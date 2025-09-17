Known Issues
VF Network Function Limitations in SRIOV Legacy Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
127
VF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
127
VF+SF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
Known Issues
ConnectX-6 DE has the same feature set and limitations as ConnectX-6 adapter card. For the list of ConnectX-6 Known Issues, please go to https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/category/connectx6fw.
The below are limitations related to ConnectX-6 DE only.
Internal Ref.
Issue
RM Ticket Status
3525865
Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.
[ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #3525865: Won't fix [Host FW - 44.1000 GA Release (Jan25 GA)]
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset
Discovered in Version: 22.35.3006
2745023
Description: RDMA statistics for sent packets are not updated when RoCE traffic is running in a loopback on the same uplink.
[ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #2745023: Fixed [Host FW - 37.1000 GA Release]
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: RoCE
Discovered in Version: 22.35.2302
3200779
Description: Changing dynamic PCIe link width is not supported.
[ConnectX FW PCI - Design] BS #3200779: Closed (Rejected) [Host FW - 35.1000 GA Release]
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PCIe
Discovered in Version: 20.34.1002
-
Description: A wrong device ID is presented When running the “dev_id” command for ConnectX-6 DE. The device ID shown is the ConnectX-6 Dx instead.
Workaround: To be able to identify the ConnectX-6 DE ID, run one of the commands below:
Keywords: Device ID
Discovered in Version: 22.32.2306
2850003
Description: Occasionally, when rising a logical link, the link recovery counter is increase by 1.
[ConnectX FW PHY - Design] BS #2850003: Won't fix [Host FW - 33.1000 GA Release]
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Link recovery counter
Discovered in Version: 22.32.2306