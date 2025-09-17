On This Page
Firmware Compatible Products
The chapter contains the following sections:
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 DE adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand - SDR, QDR, FDR, EDR, HDR100, HDR
PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
Please make sure to use a PCIe slot that can supply the required power to the ConnectX-6 DE adapter card as stated in section Specifications in the adapter card’s User Manual.
Refer to the hardware documentation for the list of supported devices.
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
Supported Version
ConnectX-6 DE Firmware
22.35.8002 / 22.35.4554 / 22.35.4506
MLNX_OFED
5.8-7.0.6.1 / 5.8-6.0.4.2 / 5.8-5.1.1.2
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)
5.8-7.0.6.1 / 5.8-6.0.4.2 / 5.8-5.1.1.2
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
WinOF-2
3.10.52010 / 3.10.51000 / 3.10.50000
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MFT
4.22.1-526 / 4.22.1-417 / 4.22.1-406
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
FlexBoot
3.6.902
Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.
UEFI
14.29.15
Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.
MLNX-OS
3.10.5002 onwards
Cumulus
5.4 onwards
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware
27.2010.5108 onwards
SwitchX-IB 2 Firmware
15.2008.2102 onwards
SwitchX-IB Firmware
11.2008.2102 onwards
Validated and Supported HDR / 200Gb/s Cables
Speed
Cable OPN #
Description
HDR
MCP1650-H001E30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP28, PVC, 1m, white pultab, 30AWG
HDR
MCP1650-H002E26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2M, black pultab, 26AWG
HDR
MCP1650-H00AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5M, black pultab, 30AWG
HDR
MCP7H50-H001R30
NVIDIA Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG
HDR
MCP7H50-H01AR30
NVIDIA Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG
HDR
MCP7H50-H002R26
NVIDIA Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 2m, 26AWG
HDR
MFS1S00-H003E
NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m
HDR
MFS1S00-H005E
NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m
HDR
MFS1S00-H010E
NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m
HDR
MFS1S00-H100E
NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m
HDR
MFS1S50-H0xxE
NVIDIA Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, up to 30m
HDR
MFS1S90-H003E
NVIDIA Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 2x200Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, 2xQSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 3m
HDR
MCA7J50-H003R*
NVIDIA Active Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 3m, colored
HDR
MCA7J50-H004R*
NVIDIA Active Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 4m, colored
HDR
MCA1J00-H003E*
NVIDIA Active Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, 3m, yellow pulltab
HDR
MCA1J00-H004E*
NVIDIA Active Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, 4m, yellow pulltab
HDR
MMA1T00-HS
NVIDIA transceiver, HDR, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
HDR
MFS1S00-H130E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 130m
HDR
MFS1S00-H003-LL
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 3m
HDR
MFS1S00-H005-LL
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 5m
HDR
MFS1S00-H010-LL
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 10m
HDR
MFS1S00-H015-LL
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 15m
HDR
MFS1S00-H020-LL
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 20m
HDR
MFS1S00-H030-LL
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 30m
HDR
MCP7Y60-H001
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1m
HDR
MCP7Y60-H002
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 2m
HDR
MCP7Y60-H01A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m
HDR
MCP7Y70-H001
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1m
HDR
MCP7Y70-H002
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 2m
HDR
MCP7Y70-H01A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1.5m
HDR
MFA7U10-H003
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m
HDR
MFA7U10-H005
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m
HDR
MFA7U10-H010
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m
HDR
MFA7U10-H015
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m
HDR
MFA7U10-H020
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m
HDR
MFA7U10-H030
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m
HDR
MFA7U10-H050
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 50m
HDR links raise with RS_FEC.
*These cables were approved for switch-to-switch connectivity. For switch-to-host connectivity there may be some issues. See Known Issue 2073222/1959529 (see Known Issues)
Validated and Supported EDR / 100Gb/s Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
EDR
MCP1600-E001
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E001E30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E002
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E002E30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E003
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E003E26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E004E26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E005E26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E00A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E00AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E00BE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E01A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E01AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E01BE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.25m, Black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E02A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E02AE26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG
EDR
MFA1A00-E001
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
EDR
MFA1A00-E003
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
EDR
MFA1A00-E005
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
EDR
MFA1A00-E010
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
EDR
MFA1A00-E015
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
EDR
MFA1A00-E020
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
EDR
MFA1A00-E030
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
EDR
MFA1A00-E050
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
EDR
MFA1A00-E100
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m
EDR
MMA1B00-E100
NVIDIA transceiver, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
EDR
MFA1A00-E003-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
EDR
MFA1A00-E005-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
EDR
MFA1A00-E010-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
EDR
MFA1A00-E015-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
EDR
MFA1A00-E020-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
EDR
MFA1A00-E030-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
EDR
MMA1L30-CM
NVIDIA optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km
EDR
MMS1C10-CM
NVIDIA active optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m
EDR links raise with RS-FEC.
Validated and Supported FDR Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
FDR
MC2207128-003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
FDR
MC2207130-002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
FDR
MC220731V-005
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
FDR
MC220731V-030
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
Validated and Supported 1GbE Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
1GbE
MC3208011-SX
NVIDIA Optical module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, LC-LC, SX 850nm, up to 500m
1GbE
MC3208411-T
NVIDIA module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, Base-T, up to 100m
This firmware version complies with the following Programmer’s Reference Manual:
Adapters Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 0.53 or later, which has Command Interface Revision 0x5. The command interface revision can be retrieved by means of the QUERY_FW command and is indicated by the field cmd_interface_rev.