Changes and New Feature History
This section includes history of changes and new feature of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
Feature/Change
Description
22.35.4554
General
Stability improvements.
Feature/Change
Description
22.35.4506
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Feature/Change
Description
22.35.4030
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Feature/Change
Description
22.35.3502
PCC Algorithm
Enables the users to collect more information from NP to RP for PCC algorithm. To achieve this, the NP ingress bytes information was added to the RTT response packet sent from the NP side.
HPCC: Support per-IP and per-QP Methods
Enables the user to configure the PCC algorithm shaper coalescing mode using nvconfig to select CC algorithm shaper coalescing for IB and ROCE.
The new parameters are
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Feature/Change
Description
22.35.3006
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Feature/Change
Description
22.35.2302
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Feature/Change
Description
22.35.2000
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Feature/Change
Description
22.35.1012
HPCC, Programmable Congestion Control
HPCC related configurations in is now supported via the mlxconfig utility.
UDP
Added support for copy modify header steering action to/from the UDP field.
Range based Lookup
Added support for range based lookup. This new capability is available using the following new PRM command:
GENERATE WQE which receives GTA WQE, the command supports "match on range" and num_hash_definer=[1,2] and num_match_ste=[1,2].
For further information, refer to section "RTC Object Format" in the PRM.
RoCE based VM Migration
Added support for RoCE based VM migration.
Resource Dump
Added the following resource dump segments:
Striding WQE - Headroom and Tail-room
As the software requires additional space before and after a packet is scattered for its processing for stridden RQ, the hardware will allocate the required room while scattering packets to spare a copy.
Connections per Second (CPS)
Improved security offload's Connections per Second (CPS) rate using the general object DEK (PSP TLS etc).
VF Migration Flow
Added support for pre-copy commands in VF migration flow in order to reduce the migration downtime.
VF Migration Flow
Optimized performance to support full VF migration flow.
VirtIO vDPA Performance Virtualization
Increased the VirtIO hardware offload message rate to 20/20 MPPS for 256 virtual devices by optimizing the datapath application code.
RoCE: Adaptive Timer
Enabled ADP timer to allow the user to configure RC or DC qp_timeout values lower than 16.
QoS Priority Trust Default State
QoS priority trust default state can now be changed using the new nvconfig below:
The values that can be used to set the default state are:
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Feature/Change
Description
22.32.2306
Generic
This is the initial version of the ConnectX-6 DE firmware Release Notes. ConnectX-6 DE has the same feature set as ConnectX-6 adapter card.