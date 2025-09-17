NVIDIA ConnectX-6 DE Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v22.35.8002 LTS
Firmware Compatible Products

The chapter contains the following sections:

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 DE adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • InfiniBand - SDR, QDR, FDR, EDR, HDR100, HDR

  • PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1

1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

Note

Please make sure to use a PCIe slot that can supply the required power to the ConnectX-6 DE adapter card as stated in section Specifications in the adapter card’s User Manual.

Supported Devices

Refer to the hardware documentation for the list of supported devices.

Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware

The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:

Supported Version

ConnectX-6 DE Firmware

22.35.8002 / 22.35.4554 / 22.35.4506

MLNX_OFED

5.8-7.0.6.1 / 5.8-6.0.4.2 / 5.8-5.1.1.2

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)

5.8-7.0.6.1 / 5.8-6.0.4.2 / 5.8-5.1.1.2

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

WinOF-2

3.10.52010 / 3.10.51000 / 3.10.50000

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MFT

4.22.1-526 / 4.22.1-417 / 4.22.1-406

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

FlexBoot

3.6.902

Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.

UEFI

14.29.15

Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.

MLNX-OS

3.10.5002 onwards

Cumulus

5.4 onwards

NVIDIA Quantum Firmware

27.2010.5108 onwards

SwitchX-IB 2 Firmware

15.2008.2102 onwards

SwitchX-IB Firmware

11.2008.2102 onwards

Supported Cables and Modules

Validated and Supported HDR / 200Gb/s Cables

Speed

Cable OPN #

Description

HDR

MCP1650-H001E30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP28, PVC, 1m, white pultab, 30AWG

HDR

MCP1650-H002E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2M, black pultab, 26AWG

HDR

MCP1650-H00AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5M, black pultab, 30AWG

HDR

MCP7H50-H001R30

NVIDIA Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG

HDR

MCP7H50-H01AR30

NVIDIA Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG

HDR

MCP7H50-H002R26

NVIDIA Passive Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 2m, 26AWG

HDR

MFS1S00-H003E

NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m

HDR

MFS1S00-H005E

NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m

HDR

MFS1S00-H010E

NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m

HDR

MFS1S00-H100E

NVIDIA Active Fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m

HDR

MFS1S50-H0xxE

NVIDIA Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, up to 30m

HDR

MFS1S90-H003E

NVIDIA Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 2x200Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, 2xQSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, 3m

HDR

MCA7J50-H003R*

NVIDIA Active Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 3m, colored

HDR

MCA7J50-H004R*

NVIDIA Active Copper Hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2xHDR100 100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 4m, colored

HDR

MCA1J00-H003E*

NVIDIA Active Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, 3m, yellow pulltab

HDR

MCA1J00-H004E*

NVIDIA Active Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, 4m, yellow pulltab

HDR

MMA1T00-HS

NVIDIA transceiver, HDR, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m

HDR

MFS1S00-H130E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 130m

HDR

MFS1S00-H003-LL

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 3m

HDR

MFS1S00-H005-LL

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 5m

HDR

MFS1S00-H010-LL

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 10m

HDR

MFS1S00-H015-LL

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 15m

HDR

MFS1S00-H020-LL

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 20m

HDR

MFS1S00-H030-LL

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, low latency, 30m

HDR

MCP7Y60-H001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1m

HDR

MCP7Y60-H002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 2m

HDR

MCP7Y60-H01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m

HDR

MCP7Y70-H001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1m

HDR

MCP7Y70-H002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 2m

HDR

MCP7Y70-H01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1.5m

HDR

MFA7U10-H003

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m

HDR

MFA7U10-H005

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m

HDR

MFA7U10-H010

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m

HDR

MFA7U10-H015

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m

HDR

MFA7U10-H020

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m

HDR

MFA7U10-H030

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m

HDR

MFA7U10-H050

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 50m

Note

HDR links raise with RS_FEC.

Note

*These cables were approved for switch-to-switch connectivity. For switch-to-host connectivity there may be some issues. See Known Issue 2073222/1959529 (see Known Issues)


Validated and Supported EDR / 100Gb/s Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

EDR

MCP1600-E001

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E001E30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E002

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E002E30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E003

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E003E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E004E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E005E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E00A

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E00AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E00BE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E01A

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E01AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E01BE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.25m, Black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E02A

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E02AE26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG

EDR

MFA1A00-E001

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m

EDR

MFA1A00-E003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

EDR

MFA1A00-E005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m

EDR

MFA1A00-E010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m

EDR

MFA1A00-E015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m

EDR

MFA1A00-E020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m

EDR

MFA1A00-E030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m

EDR

MFA1A00-E050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m

EDR

MFA1A00-E100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m

EDR

MMA1B00-E100

NVIDIA transceiver, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m

EDR

MFA1A00-E003-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

EDR

MFA1A00-E005-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m

EDR

MFA1A00-E010-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m

EDR

MFA1A00-E015-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m

EDR

MFA1A00-E020-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m

EDR

MFA1A00-E030-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m

EDR

MMA1L30-CM

NVIDIA optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km

EDR

MMS1C10-CM

NVIDIA active optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m

Note

EDR links raise with RS-FEC.


Validated and Supported FDR Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

FDR

MC2207128-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

FDR

MC2207130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

FDR

MC220731V-005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

FDR

MC220731V-030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m

Validated and Supported 1GbE Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

1GbE

MC3208011-SX

NVIDIA Optical module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, LC-LC, SX 850nm, up to 500m

1GbE

MC3208411-T

NVIDIA module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, Base-T, up to 100m

Tested Switches

PRM Revision Compatibility

This firmware version complies with the following Programmer’s Reference Manual:

  • Adapters Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 0.53 or later, which has Command Interface Revision 0x5. The command interface revision can be retrieved by means of the QUERY_FW command and is indicated by the field cmd_interface_rev.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 17, 2025.
