mistakenly be treated as Advisory Non-Fatal error. Now Completion Timeout is treated as uncorrectable error.
|
Keywords: Completion Timeout, Advisory Non-Fatal error
|
Discovered in Version: 22.35.3006
|
Fixed in Release: 22.35.4030
|
3812331
|
Description: Fixed an issue in PDDR that resulted in raw EEPROM reads returning all zeros while unplugging the cable.
|
Keywords: Cables, PDDR
|
Discovered in Version: 22.35.3006
|
Fixed in Release: 22.35.4030
|
3679805
|
Description: Added the TX_SCHEDULER_FWS_REACTIVITY nvconfig flag to solved an mlnx_qos ETS settings issue.
|
Keywords: nvconfig, ETS
|
Discovered in Version: 22.35.3006
|
Fixed in Release: 22.35.4030